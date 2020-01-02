By

Ahead of the hike in minimum wages and AB 5, another business in California is closing. Unlike when Toyota left the State taking thousands of jobs, Donovan’s steakhouse in La Jolla will “only” cost a few dozen jobs. Last week the California Political News and Views did a story about several city of Riverside small businesses—and a Staples—closing due to unfit conditions, high taxes and government mandates. “Donovan’s steakhouse, which operated in the UTC area and later in La Jolla for the last two decades, abruptly shut its doors last weekend. The ownership cited what it says is the rising cost of doing business in California as a factor in the decision to close Donovan’s Steak & Chop House, although its sister restaurant in downtown San Diego remains open for business.” Newsom is pushing to close down agriculture by withholding water and ending the oil industry in California. This is a State that does not like freedom or prosperity. Glad the folks in the Silicon Valley are doing well—they will need to support the rest of the State.

Donovan’s steakhouse closes abruptly after 20-year run in UTC, La Jolla

Owner says high cost of doing business in California was a factor in closure of La Jolla restaurant

By Lori Weisberg, San Diego Union-Tribune, 12/31/19

Donovan’s steakhouse, which operated in the UTC area and later in La Jolla for the last two decades, abruptly shut its doors last weekend.

The ownership cited what it says is the rising cost of doing business in California as a factor in the decision to close Donovan’s Steak & Chop House, although its sister restaurant in downtown San Diego remains open for business.

“Donovan’s business model has always been driven by the dining experience we provide to our guests,” co-owner Dan Shea said in a statement following the Sunday closure. “Providing that level of experience has become unsustainable as the high cost of doing business in California continues to rise. It’s an unfortunate reality, and the decision to close this location was not made lightly.”

The closure is the second one in more than a year for the Donovan’s brand. In August of last year, the Donovan’s in Phoenix closed after 14 years of operation. Shea at the time told media outlets that longstanding “changes in the marketplace” drove the decision to close that location.

Five years earlier, the short-lived Donovan’s Prime Seafood restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter closed after just two years in business.

