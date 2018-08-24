By

I am not sure about this issue. I am glad the private sector is developing affordable housing for the young in Sacramento. But, on the other hand, it is a dorm like facility, not very private, just a place to watch TV and sleep. Yet, no one is forcing the young people to live here. It is by free choice. So, while this is not a good solution to the housing problem, it is one that kids can use, if they want. “Sacramento developer Nikky Mohanna this week filed paperwork with the city to build a high-rise at 10th and K streets downtown that would include dorm-like units for young people who work at the state Capitol. “We designed this with them in mind,” Mohanna said. “One floor out of the 15 stories is a shared living situation where you really put a lot more focus on the shared amenities, the communal lounges, the co-working spaces.” Maybe if the policies of government did not create the shortage of affordable housing in the first place, these dorms would not be needed. But, the high cost of getting a project started is the reason the dorms are needed. The better solution? These young people should go to Tennessee, Texas or other States that are fiscally responsible and has housing that is decent. California is for the very rich, the very poor and the illegal alien—the middle class is not wanted.

Downtown Sacramento High-Rise Would Include Dorm-Like Units For Capitol Workers

Steve Milne , Capitol Public Radio, 8/22/18

Sacramento developer Nikky Mohanna this week filed paperwork with the city to build a high-rise at 10th and K streets downtown that would include dorm-like units for young people who work at the state Capitol.

“We designed this with them in mind,” Mohanna said. “One floor out of the 15 stories is a shared living situation where you really put a lot more focus on the shared amenities, the communal lounges, the co-working spaces.”

Mohanna says right now those workers are having a hard time finding somewhere to live.

“A lot of the traditional developments are just too expensive for our younger workforce populations,” she said. “There’s a very difficult challenge that we’re facing as a city and as a state in providing the affordable housing that is needed for our young workforce and we’re really not designing anything that meets their needs.”

Mohanna calls the project 10K. The building would also include hotel rooms and apartments.

She says the floor intended for young Capitol staffers would be designed with their budgets in mind.

“Anytime you build less space and you live in less space it’s going to be ultimately cheaper,” Mohanna said. “So that’s essentially our goal, is to make these more affordable.”

Construction could start next year and be completed in 2021.