Dozens of Calif. Cities, Counties Are Increasing Taxes April 1: LIST

By

On April 1st the joke is on the citizens of dozens of California cities. If you think it is expensive to live in California, in these communities you need to be as rich as Arnold to live a comfortable life. I have a great friend that lives in the City of Los Angeles, where the sales tax is almost 10%–so she does her big shopping in Simi Valley—Ventura County—where the sales tax is under 8%. “California residents and visitors alike will soon be paying more for everyday goods in dozens of local cities and counties. On April 1, the sales and use tax rate will be changing in 42 cities and across seven counties. Though the statewide sales tax rate is currently 7.25 percent, the overall amount paid in many areas is higher due to special district taxes — which are the rates increasing in April. The increases are the result of voter-approved initiatives in those communities, according to the California State Board of Equalization (BOE). No one in these communities should complain—you voted to increase your taxes and kill jobs. You made sure your teens have fewer chances for an after school job. You killed your future.

Here are all the new rates consumers can expect to pay in sales and use taxes across the state.

By Renee Schiavone,Patch , 3/26/17

We’ve listed all the changes in the table and bullet points below. Keep in mind that the rates for the cities listed below apply only within the indicated city limits, while the countywide changes apply to all cities and unincorporated areas in those counties.

If your community isn’t listed below, then the tax rate is not increasing. But if you’re curious as to what the tax rate in your area is, head to the BOE website at boe.ca.gov and click on the Find a Tax Rate by Address link to find the tax rate for a specific address. The new tax rates will be available on this website on April 1. You may also call the BOE Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115 on weekdays, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Cities with New Tax Rates Old Rate New Rate Belmont (San Mateo County) 8.75% 9.25% Chula Vista (San Diego County) 7.75% 8.25% Clearlake (Lake County) 7.75% 8.75% Del Mar (San Diego County) 7.75% 8.75% Downey (Los Angeles County) 8.75% 9.25% East Palo Alto (San Mateo County) 8.75% 9.25% El Centro (Imperial County) 7.75% 8.25% Fairfax (Marin County) 8.75% 9.00% Fortuna (Humboldt County) 7.75% 8.50% Fountain Valley (Orange County) 7.75% 8.75% Hemet (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Indio (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Isleton (Sacramento County) 8.25% 8.75% La Palma (Orange County) 7.75% 8.75% La Quinta (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Lakeport (Lake County) 7.75% 8.75% Loomis (Placer County) 7.25% 7.50% Lynwood (Los Angeles County) 8.75% 9.75% Madera (Madera County) 7.75% 8.25% Martinez (Contra Costa County) 8.25% 8.75% Menifee (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Newark (Alameda County) 9.25% 9.75% Orland (Glenn County) 7.25% 7.75% Placerville (El Dorado County) 7.75% 8.25% Pleasant Hill (Contra Costa County) 8.25% 8.75% Ridgecrest (Kern County) 8.00% 8.25% Riverside (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Santa Monica (Los Angeles County) 9.25% 9.75% Santa Paula (Ventura County) 7.25% 8.25% St. Helena (Napa County) 7.75% 8.25% Stockton (San Joaquin County) 8.75% 9.00% Suisun City (Solano County) 7.38% 8.38% Temecula (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Tracy (San Joaquin County) 7.75% 8.25% Ukiah (Mendocino County) 7.88% 8.38% Ventura (Ventura County) 7.25% 7.75% Visalia (Tulare County) 8.00% 8.50% Wasco (Kern County) 7.25% 8.25% West Sacramento (Yolo County) 7.75% 8.00% Westminster (Orange County) 7.75% 8.75% Yreka (Siskiyou County) 7.25% 7.75% Yucca Valley (San Bernardino County) 7.75% 8.75%

The following counties are also getting new tax rates, as follows. (The cities listed below each county already have existing district taxes; their rates will also increase)

Merced County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Dos Palos and Livingston): from 7.25% to 7.75% Atwater: from 7.75% to 8.25% Gustine: from 7.75% to 8.25% Los Banos: from 7.75% to 8.25% Merced: from 7.75% to 8.25%

Monterey County (applies to all cities and unincorporated areas): from 7.375% to 7.75% Carmel-by-the-Sea: from 8.375% to 8.75% Del Rey Oaks: from 8.875% to 9.25% Gonzales: from 7.875% to 8.25% Greenfield: from 9.125% to 9.50% King City: from 7.875% to 8.25% Marina: from 8.375% to 8.75% Monterey: from 8.375% to 8.75% Pacific Grove: from 8.375% to 8.75% Salinas: from 8.875% to 9.25% Sand City: from 8.375% to 8.75% Seaside: from 8.375% to 8.75% Soledad: from 8.375% to 8.75%

Nevada County (applies to all cities and unincorporated areas): from 7.375% to 7.50% Grass Valley: from 7.875% to 8.00% Nevada City: from 8.25% to 8.75% Truckee: from 8.125% to 8.25%

Santa Clara County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Santa Clara, Saratoga, and Sunnyvale): from 8.50% to 9.00% Campbell: from 8.75% to 9.25% San Jose: from 8.75% to 9.25%

Santa Cruz County (applies to all cities and unincorporated areas): from 8.00% to 8.50% Capitola: from 8.50% to 9.00% Santa Cruz: from 8.50% to 9.00% Scotts Valley: from 8.50% to 9.00% Watsonville: from 8.75% to 9.25%

Sonoma County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Cloverdale, Petaluma, and Windsor): from 8.00% to 8.125% Cotati: from 9.00% to 9.125% Healdsburg: from 8.50% to 8.625% Rohnert Park: from 8.50% to 8.625% Santa Rosa: from 8.50% to 8.625% Sebastopol: from 8.75% to 8.875% Sonoma: from 8.50% to 8.625%

Stanislaus County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Hughson, Modesto, Newman, Patterson, Riverbank, Turlock, and Waterford): from 7.375% to 7.875% Ceres: from 7.875% to 8.375% Oakdale: 7.875%

