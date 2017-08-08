Dr. James Enstrom Takes On Anti-Dennis Prager as Symphony Conductor UCLA Professors

By

This is a letter sent by James E. Enstrom, Ph.D., M.P.H. to two UCLA professors that are leading an effort to stop Dennis Prager, the talk show host, from conducting a symphony at UCLA. Why, because no conservative, according to them should be allowed to conduct music on campus. You might remember Enstrom took on the powers that be by presenting information that the Al Gore version of Climate Change was not accurate. In the 1950’s Jim Crow laws and Southern Democrat bigots would not allow blacks to participate with whites in football or any public events. In the 1930’s the German government would not allow Jews to conduct symphony’s. The question then is simple—did these UCLA professors, paid for with your tax dollars look toward the South or Germany for their effort to stop Prager from waving a wand at musicians playing at UCLA? Either way, these folks oppose free speech, difference of opinions and are bigots—either agree with them or not be seen in public. I will note that after this letter became public Professor Andrew Apter, UCLA Department of History, did go on the Prager radio show and even offered Prager the ability to speak to one of his classes. Chwe, a political science professor has not responded to anything. BTW, since they are both historians and political scientists—didn’t they know they were proposing a totalitarian “solution” to the act of freedom? What does this make them? Would you want a professor that openly advocates totalitarianism? Castro and Putin, along with George Wallace, would be proud of them.

Enstrom: Let Dennis Prager Conduct a Symphony–Not a Political Event

Dr. James Enstrom, 8/7/17

Professor Michael S-Y Chwe

UCLA Department of Political Science

Professor Andrew Apter

UCLA Department of History

Dear Professors Chwe and Apter,

I am writing to strongly oppose your efforts to stop conservative commentator Dennis Prager from conducting the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra on August 16. You are liberal activist UCLA Professors who are retaliating against Mr. Prager because of his conservative views, not because he is a poor orchestra conductor. You both precisely fit the profile described in the April 2012 National Association of Scholars (NAS) Report “A Crisis of Competence: The Corrupting Effect of Political Activism in the University of California.”

Thus, I request the opportunity to speak to your UCLA students in order to explain the NAS Report and the wrongful termination of conservative UCLA faculty members, like myself (as described by FIRE, ACLJ, and myself), Keith Fink (as described by FIRE and himself. In order to understand the seriousness of this matter, you should also watch Mr. Prager’s May 9 Bruin Republicans Lecture, particularly the beginning of the lecture when he mentions me.

I hope you do not reject or ignore my request. You should know that those of us who want to stop The Corrupting Effect of Political Activism in the University of California are sending the above evidence to our supporters in Washington, DC, and elsewhere. We are have a very strong case that California and US taxpayers should not be required to support liberal activists and tolerate the suppression of conservatives at public universities like UCLA and the other campuses of the UC System.

Thank you very much for your serious consideration of my request.

Sincerely yours,

James E. Enstrom, Ph.D., M.P.H.

UCLA and Scientific Integrity Institute

