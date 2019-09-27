Dr. Ken Wright: Solution to HOMELESSNESS

By

Over the course of the next year I will be running articles by candidates for office that show an understanding of issues, a unique solution to the problems and to show that Republicans are creative in solving the problems of our time. Most of the solution will be non-governmental—or use excess government property or resources that are not currently being used for the community. Dr. Ken Wright is running for Congress in the 33rd District. This is the South Bay of Los Angles, south of the Los Angeles Airport. He is a solid conservative, willing to speak up on behalf of the Rule of Law and represents his community, not Washington or Sacramento. California has 47% of the nation’s homeless. Democrats just want to set up agencies and organizations, spend money, as the problem gets worse. In the same area Dr. Wright is running, President Trump is turning unused Federal building into a shelter for the homeless. This is the same building Obama refused to open to help the homeless. Hopefully Dr. Wright will be able to show the GOP has answers—the Democrats just words.

HOMELESSNESS

Dr. Ken Wright, Candidate for Congress 33 District, 9/28/19

As a physician who has cared for the homeless, I find myself shaking my head. It is unbelievable that despite spending more than $600 million last year, homelessness in Los Angeles County has increased by 12% and Los Angeles City by 16% (LA Times May 11 and June 4, 2019). Unfortunately, while well-intended, traditional programs are not working. Communities are now inundated with encampments and Downtown is rampant with filth, rats, and disease. Yes shelters help by providing temporary housing, but we need something more – Something Big!

May I suggest a new approach that is big: “A Village for the Homeless”? The Village will be a large, self-contained multi-acre facility that will provide a host of services in a safe, structured environment. Individuals will be carefully evaluated so appropriate care can be provided. Important services will include vocational training with jobs on site, mental health treatment, legal services, and alcohol/drug rehabilitation. Volunteers including students, retirees, and professionals, can participate as adjuncts to staff. Admission to the Village will be on a voluntary basis or by referral from existing shelters as they only provide temporary housing. The Village is not an “out-of-sight-out-of-mind” program but a solution that provides a safe and caring setting. For some, it will be a way to transition back into mainstream society while for others it will be home.

The Village concept is not new. In 1993, Ted Hayes established the Dome Village for the homeless. Located in Downtown Los Angeles, the Dome Village housed approximately 30 homeless singles and families for over 13 years. According to Ted Hayes, Dome Village residents got along well and actively participated in daily chores. Educational programs were offered, including workshops in computer literacy, job-searches, and legal issues. Many residents graduated to productive lives outside the Village, while others required chronic care. Recently, Ted Hayes did a poll of homeless people in Los Angeles and over 90% said they would be in favor of a Village for the Homeless.

A possible site for the Village is an abandoned military base or a large County facility to accommodate thousands of people. Funding would come from the combined resources of the government (e.g. Proposition H and HHH that raise hundreds of millions of dollars) and private foundations. The Village location will also address the “not in my backyard” issue. Local residents have property rights and are furious about bridge housing planned in their communities. At a recent Venice community meeting, one resident was extremely bothered that he works two jobs to pay his mortgage while free bridge housing will be built closer to the beach – “Not fair”.

The 9th Circuit Court ruled the homeless cannot be removed from the streets because they have nowhere to go, thus making vagrancy laws unenforceable. The Village, a large capacity facility, would allow enforcement of our vagrancy laws already on the books. The street should never be an option for those who are struggling in our society. The Village is a Win – Win for both the homeless and our communities.

Dr. Wright published the Village concept in Vote Smart Issue Position January 1, 2018 titled Home for the Homeless – The Township Option.