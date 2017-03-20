DREAMERS—18 and 17—RAPE a 14 Year Old in a Government School

By

How about this? An 18 year old illegal alien is in the NINTH Grade in a Maryland school—as is a 17 year old DREAMER. These are the kids Obama gave amnesty to, because they are “young”. Tell that to the 14 year old girl raped by them—and raped by the President of the United States and the sanctuary city of Rockville, Maryland. “Henry Sanchez, 18, originally from Guatemala and Jose Montano, 17, a native of El Salvador, brutally raped a 14-year-old high school student on Thursday. Sanchez had a pending illegal alien removal case (deportation order) pending, which was not carried out while immigration activists tried to block the deportation. Sanchez and Montano dragged the 14-year-old victim into a school bathroom where they repeatedly gang raped her during school session. The sickening story is partially explained in the local news coverage:. This is why our laws need to be enforced—an illegal alien that is 60 years old or 18, is a criminal and should be deported. This young girl is a victim of Pelosi, Clinton, Obama and Schumer. They are co-conspirators in the rape, especially Obama.

by sundance, Conservative Tree House, 3/17/18

Those of you who have followed the Undocumented Alien Children (UAC) story, which began in the summer of 2014, will note the nationality of two UAC’s who brutally raped a 14-Year-Old Rockville Maryland Student.

Henry Sanchez, 18, originally from Guatemala and Jose Montano, 17, a native of El Salvador, brutally raped a 14-year-old high school student on Thursday. Sanchez had a pending illegal alien removal case (deportation order) pending, which was not carried out while immigration activists tried to block the deportation.

Sanchez and Montano dragged the 14-year-old victim into a school bathroom where they repeatedly gang raped her during school session. The sickening story is partially explained in the local news coverage:.

You might also remember Glenn Beck, Dana Loesch and Senator Ted Cruz going to the Texas border during the summer of 2014 to bring teddy bears and soccer balls to the future rapists. (See Here and also See HERE)

Maryland – […] The victim told police she was walking in a school hallway on March 16 at about 9 a.m. when the two male students approached her, according to charging documents. Montano asked her twice to have sex, and after she refused, he forced her into a boys’ bathroom and then into a stall, according to police.

The student told police that Montano and Sanchez raped her multiple times, according to the court documents. She cried out in pain and repeatedly told the two students to stop, she told police.

Forensic investigators said an inspection of the boys’ bathroom later turned up suspected blood “that may be mixed with male fluid,” the court documents stated.

Sanchez and Montano were arrested at school, police said, and have been held since Thursday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they have a detainer on Sanchez, a citizen of Guatemala. The agency could not comment on Montano’s case since he is a minor.

In a letter to parents, Montgomery County Public Schools said school officials notified police immediately after the student reported the assault to a staff member. (read more)

The 2014 UAC Crisis was specifically an out of control influx of “Unaccompanied Alien Children” that were not children, and were not unaccompanied.

There were entire families relocating illegally, and thousands of South American gang members including MS13 gang members, all teenage or early twenties males, who crossed the border under the auspices of being children. They were categorized as “refugees” and settled in numerous communities throughout the U.S.

CTH was one of a small group of websites that began tracking the location of all the UAC’s that were being disbursed by the Obama administration throughout the U.S. (See Here) We also tracked the amount of taxpayer money being used at the time.

Specifically to Maryland the South American UAC’s were sent to:

♦ 2014 Windsor Mill, Maryland – 1 Facility – BOARD OF CHILD CARE OF THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, INC [Residential Emergency Housing and Care for UAC’s] Address: 3300 Gaither Road BALTIMORE, MD 21244 HHS Grant $2,387,200

♦ 2014 Baltimore, Maryland – 1 facility – LUTHERAN IMMIGRATION & REFUGEE SERVICE [Foster Care Placement] Address: 700 LIGHT ST BALTIMORE, MD 21230-3850 HHS Grant $14,957,523

♦ 2014 Staunton, Virginia – 1 facility – Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Home [Residential ORR/DCS Secure and Staff Secure] Address: 300 Technology Drive STAUNTON, VA 24401 HHS Grant $3,282,893

♦ 2014 Bristow, Virginia – 1 facility – Youth For Tomorrow [Residential Shelter UAC Program ] Address: 11835 Hazel Circle Drive BRISTOW, VA 20136 HHS Grant $8,314,702

What makes all of this worse is that the influx of these “UAC refugees” was not organic in nature. Exhaustive research discovered there was a specific program in place by the Obama Administration to seed the exodus and create a manufactured UAC crisis at the border – Outlined Here –

That young rape victim in Maryland is a specific victim of the damage caused by the UAC crisis initiated by President Obama and the blind idiots like Glenn Beck, Dana Loesch and Senator Ted Cruz who were codependent enablers allowing the Obama administration to carry out the scheme.

Dana Loesch presents herself as a womens rights and gun rights activist. She is currently a leading spokesperson for the NRA. However, Loesch’s activity with Beck and Cruz on behalf of President Obama in 2014 is what has inevitably, and predictably, culminated in the victimization and rape of a 14-year-old high school student in Maryland – and hundreds more rapes and murders throughout the country.

They too own this outcome.