Thanks to the professional fondler and amateur Governor, Arnold, and the old and confused Guv Brown, with unions financing ballot measures to keep hardened criminals on the streets instead of in prison, California has a crime wave. Of course, the political police chiefs have been caught lying when they say crime is down. In L.A. an LAPD Captain exposed the lies of Chief Beck. Then we have the issue of the Socialist Democrat Party promoting the protection of criminals from foreign countries. The good news is that some honest law enforcement professionals want to protect society. So they are providing a ballot measure to roll back some of the most egregious of the get Out of Jail Free cards. “Reclassify crimes that Prop. 57 considers “non-violent” – including rape of an unconscious person, sex trafficking of a child under age 14 and domestic violence – to prevent the early release of inmates convicted of these crimes. Reverse property crime abuses by closing a loophole created by Prop 47. Reinstate DNA collection for certain misdemeanors. DNA collection is an essential investigative tool for solving cold cases including rape and murder It is also important to exonerate the innocent. Reform the parole system to stop the early release of violent felons, expand parolee oversight, and strengthen penalties for parole violations.” This would be a great start to returning sanity to the legal system and provide protection of innocent citizens and residents. If you have the chance, please sign the ballot measure. Your life may depend on it.

Drive Begins to Halt Early Release of Violent Inmates & Address Public Safety Threats

By Michele Hanisee, Craig Lally & Ron Hernandez, ADDA, 1/25/18



A comprehensive effort to prevent the early release of child traffickers, hold serial thieves accountable, reinstate DNA collection for a number of serious crimes and repair the broken state parole system is under way.

The ADDA is partnering with crime victims, law enforcement, business owners and public safety leaders with the California Public Safety Partnership (CAPSP to collect 600,000 signatures by April 30, 2018. The initiative, known as the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act, will need about 366,000 valid signatures to qualify for the November 2018 statewide ballot.

The Proposition was a response to the state legislature’s repeated dismissal of common-sense attempts to fix the most egregious flaws in both Propositions 47 and 57 and other recent public safety “reform” measures. Among other things, the Act would:

Reclassify crimes that Prop. 57 considers “non-violent” – including rape of an unconscious person, sex trafficking of a child under age 14 and domestic violence – to prevent the early release of inmates convicted of these crimes.

Reverse property crime abuses by closing a loophole created by Prop 47.

Reinstate DNA collection for certain misdemeanors. DNA collection is an essential investigative tool for solving cold cases including rape and murder It is also important to exonerate the innocent.

Reform the parole system to stop the early release of violent felons, expand parolee oversight, and strengthen penalties for parole violations.

You can play a critical role in putting this desperately needed initiative on the November ballot. The ADDA and our partners will soon begin circulating petitions to our membership. We encourage all of our members to sign and to share the petitions as widely as possible with your friends, neighbors, family, and others.

If you would like to receive petitions to help qualify the “Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act of 2018” click here. Please be sure to read these rulesÂ carefully before gathering signatures

You can learn more about the Act at www.keepcaliforniasafe.org, and follow our progress on Facebook and Twitter (@KeepCalSafe).

Michele Hanisee is President of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys. The Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA) is the collective bargaining agent and represents nearly 1,000 Deputy District Attorneys who work for the County of Los Angeles.



Craig Lally is President of the Los Angeles Police League. The LAPPL has a proud and distinguished history representing over 9,900 dedicated and professional sworn members of the Los Angeles Police Department.



Ron Hernandez is President of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS) the collective bargaining agent representing more than 7,900 deputy sheriffs and district attorney investigators working in Los Angeles County.