Imagine, it takes a lawsuit to give us back our First Amendment right of religious freedom. “Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.“ See source here.

https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/1857-frederick-douglass-if-there-no-struggle-there-no-progress/ What happens if a Mayor or the Governor still denies our rights? The bigger question is when will Attorney General Barr issue a statement that the Constitution exists. It is time to take back our right—whether the politicians like it or not.

Drive-in church services now allowed state-wide and in Fresno after lawsuit

by FOX26 NEWS Fresno, 4/20/20

California churches will now be allowed to offer drive-in church services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was made as a result of the Center for American Liberty’s lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order.

This policy change comes hours after Governor Newsom and Attorney General Becerra responded to the restraining order.

In their response, the governor and attorney general both agreed that since cars are “technology,” drive-in church services should be allowed under the state’s shelter-in-place rule.

That is of course, if people continue to use social distancing guidelines while using the service.

On Tuesday, United States Attorney General William P. Barr issued a statement condemning restrictions on houses of worship that are not applied “evenhandedly” to all businesses.

“We intend to pursue this case until all Californians are restored the full free exercise of religion guaranteed to all Americans under the Constitution,” concluded Dhillon.

The City of Fresno never placed a formal ban on drive-in services, but it followed the county health department’s guidance in discouraging it.