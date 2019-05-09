Driverless vehicle drivers–Gov’t Oxymoron

By

This is a great way to force the cost of government transportation—hence tax spending—to go higher. The purpose of autonomous cars and shuttles buses is to save the cost of labor—no need for a driver. Yet, the Democrats, owned by the unions, now are proposing to force all autonomous government buses to have a “human” present. They also want the same for Ubers, Lyft’s and taxi’s. This defeat the purpose of self driving vehicles.

“ Sen. Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat, said his Senate Bill 336 would protect public safety and prevent job loss. Organized labor, including most public transit workers, are backing the bill.

Unions hate technology and improvements. They really it it when bribe payers no longer have a job. That is why we have elections—defeat those that steal from you—it is your choice. Do not complain as taxes go up, Luddites controls the use of technology.

Dan Morain, WhatMatters, 5/9/19

The Contra Costa Transit Authority is testing autonomous shuttles.

Legislation headed for a vote as early as today would require that transit districts have at least one person in all autonomous vehicles, including vehicles designed to move people short distances to subway or bus stops, or to their final destination.

Sen. Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat, said his Senate Bill 336 would protect public safety and prevent job loss. Organized labor, including most public transit workers, are backing the bill.

With the blessing of the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the Contra Costa Transit Authority already is testing van-like autonomous vehicles—without human operators—intended to transport people short distances.

The legislative staff analysis notes: “By requiring an employee in virtually every [autonomous vehicle] used for public transit purposes, this bill diminishes the benefit of using AVs, making them less useful as a tool to help transit agencies provide their riders with better service.”