By

The Regressives want price controls on drugs. That would save people LOTS of money. Of course without the financial resources NEW drugs could not be developed. We would be playing Russian Roulette with our lives if AOC and the socialists had their way. Can you think of any good, needed drugs that were developed in Cuba, China or Russia? “To hasten the development of treatments and eventually a vaccine, policymakers should allow drugmakers to devote as much money to research as possible. In practice, this approach means that Congress and the Trump administration should scrap plans to impose de facto price controls on medications that would hamstring research efforts. Legislators can still address high out-of-pocket drug costs, but there’s a better approach than price controls during this critical time. Exciting coronavirus treatment prospects already exist. Drugmakers are investing billions of dollars in the race for coronavirus treatments. For this research to continue, they must have certainty that they’ll continue to be able to do so. Yet House Resolution 3, a bill that passed the House of Representatives last December, would implement government-set price controls on prescription drugs. If passed, it would reduce research dollars needed to respond to this pandemic and the next.” Price controls ordered by President Nixon created inflation, high interest rates and a massive economic down turn. Price controls on drugs would be a killer.

Column: Drug price controls could stifle new drug development

Dr. Nicole Johnson, Columbus Dispatch, 4/30/20

The U.S. faces a dilemma. It can either continue the economic shutdown to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or it can open up the economy and risk accelerating the number of cases. Neither option is attractive. People will suffer and die in both scenarios.

States across the country are beginning to open up their economies to various degrees. President Donald Trump, who wants to start opening the economy back up as soon as possible, recently laid out a three-phase timeline to do so. He reiterated his admonishment that the cure of shutting down the economy can’t be worse than the disease.

There is a silver bullet that can overcome this trade-off between the economy and public health: a successful coronavirus treatment. If a treatment could be developed that would significantly reduce the severity of symptoms and the mortality rate, then the economy could open back up without the significant number of deaths that would otherwise occur. Successful treatments will give people the peace of mind that they’re not risking their lives by going back to work.

To hasten the development of treatments and eventually a vaccine, policymakers should allow drugmakers to devote as much money to research as possible. In practice, this approach means that Congress and the Trump administration should scrap plans to impose de facto price controls on medications that would hamstring research efforts. Legislators can still address high out-of-pocket drug costs, but there’s a better approach than price controls during this critical time.

Exciting coronavirus treatment prospects already exist. Drugmakers are investing billions of dollars in the race for coronavirus treatments. For this research to continue, they must have certainty that they’ll continue to be able to do so. Yet House Resolution 3, a bill that passed the House of Representatives last December, would implement government-set price controls on prescription drugs. If passed, it would reduce research dollars needed to respond to this pandemic and the next.

According to a report by the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors, H.R. 3 could result in up to 100 fewer drugs hitting the U.S. market in the next decade. One of these could be a coronavirus treatment or vaccine.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office comes to a similar conclusion. In a report released last October, it found that H.R. 3 would lead to a reduction of eight to 15 new drugs entering the U.S. market because it would reduce pharmaceutical company revenues by up to $1 trillion in the next 10 years.

Prior to the House passage of H.R. 3, some lawmakers, such as Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., argued that fewer cures are “worth it” if it would lead to lower drug prices. According to STAT News, “Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks have begun to advance an argument long seen as something of a third rail in U.S. politics: that slightly less biomedical innovation might be worth a dramatic reduction in drug prices.” This position hasn’t aged well in the age of a pandemic.

While patients depend on the pharmaceutical industry to develop successful treatments, they also need out-of-pocket costs to be reduced. The cost of prescription drug prices, according to numerous polls, is among voters’ biggest concerns.

Yet policymakers can reduce drug costs without threatening treatments and vaccines by reforming the drug supply chain, where hundreds of billions of dollars of “rebates” change hands and drive up the list prices of medications. According to SSR Health, a drug pricing research organization, these rebates account for all the drug price increases of recent years.

The current national lockdown, which is destroying the economy, can only go so far in protecting the population from coronavirus. Opening it up, as numerous states are doing, carries risks. Treatments are the best near-term hope to save lives and the economy. Policymakers must be careful not to strangle the goose that lays these golden eggs.

Dr. Nicole M. Johnson is a pediatric critical care physician practicing in Ohio.