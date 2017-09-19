Westlands dumps Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels

Great news for the people of California. Westlands Water District, the largest irrigation District in the State voted NOT to be involved in the Delta Tunnel boondoggle/payoff by the now openly corrupt Guv Brown.

Since it is the largest of the State, it could stop that $17 billion program that will eventual cost close to $68 billion—how will Brown pay for it? He wants to raise the cost of water to every person and business in the State. No tax increase for politicians to vote on—just force Water Districts to raise rates! Chicken way out. If he was honest he would tell people how much they will be forced to pay for water, while he is using this project to payoff his union friends and crony capitalists.

Not a single drop of NEW water will be created—current water is just being re-routed. Corrupt.

Now lets kill the choo choo to nowhere.