Great news for the people of California. Westlands Water District, the largest irrigation District in the State voted NOT to be involved in the Delta Tunnel boondoggle/payoff by the now openly corrupt Guv Brown.
Since it is the largest of the State, it could stop that $17 billion program that will eventual cost close to $68 billion—how will Brown pay for it? He wants to raise the cost of water to every person and business in the State. No tax increase for politicians to vote on—just force Water Districts to raise rates! Chicken way out. If he was honest he would tell people how much they will be forced to pay for water, while he is using this project to payoff his union friends and crony capitalists.
Not a single drop of NEW water will be created—current water is just being re-routed. Corrupt.
Now lets kill the choo choo to nowhere.
Westlands dumps Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels
Central Valley Business Times, 9/19/17
- . Farmers’ rejection puts project in question
- . Cite costs of tunnels
The Westlands Water District board of directors Tuesday afternoon voted not to participate in Gov. Edmund Gerald Brown’s proposed legacy project– twin water tunnels to drain water out of the Sacramento River before it could flow into the California Delta.
Westlands says the cost is too much. The state has estimated the cost at $17 billion, but an independent economist has put the true cost at as much as $67 billion.
Critics have said the costly project would make irrigation water too costly for farmers to make a profit.
