Drugs Help? Is California One Of The Happiest States In The Country?

California has the nation’s highest income, sales and gas taxes (and the gas taxes are going up 74 cents a gallon). Our pension pensions are collapsing and LAUSD gives diploma’s to its students, 45% in 2016, that have a “D” average. We have over twelve million in poverty and another 8-10 million in near poverty. Yet, it has been declared California is the happiest State in the nation. Did they asked those in poverty or near poverty or the functional illiterates given diplomas from LAUSD? “The study compared the 50 states across 28 different categories – ranging from depression and suicide rates to sleep and sports participation – to determine where people are most happy. California ranked as the fourth happiest state in the country, according to the personal finance website’s report, which looked at three main criteria: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. The analysis ranked only Minnesota, Utah and Hawaii ahead of California. Nebraska came in after California, rounding out the top five happiest states, according to the study. Compared to other states, Californians have low rates of depression and play a lot of sports, which offsets one of the lowest rates of income growth. Happiest? Did they add the rate of drug and alcohol use to get to that determination? Did they do an IQ test or a mental test to see if those questions can face reality—or prefer to live in fantasyland—not in Disneyland. Happiest? Pass the bong.

Is California One Of The Happiest States In The Country?

A new WalletHub study ranked the happiest and unhappiest states. Do you agree with the findings?

By Kristina Houck, Patch, 9/17/17

Happiness may be a state of mind, but happiness also depends on your state. While not the happiest state in the country, Californians are among the happiest in the United States, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The study compared the 50 states across 28 different categories – ranging from depression and suicide rates to sleep and sports participation – to determine where people are most happy. California ranked as the fourth happiest state in the country, according to the personal finance website’s report, which looked at three main criteria: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment.

The analysis ranked only Minnesota, Utah and Hawaii ahead of California. Nebraska came in after California, rounding out the top five happiest states, according to the study.

Compared to other states, Californians have low rates of depression and play a lot of sports, which offsets one of the lowest rates of income growth.

After Hawaii and New Jersey, the Golden State has the third lowest share of adult depression, according to the study. California also has the fourth highest sports participation rate, following Colorado, Oregon and Washington. However, the state has the fourth-worst income growth. Only Georgia, Florida, Arizona and Nevada have lower rates of income growth.

“People determine their own happiness. But how content we are with life is not only and always a matter of perspective,” WalletHub author Richie Bernardo wrote. “Where we choose to live can also influence our level of happiness.”

So what is the unhappiest state in the country? West Virginia, according to WalletHub. Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas rounded out the top five unhappiest states.

Click here to view the complete rankings.