Drugs Will Kill More People TODAY in San Fran Than Monkeypox in a decade

By

This is why San Fran is dying—they are worrying about monkeypox, as kids get off school buses in the middle of a drug addled homeless encampment. The city is provided nurses and locations to watch druggies kill themselves. The city is even illegally giving needles to the addicts! Why are they worrying about monkeypox—they need to denounced Biden and Harris for opening the borders and causing the cartels to be able to sell their killer products on the streets of San Fran. Oh, where are the cops? Why aren’t they closing down the encampments that are really drug centers?

San Francisco at risk of an ‘uncontrolled monkeypox spread,’ lawmaker says

BY OLAFIMIHAN OSHIN, The Hill, 07/14/22

California Sen. Scott Wiener (D) said the city of San Francisco is veering toward a public health crisis due to the uncontrolled spread of the monkeypox virus in a statement Thursday.

The city’s Department of Public Health tweeted Wednesday that its walk-in clinic will close for the remainder of the week due to the vaccine shortage. Other city clinics are working through remaining appointments and joining the DPH center in “urgently asking for more doses.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,700 San Francisco residents have been vaccinated against the virus, according to the San Francisco DPH.

Wiener said the vaccination rate will continue to be slow, which will cause a spread in the city and surrounding communities. He said “failure to control this outbreak” will harm residents, especially the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“We need an enormous amount of additional vaccine doses, and we need it immediately. The federal government’s failures are threatening to deeply harm our community,” Wiener added. “Once we move past this emergency, we need accountability for these failures — failures that put people’s lives and health in jeopardy.”

Wiener’s statement comes after former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) called on the federal government Monday to ramp up its access to monkeypox vaccines as cases of the virus continue to spread in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 1,000 monkeypox cases in 41 U.S. states as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Invoke the Defense Production Act to fill the need for vaccines in the US,” De Blasio, who officially announced his run for representative of New York’s 10th District last month, wrote in his thread. “There really is no time to waste in a crisis like this, and there is so much that federal and city officials can do right now to get control of this crisis.”