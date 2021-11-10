DSW in San Fran’s Union Square to permanently close

By

San Fran is collapsing. Here is another store that is being forced to close due to shoplifting and the lack of police protection.

“DSW did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE related to the reason for the closure, but other brands such as Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, and Nordstrom Rack have contributed to the growing number of empty storefronts in downtown San Francisco that have taken a hit due to lack of foot traffic and a widespread shift to online shopping during the pandemic.

Citing ongoing organized retail crime, Walgreens also recently announced it would close five more stores throughout the city.”

What store will be the next to close? How many stores will close in January—staying open just for Christmas?

DSW in San Francisco’s Union Square to permanently close

Amanda Bartlett, SFGATE, 11/10/21

DSW is the latest in a string of Union Square retailers to announce it will be shuttering for good.

An employee confirmed the closure of the Ohio-based footwear chain’s only location in San Francisco to SFGATE on Tuesday afternoon. The news was first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle ​​(SFGATE and The Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of each other). The employee said the last day of business for the shoe store, located on 400 Post St., would be Dec. 3.

The front entrance of the store, which first opened in 2012, currently has a green “closed” sign displayed on the door. The closure was also indicated on Yelp.

DSW did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE related to the reason for the closure, but other brands such as Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, and Nordstrom Rack have contributed to the growing number of empty storefronts in downtown San Francisco that have taken a hit due to lack of foot traffic and a widespread shift to online shopping during the pandemic.

Citing ongoing organized retail crime, Walgreens also recently announced it would close five more stores throughout the city.

DSW has more than 500 locations nationwide, according to its website. In March, Jared Poff, the CFO of DSW’s parent company Designer Brands, told Columbus Business First that the company had identified approximately 65 stores that “would make sense to close” over the next four years, including 24 this year, as the chain experienced a 36% drop in net sales in 2020.

The company has six other locations in the Bay Area, including stores in Daly City, San Mateo, Novato, Pleasant Hill, Dublin and San Jose.