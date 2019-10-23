Duncan Hunter’s Wife Seeks April Sentencing; Delay Could Help Prosecutors/Hurt GOP

By

This is going to be a Lifetime movie of the week. A congressman uses his campaign funds to take vacations with his wife. And, he uses his campaign funds to vacation with his girl friends. Then the wife testifies against him, though it means she goes to jail. This is why we have divorce laws. This is why we have campaign finance rules. The problem for the Republican Party is that the Hunter trial was set for this month, October. It was delayed till December, then January. Now with the request for another delay, the trial could happen in April, less than thirty days before the primary. There is no guarantee the trial would be held in April, either. The GOP could lose this seat, thanks to Duncan Hunter.

Duncan Hunter’s Wife Seeks April Sentencing; Delay Could Help Prosecutors

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 10/22/19

Giving prosecutors more time to bolster their corruption case against Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, the congressman’s wife has asked that her federal sentencing be delayed four months.

Lawyers for Margaret Hunter and her estranged husband, the indicted Alpine Republican, on Tuesday jointly asked Judge Thomas J. Whelan to delay the date she learns her fate after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy.

“The parties respectfully request that Ms. Hunter’s sentencing hearing be rescheduled for April 6, 2019 (or any other convenient date for the Court), so that the trial and sentencing of co-defendant Duncan Hunter is able to be completed prior to Ms. Hunter’s sentencing hearing in light of her ongoing cooperation obligations,” said the joint motion.

Joint motion for delay of Margaret Hunter sentencing. (PDF)Margaret Hunter could get up to five years in prison, but her cooperation with prosecutors — including testimony at Duncan Hunter’s criminal trial — may yield a lighter penalty.

The Hunters were both charged in August 2018 with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including an Italian vacation. But Margaret Hunter in June changed her plea to guilty. Duncan Hunter has denied charges in a 60-count indictment.

Her sentencing hearing had been set for Sept. 16. But that was before the congressman appealed his case to the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and saw his trial date pushed back to Jan. 14 and then Jan. 22.

“I am aware that the parties have jointly moved to continue my sentencing hearing, currently scheduled for December 2, 2019 at 9 a.m.,” Margaret Hunter declared in a court filing. “I hereby acknowledge my responsibility to appear at Court on April 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. or on any other date ordered by the Court for my sentencing.”

Margaret Hunter has a different set of lawyers than the six-term incumbent House member. Her attorneys are Logan D. Smith and Thomas W. McNamara.

Duncan Hunter’s lawyers in district court are Gregory A. Vega, Ricardo Arias and Philip B. Adams. But Devin Burstein is representing Hunter Dec. 12 at a 9th Circuit hearing in Seattle.

Hunter’s trial is expected to take four weeks — ending only weeks before the March 3 primary election, where he faces three Republicans, a Democrat and possibly an independent in a race to make a top-two November runoff in the 50th Congressional District.