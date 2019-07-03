By

I think I will break my diet and get a Dunkin Donut apple fritter and coffee this weekend. They are willing to obey the law and make sure jobs are held by honest people. As this is publicized, expect the Left to go kooks and pickets these shops. Antifa may try to use violence to close them and employees will be harassed. In Portland, the Mayor will tell the cops not to interfere when the fires start. I guess after I have my Chik aFilet, I need desert, a great donut!

Dunkin’ Donuts cracks down on illegal workers

Jazz Shaw, HotAir, 7/2/19

Dunkin’ Donuts (who we’re technically supposed to just call “Dunkin” now, but that’s not going to happen) has been on a bit of a blitz campaign over the past few months. They’ve been canceling their franchise agreements with a number of franchisees, primarily in the northeast, and moving to boot them out of the premises. Why would they do that? Because an internal review found that several of those outlets were failing to properly verify the citizenship status and legal right to work of their employees. Those found to not be using E-Verify as is specified in the franchise agreements were targeted for removal. (Washington Examiner)

The world famous doughnut maker Dunkin’, outraged that some franchises are not using the required E-Verify system to make sure its workers are documented, has moved to oust the owners and take over the restaurants.

According to several reports, the Massachusetts-based breakfast and lunch restaurant, which recently changed its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, has sued to stop those franchise owners from operating.

The most recent suits were filed in Delaware and Pennsylvania, “amid what appears to be a crackdown on franchisees employment verification practices,” according to Restaurant Business.

First of all, allow me to just say good for Dunkin’ Donuts. I’m particularly pleased to see them doing the right things because that’s where I always go for coffee when we’re out on the road. Their coffee is so much better than that burnt-tasting garbage you get from Starbucks. And their breakfast sandwiches are pretty good too. I installed their mobile app on my phone last year and it’s seen plenty of use.

So is the company doing this because they’re patriotic or just to cover their own butts? Who cares? It doesn’t really matter because either is a completely valid reason. If the stores are found to be stocked with illegal aliens working off the books, I’m not sure whether the corporation pays the fines or the franchise owner does, but it still puts a black mark on their name. Since they weren’t advertising this publicly, I assume it wasn’t part of a marketing campaign. (They declined to comment when asked about the story.)

Now for the downside. You just know that as soon as word of this spreads, the open borders advocates on the left will be organizing boycotts of Dunkin. They’ll be chanting something about xenophobia, racism or equal employment opportunity for all, ignoring the fact that you’re not allowed to hire illegal aliens. In that sense, they’ll be put on the naughty list by liberals so they risk winding up in the same boat as Chick-fil-A.

But hey… that’s really not bad company to keep. So now, if you’re planning on some tasty chicken sandwiches for lunch, you can start your day with a couple of donuts to hold you over.