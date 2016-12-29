Eber: 10 New Year’s Resolutions for the Republican Party

By

In the past four years the California Republican Party has lost a net of 303,000 voters. We now have a Democrat supermajority in both house of the Legislature. In 2014 we ran an Obama voter and donor as the "Republican" candidate for governor. He just got his reward—becoming the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve. Yet, it looks like the very same people that put us in the death spiral are going to continue their control of the California Republican Party. How many more will leave the Party in the next two years? My good friend Rich Eber has created ten Resolutions for the Republican Party, to regain credibility in California. While we lost three incumbent Assembly members and lost a Republican State Senate seat, the Republican Party of Massachusetts actually won a State Senate seat. Thanks to Barack Obama, the Democrat Party nationally lost 1,030 legislative seats and Statewide positions. In California we LOST all statewide races—even had a statewide race without a Republican on the ballot—and lost legislative seats. Even Obama could not help the Republicans of California.

10 New Year’s resolutions for the Republican Party by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 12/30/16



Embrace Donald and stop complaining about his many faults and odd behavior. He will never be the matinee idol that Ronald Reagan was nor the principled person that made Barry Goldwater so revered within the GOP. Concerned Republicans should regard Trump with similar sentiments to a less than perfect son-in-law your daughter brings home; for which the words “We’ll learn to love him.” are spoken

The same holds true for Republicans in California. No more thumbing noses at party members whom you don’t agree with 100% of the time. Assemblywomen Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) is the poster child for this. During the last campaign where the only individual from the Bay Area elected to the legislature by the GOP was campaigning, a number of critics in the party hierarchy did not strongly support her. This is wrong and shows that the Republican Party has to increase the size of their ideological tent to accommodate more diverse views.

For the moment put aside social issues such as abortion, gay marriage, marijuana legalization, and the number of restrooms required in public buildings and concentrate on bread and butter topics that influence people’s lives most. This means high paying jobs, improving education, and the removal of barriers to building housing for families who want a piece of the American dream. Again the Republican needs to follow the lead of Donald Trump who wants to create a healthy economy to promote business development. Applying these principles to California is the key to making the GOP relevant once again.

Recruit new members to the fold. Democrats in the Golden State have done a good job of reaching out to Hispanic and African American voters. These two groups are not the property of Progressives nor are women. In fact family values promoted by the Republican Party are very much in evidence within all of these sub-groups. Students on college campuses are another ripe area for recruitment if we can pry their minds from their leftist professors

Spend some time and money in the next couple years recruiting decline to state voters who left the party primarily because of dissatisfaction with the Bush Administration. This group often determines the outcome of elections because they comprise mostly what is called the swing vote. The GOP needs these moderate (by Republican standards desperately. How serious is anyone going to take the GOP when they hold less than one third of the seats in the Assembly and Senate in a year that a Republican is elected to the White House? Put out a platform in California to make voters aware of what being a Republican stands for. For too long democrat have been able to depict Republicans as rich fat cats who are trying to exploit the masses for their own selfish purposes. Voters are not going join a political party that reminds them of Mr. Burns on The Simpsons. Again, the example of Donald Trump should be emulated because he was able to debunk much of the Progressive Party line by talking to people about economic issues important to them in a manor they could understand.

Recruit a new generation of Republican Leaders to work from the ground up. Unfortunately on a local level for the past two decades, would be Republicans in the area of local politics have had to renounce being members of the party to be elected to anything. For many ambitious politicians this has meant pretending they are pro-life to fit in with the Democratic majority.

Typical is the city of Concord where I live where 3 of the 5 past members of the City Council were former Republicans who changed to become independents or democrats. This same model scenario has taken place all over the State. No one want to put themselves in a place where being a Republican is synonymous with being a loser.

Keep talking about transportation and what people want and not what the elected government thinks their constituents need. Democrats in California have resisted allocated enough dollars to fix the states congested highways. Republicans should actively campaign for widening Hwy 5, 99, and 101 instead of discouraging use of these essential arteries.

Along with this the State has been unwilling to contribute a larger share to local road maintenance freeways asking local governments to pick up the tab. Instead these regional agencies prefer to spend these funds on Project Development Areas (PDA) and questionable public transportation programs at the expense of paying for maintaining the roads. Along with grounding the bullet train, Republicans need to be identified with making transportation work more efficiently

Use water as a wedge issue emphasizing and how to make sure there is enough of it to go around in the future. Pushing for increasing storage throughout the entire state should be the cornerstone of Republican Party. Building a tunnel under the Delta is not the answer either as the people of Northern California will never allow for this.

Efficient use of water for farming and city dwellers are important but conservation can just go so far. Denying you access to H2O is not the entire answer as leftist environmentalists want us to believe. The bottom line is that in the last 50 years or so while the population of California has expanded exponentially, increasing water capacity has been virtually stagnant.

The Republican Party need to grab and run with this issue while understanding that building a few dams and filling some lakes is a type of collateral damage that must be tolerated at the expense of alienating previously untouchable environmental extremists.

Come out of the closet and be more forceful about improving public education. The Republican Party has to make it known to voters that the leftist California Teachers Union CTA should not be calling all the shots when it comes to operating what has become a failing system.

Thus far Progressives have been selling the notion that more funding is the answer to all that is wrong with our educational model. This is not entirely the case as a combination of pushing a leftist politically correct social agenda along with putting teacher’s union concerns before what goes on in the classroom has handicapped public education. Symbolic of all of this is the opposition of teachers (and thus the Democratic Party) to Charter Schools and other forms of alternative learning especially among low income groups.

As a bonus issue Republican’s need to talk all the time about the pension issue in California for public employees which is at least 1.5 trillion in the red? By pushing for reform including a ballot Measure in 2018, the GOP needs to attach themselves to this issue like Super Glue. By doing so voters will hopefully put them in charge to provide the needed fix when governmental services on all levels are adversely impacted by Progressive’s who favor the bargaining table over common sense.

All of these are great ideas but the big job of California’s Republican Party is how to package to the public what they stand for in order to give reasons to join their ranks. At the same time a selling job has to be done to unite California’s “silent majority” with the rest of the country that has embraced the GOP while rejecting the leftist Obama agenda.

This task will take more than a few years to accomplish. Currently there is not one State Republican office holder from the Governor on down and there hasn’t been a elected GOP member in the US Senate since Pete Wilson left office in 1991.

GOP Chairman Jim Brulte and other leaders of the Republican Party are acting like the Captain of the Titanic bragging about how they kept the vessel clear of coral reefs. No matter how the performance of Republican leadership in the last election is analyzed, they have nothing to show for themselves in California except saying “Ah, Shucks, we’ll get em next time.”

The fact is in many cases conservative candidates won despite the Party’s involvement. Unfortunately the fortunes of the GOP in California need to change quickly or Donald Trump will have to consider declaring them to be endangered of becoming extinct under the Endangered Species Act by 2018.