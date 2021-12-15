Eber: 11th hour for cable news coverage

By

If you take all of cable news, minus Fox, add it up and you will find that Fox has more viewers than all the rest combined. Plus CNN and MSNBC still believe in the Russian hoax, created by the DNC and Hillary Clinton—so if you want crazy fiction, those are the cable networks to watch. Now that CNN has Chris Wallace, the conspiracy network which promotes the bigotry and racism of the Democrat Party has its chief spokesperson. “A similar situation existed for MSNBC last week when they announced that long time broadcaster Brian Williams had resigned from the network after 28 years with the company. What neither side admitted was that canceling The 11th Hour with Brian Williams was more of case of euthanasia than anything else, “Lying Brian”, as critics call him, following revolutions that he fabricated getting shot down by enemy fire and spending 2 harrowing nights in the dessert while covering the Iraq war, found his ratings plummeting in a similar manor to Chris Cuomo on rival CNN. Although Williams returned to the air following a 6 month suspension from the network, his credibility suffered from what might be termed Fake News Syndrome. It is really bad if a known liar like Williams can no find a home on MSNBC—even Rachel Maddow is still there, but next year will transition to one show a week of fiction and crying, down from five a week. But the whack jobs of the Left will still have a home cable network—now if we can get the names of these viewers and treat them like they want Americans o be treated, we would be a safer nation.

11th hour for cable news coverage by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/16/21

Given the fact that Cuomo unethically assisted his brother Andrew by attempting to find information about some of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct, I remarked it was good to see that CNN was expressing proper journalism ethics for a change.

Richard corrected me in saying, “Did you see the latest Nielsen ratings on the popularity of the Chris Cuomo show?” Later on I found out Dr. Colman was right as usual. As it turned out the CNN broadcaster attracted only 156,000 of the coveted 25-54 demographic this year compared 377,000 in 2018.

Even worse, during the same time period Cuomo found himself being trounced by Fox’s Sean Hannity by a margin of 3,486,000 to 1,137,000 total viewers in the same time slot. With these types of figures in play, it likely was not a tough decision for CNN to rid themselves of Chris Cuomo’s services.

A similar situation existed for MSNBC last week when they announced that long time broadcaster Brian Williams had resigned from the network after 28 years with the company. What neither side admitted was that canceling The 11th Hour with Brian Williams was more of case of euthanasia than anything else,

“Lying Brian”, as critics call him, following revolutions that he fabricated getting shot down by enemy fire and spending 2 harrowing nights in the dessert while covering the Iraq war, found his ratings plummeting in a similar manor to Chris Cuomo on rival CNN. Although Williams returned to the air following a 6 month suspension from the network, his credibility suffered from what might be termed Fake News Syndrome.

Ironically liberal news media including NBC, CNN, USA today, and several others of the “usual suspects” networks failed to mentions Williams sagging ratings or his 16 million dollar a year salary in discussing his departure from the air.

This might not be the last departure from CNN as it is rumored the network is cleaning house and going in a different direction. Host Don Lemon, who recently has faced conflict of interest charges in handling the Jussie Smollett trial, may be the next on the chopping block. Again with his horrible ratings have come into play, Lemon may soon find himself to be FOB Sidewalk.

The first step in rebuilding what once the preeminent news network has been the hiring highly regarded broadcaster Chris Wallace from Fox. His Sunday show and even handed job moderating the Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, place Wallace on the integrity all star team when it comes to covering politics.

In addition Wallace has always had decent ratings and has contributed to the credibility of other Fox hosts when he often appeared on their shows.

Perhaps in noting the changes that have come to Leftist networks CNN and MSNBC, perhaps we are guilty of shooting the piano player in noting on air personalities changing? Is it possible their ratings plummeting, can be attributed to content rather than on air delivery?

Subject matter that comes into play includes:

Unbridled hatred of Donald Trump for which the cause became more important than objectivity. Reporting on what turned out to outright lies about the Steele Dossier, Adam Schiff, Russian collusion, and untrue leaks from unnamed sources ended up turning off viewers.

If Trump’s phony impeachment wasn’t enough, the current partisan investigation of what transpired January 6th, is not of great interest to most folks. Continuous coverage of this incident isn’t exactly breaking news. Repeating the same reports day after day has bored viewers. This over saturation has gotten worse than showing film of the riots at Tiananmen Square in 1989 like it was current events for the next 25 years.

One sided news coverage favoring Progressive Democrats to the point of absurdity. Virtually ignoring the causes of inflation, high energy prices, rising crime, and declining education standards in public schools, is a ratings killer.

How long will people of all colors put up with defunding the police and allowing violent criminals free on bail? Can ignoring unanimous jury verdicts go unnoticed in the well publicized trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and Jussie Smollett?

Somehow liberal media including the cable networks, New York Times, Washington Post, and most metropolitan newspapers, assume that the American people are a bunch of idiots that have no minds of their own.

You can’t expect that that propaganda machine of Democratic Party stalwarts that makes Pravda into an impartial news source, will work forever. Leaving 80 billion dollars of military hardware behind in Afghanistan and non-reporting of illegal immigration at the Mexican border are not subjects to be ignored.

To make things even worse, we have an aging President of the United States who is being propped up like he is a reincarnation of the Wizard of Oz. Making Biden’s medical condition even bleaker, Biden’s VP Kamala Harris has shown herself to be incompetent, mean, and unprepared to take over as leader of the free world.

It is amazing that in less than a year, the Democratic administration has done almost everything wrong.

Closing the country down by overreacting to the latest Covid-19 variation and pushing forward the Go Back Better spending spree, is indicative of how far out of touch Joe Biden is with the American people.

The only question is how long we will be bombarded with sketchy advice from Dr. Fauci, AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the rest of the gang?

If this is not enough, we have compete chaos in California where Gavin Newsom and his colleagues in the legislature are leading the state to ruin. His most recent act of indoor masking for all is a blatant example of unneeded government overreach.

Is it possible a vanishing point might be reached when the people will kick these Marxist-Lite wanna bees out of office?

Outside of next year’s election, a good place to start is by Chris Wallace moving over to CNN. Perhaps his presence will contribute to the beleaguered network going back to what Fox News calls being “fair and balanced.”