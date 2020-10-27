Eber: 20/20 vision in electing Donald Trump

By

In six days we can go to the polls and assure our votes are counted. Put it in the mail and you do not know if the ballot got to the Registrar of Voters or a Postal Worker or thief stole you ballot. Wants Americas to be Cuba? Vote for Biden. Want George Soros in charge of our national defense? Vote for Biden and Harris. Love hatred, bigotry and want to end the Constitution—vote for Biden. That is what is at stake on November 3.

Do not ignore that Biden wants us to go back to the Paris Accords—where the U.S. gives the world $3.5 TRILLION to undercut our businesses and products—while outlawing many of the item we manufacture. This will keep us in a Depression for years when combine with his Green New Deal and $4 trillion in tax increases. Biden is how the Democrats spell DEPRESSION.

20/20 vision in electing Donald Trump by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/28/20

After almost four years of Donald Trump’s residency in the White House, I have grown weary of his boorish behavior and name calling. The man insults virtually everyone he crosses path with.

Trump treats women like they are serfs for whom he has property rights. The guy talks down to those who are both friends and foes. He is a first class jerk who lacks the decorum associated with the office of President of the United States

Despite all of these negatives, I have every intention of voting for him again. It doesn’t matter that my vote is irrelevant in Blue California where Joe Biden will likely carry the State by at least 2 million votes.

Why then would an individual with an IQ higher than tap water desire for Donald Trump to have a second term being what amounts to being CEO of our great country,

The answer is very simple. Despite his blemishes and open wounds Donald Trump is the most effective candidate on the ballot November 3rd. We are selecting the individual to lead our country; not to be the pastor of our church or the head of the PTA.

The fact of the matter is that while Joe Biden is a nice guy who gets along with both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump is more qualified for the position he is seeking,

My reasons are many with the top 10 being:

America’s enemies in China, The Kremlin, Teheran, and elsewhere fear this President. As a result Trump has done an excellent job keeping the USA out of violent confrontations abroad. Much like Ronald Reagan did some 40 years ago, Trump has intimidated America’s enemies to where they are uncertain what he might do. As a result we are at peace and likely will remain that way while he occupies the oval office.

This contrasts with Joe Biden who despites and dictators think they can push around. Should “Uncle Joe” triumph November 3rd I fear it will be open season on crossing the red line in the sand Barack Obama failed to deliver on chemical warfare in Iraq.

The Democratic Green New Deal is a horrible idea right now considering how fragile our economy is during Covid-19. If the far left contingent has their way, this country will lose their energy independence and once again become dependent on the Middle East for petroleum. At the same time fracking might end, coal and natural gas would be phased out as well. With radical environmentalists in charge, clean nuclear energy is not an option left on the table. If Democratic leaders such as Gavin Newsom and AOC have their way, gas powered vehicles will vanish during a self imposed depression.

If Biden is elected we can look forward to deregulation of the environment and business to end as Democrats will want to go back to the flat lining good old days of the Obama Administration to where our economy limped along. At the same time the robust comeback of the manufacturing sector under Trump will come to a screeching halt as government intervention will strangle the private sector once again.

The prospect of “Packing” the Supreme Court with additional liberal justices is a prospect that I don’t want to face. Politicizing this body not only goes against the notion of Separation of Powers in our Constitution between the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, but is a dangerous precedent for future of our Country

Joe Biden’s son Hunter is a first class scumbag who has profited in the Ukraine, China, and elsewhere from his dad being Vice-President of the USA. As current revelations are showing, the elder Biden had knowledge or even co-operating to further Hunter’s schemes.

While some people like to compare these actions to pay to play scams put forth by the Clinton Foundation, the Biden’s shady dealings more resemble the Teapot Dome Scandal almost 100 years ago during the brief tenure of President Warren Harding.

No matter what CNN, MSNBC, or the New York Times might say, what Hunter Biden did to profit from foreign governments while his dad was VP went well beyond the threshold of “Something’s wrong with this picture”.

If Joe Biden is victorious on November 3rd, what will be the influence of Antifa, AOC, Defund the Police advocates, radical environmentalists, Wall Street haters, and those who want to end our capitalistic system of government? Should the Democrats win back the White House will they employ similar tactics of the past abandoning the black community until the next election comes along. It will be determined if Biden’s administration would take on more of a middle of the road approach to governing than the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party desires.

Even though Donald Trump’s constant harping on Joe Biden’s eroding cognitive abilities, the fact of the matter is that the 78 year old former VP lacks the energy, stamina, and clear thinking to become the defacto leader of the free world. Going beyond health precautions during the Covid-19 epidemic, Biden’s medical conditions do not allow him to make more than an occasional public appearance during the campaign. He is both shielded from reporters and seldom without a teleprompter when facing his prospective constituents.

Should Biden win the election, it is scary to think of him having to interrupt a meeting with Putin or Xi Jinping because it is time for a scheduled nap. What makes this likely scenario even more frightening is that what can we look forward to when Biden’s physical and mental health deteriorates even more?

All indications point towards Joe Biden having the shortest Presidential term since William Henry Harrison in 1841. Instead of the slogan “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too” we Kamala Harris lurking on the sidelines waiting to assume the top post when Biden is no longer able to carry on.

Such a prospect worries me far more than the former VP being President. Harris’s current socialist views on immigration, health insurance, the Green New Deal, defunding the police, etc.; is a prospect few American’s endorse.

As a Senator she has not introduced one piece of important legislation nor shown any ability to work with others across the aisle. Asking the Mike Pompeo during confirmation hearings about his policies of providing transgender restroom facilities for employees of the CIA is hardly presidential timber.

Like many baby boomers, my future income is tied to the continuing growth of the stock market. Should Joe Biden win the presidency and carry out even a small part of the Democratic Party socialistic platform, I am worried the New York and Nastec Exchanges will collapse under the weight of Progressive policies. The prospect of abandoning our capitalistic model in favor of increasing government influence over our lives is something I don’t want to face in my lifetime.