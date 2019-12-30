Eber: 2020 New Year’s Resolutions

By

In just a few hours the decade will end. We went from recession to prosperity. We went from Obama to Trump. The world has changed—America is strong again, in spite of the impeachment Democrats. Prosperity has hit all segments of America—people of color have the lowest unemployment rates in history—and will go even lower. Around the world nations are looking at the U.S. for guidance. Britain defeated the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren of that nation—Jeremy Corbyn—and is about to leave the totalitarian unelected EU. What are your resolutions for the New Year—add them to the comment section. As for me, I never make resolutions—I always have the same goal—to make a positive difference, without fear of offending those who do not have the best interests of our nation, families or Party as their goals. As Pres. Truman said, “I do not give them hell. I tell the truth and they think it is hell. Happy New Year!

20/20 New Year’s Resolutions by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/31/19

As the end of the first two decades of the century concludes, we hope the political environment in the next year will mirror the present strong economy that the Trump Administration has bestowed upon the American people.

During his administration, of prosperity our State seems to be mired in a socialistic trance. There simply has to be a better way for California to govern itself. The present system of Leftists having complete domination without meaningful Republican opposition is not working. If this trend continues unabated, dire consequences may ensue that threatens to destroy the prosperity achieved in the last 150 years.

To push things forward, here are a few New Year’s resolutions to help the Golden State reclaim its capitalistic roots.

Gavin Newsom: Try not to get impeached in 2020. Stop being afraid of standing up to special interest groups that helped elect you. Campaign contributions should not completely define your decision making. It might not be a bad idea to learn from your predecessor Jerry Brown who was able to say “no” to harebrained schemes like requiring presidential candidates to supply income tax returns to appear on California ballots. Remember, if you want to successfully run for President in four years, a move to the right is required stat!

Nancy Pelosi: Keep those prayers coming because you’ll need em. Trying to appease the AOC’s and Bernie Sander’s of the world is not a winning formula if Democrats hope to take battleground States Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan. Arizona, and Minnesota, in the general election.

Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler: It’s difficult for conservatives to come up with a catchy comment on what this pairs New Years’ resolutions might be. I would suggest they read the Constitution and Robert’s Rules of Order to at least pretend adhering to the spirit of democracy. On other hand that cares what these demagogies do as they are currently helping the President win a second term.

Donald Trump: It is hard to like this guy with his personal attacks, obnoxious tweets, rude behavior and un-presidential persona. Despite such despicable behavior, his job performance forces us to fulfill the adage of “respecting this maverick politician in the morning.” While giving Trump another four years residency in the white House.

State Republican Party: Other than resigning and giving up treasured country club speaking engagements, these folks might consider registering voters, putting acceptable candidates on the ballot, and stop pretending they are furthering the conservative cause. Despite at least one third of the electorate in California being on the right side of issues, the State GOP continues to excel in mediocrity and failure to provide viable opposition to the Progressive Juggernaut.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra: Can’t you for at least 30 seconds stop suing the Federal Government for everything from Sanctuary Cities to EPA regulations. Most of these suits are thrown out or appealed in Federal Court they do little to improve the quality of life for Californian’s. Your efforts Mr. Attorney General have resulted in the State receiving less than its fair share of assistance from Uncle Sam. Ultimately your efforts amount to little else than a bunch of hot air.

Diane Feinstein: Despite ethical lapses during the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings, you should be praised for your career in the Senate furthering the interests of California. As your last term unfolds, one final request; Please teach the junior Senator Kamala Harris the ways of being an effective legislator

Kamala Harris: To say your brief foray into Presidential politics was a dud, over estimates your performance as a candidate. You might consider actually going back to the Senate and working for your constituents in California. Having not sponsored even one major bill during your 3 years in the US Senate, forget all of your posturing on meaningless social issues and concentrate on things that actually matter back home.

Katie Hill: Despite your proclamations of being singled out and discriminated for your sexual exploits because of being a women, your conduct falls below the norms of even present day society. Perhaps, Katie, you can make your comeback shooting a video in a Chatsworth film studio with hopefully “film at 11.” for all to see.

Scott Weiner: Please try to impose your leftist housing policies on your constituents in San Francisco before making the State follow suit. SB-50 which you have tried to revive more often than Frankenstein’s ghost needs to die including SB-1 which you are soon introducing. Stick your ill conceived Marxist housing-transit proposal in a place where the sun don’t shine.

California Democratic Party: Act like you have token opposition in the Senate and Assembly and stop passing job killing bills that cause California businesses to flee the State in alarming numbers. Please note that “cap and trade” is not a mechanism of NFL teams utilize to keep their payrolls down but rather a “road to hell paved with good intentions” in California. formulating policies, at least pretend you have an opposing party to contend with.

Mayor Pete: Invite me to your next wine cave fundraiser. I would gladly trade a glass of vintage cabernet for a rubber chicken dinner to be named later.

Elizabeth Warren: I know your Native American heritage puts you on the war path constantly against American capitalism; but at least attempt in 2020 not to be such a no it all impressing voters how smart you are. On the other hand keep up the good work because your arrogance and lying will likely never result in you residing in the White House.

Ab5: Pease repeal this stupid ass bill the legislature passed last year that changes peoples status in transportation, seasonal workers, Stringers in the media, and a host of other occupations from independent contractors to employees that in most cases are represented by unions.

California Legislature: In case you missed it, the Cold War, as it was known came to and ends over 30 years ago. Kindly heed President Reagan’s advice in 1987 “Mr. Gorbachov, tear down this wall” With this in mind stop passing laws that mirror the failed policies of the Kremlin in housing, education, law enforcement, and creating more government regulations. Please believe socialism and communisms have never succeeded anywhere let alone in California.

Jerry Brown: Enjoy your retirement. I hate to admit it but you actually missed.