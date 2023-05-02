Eber: 50 Story’s of hell 

By

It looks like the developer of a 712 unit apartment complex, 50 stories high, has a real sense of humor. We now know his favorite game is musical chairs—that is where there is one less chair than the people playing the game and they fight for the chair.

In this developer’s games he goes musical chairs one better. For 712 units, some with two adults with cars, there are only 210 car spaces and 356 bike spaces. This is NOT a Babylon Bee satire—it is a joke on the people of San Fran. Of course, the real goal is to isolate the people who live in these apartments. With the lack of personal transportation cars, they will be forced to live, work, grocery shop, etc. in a very small area. In Russia, they call this a concentration camp—except in San Fran the inmates have decided they prefer to be isolated.

Oh, who is going to live in this camp? San Fran is losing population and jobs. This is a crime ridden, disease ridden city. Economically it is collapsing—with a massive deficit, close to one billion dollars and a failed government school system based on grooming, drugs and racism.

50 Story’s of hell by Richard Eber

Richard Eber

It was shocking to learn Nevada based developer CH Planning LLC is planning to construct a 50 story, 712 unit apartment building in a residential neighborhood with close proximity to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

In learning about this proposal, it appeared to me the Babylon Bee or Onion News Network was doing one of their famous satires.

Who in their right mind would propose construction of such a monstrosity? This is especially true in an area currently inhabited by single family homes and a few small apartment buildings.

Of concern only 210 parking spots for cars and 356 bicycle spaces are allocated for new residents of 2700 Sloat Blvd. It is anticipated these folks and their visitors would be content to use Muni bus-streetcar services to come and go without inconveniencing their neighbors.

Despite such “leap of faith” projections, Yes In My Back Yard (Yimbys) advocates believe the need for additional affordable trumps every other consideration. Yimby CEO Brian Hanlon commented, “More housing is more housing; and what better place to build it than at the beach?”

For these urban planners, the collateral damage of mind boggling congestion is a small price to attaining their dreams. Even San Francisco Planning Director Rich Hollis, who favors the project, had to admit, “Unfortunately, the developer misrepresents what’s allowed by the planning code and State Density bonus.”

It is this density bonus, intended to encourage builders to construct more affordable units, that is being used to bypass zoning authority of local governments. The California Legislature has passed several bills including AB-2345, SB-35, and now Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) sponsored SB-423, which extends density bonus’s to the coastal area where the project is located.

For them, lack of parking is a small price to pay for increasing the number of units allowed to be built.

Needless to say, nearby residents, who live in close proximity to the San Francisco Zoo, are terrified by the prospect of having their quiet neighborhood being populated by over 1600 new inhabitants. Recently, 1500 voters signed a petition to block the construction of a 12-story apartment close by to where the proposed 50 story building would be located.

The document reads, We are asking the city to stop this development and create a vision and plan for SF that enhances our neighborhoods, and not allow randomly placed towering complexes to dominate the future of the city,”

The argument against the skyscraper was summed up by local blogger Bill M, who stated, “It might meet state and local code; but it doesn’t blend with existing neighborhoods for miles. The effect on traffic would be horrendous.” Bill also pointed out historically this area has experienced geological shifts as much as 150 feet where nearby Lake Merced used to drain into the ocean.

With virtually the entire Sunset District built on sand dunes, he concluded, “Thumbs down on this project.”

Negative feedback is countered by the developer CH Planning LLC’s founder, Raelynn Hickey, who commented: “The city needs to supply the Outer Sunset area with 11,000 new housing units in just over 7.5 years, and approval of hundreds of small projects is not going to get them anywhere near that state requirement,”

Not surprising are the lack of complaints pertaining to the obstruction of ocean views. The proposed site for the 50 story building, is shrouded by fog much of the time. Having grown up in the Sunset district, I can attest to Mark Twain’s words “The Coldest Winter I Ever Spent Was a Summer in San Francisco”

In reality, this project, and others planned in the Sunset, will likely never be built in their present forms. Lawsuits undoubtably will ensue for at least a decade. What this outlandish proposal illustrates, is how out of touch the Sacramento crowd is with their constituents.

They are oblivious to the exodus of California residents fleeing the state that has eased some of the housing shortage.

Despite continuing to pass laws bypassing local zoning authority, they have thus far failed in their mission to build more so-called affordable housing. As this saga continues to unfold, their desperation continues to grow in imposing failed Socialistic planning on society.

This skyscraper monster, of similar heights to the tallest downtown buildings in Downtown San Francisco, is symbolic of what central planners envision for the future.

The question is how Senator Scott Wiener and his associates, can be made to change their warped views which includes

· The false notion of environmental extremists single family homes are a threat to climate change-Global Warming, and should be made illegal, much like gas stoves in Berkely.

· Families prefer to live in apartments that feature virtually no upkeep as opposed to dwellings with there is room to host backyard entertainment for friends and family.

· There is a large market for individuals to live in apartment complexes where density discounts preclude parking spaces to be made available. Along with this a misguided notion, they believe the carless will be content to depend on public transit to fulfill their transportation needs.

· That the State should replace locally elected governments in determining zoning laws that are best for predominantly suburban communities.

Meanwhile, the beat goes on with failed attempts to pass new laws encouraging housing to be built in California. This overall strategy is much like prescribing increased dosages of laetrile to treat cancer patients. It just doesn’t work.

It is likely that change in the legislature will only come from term limits; or in Wiener’s case being elected to Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional seat, should she step down next year. Thus far Republicans and moderate Democrats have proven to be virtually helpless in countering the Progressive onslaught.

Until the electorate wakes up, we can look forward to Theater of the Absurd pretzel-logic to prevail in guiding housing policies in the “Golden State”.