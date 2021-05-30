Eber: A bittersweet moment on Memorial Day

By

Today is Memorial Day. A day to remember those in the military that gave their lives so we may be free to be stupid. They fought for free speech—and Hollywood, the media and politicians have either taken it away or made us scared to oppose the racism of the Democrat Party, the violence of BLM or the coming economic collapse due to massive Federal spending and corruption. In today’s world, the military is not the only agency protecting us. Sadly, our law enforcement officers are also fighting a war on the streets of our nation. The government protected riots, the refusal of some in government to allow us to be self-protected, in California the legalization of theft of under $950—no one is safe from the violence, corruption and abuse, without some police effectiveness. The murder of Detective Luca Benedetti in San Luis Obispo was part of the larger war on America. His life of service protecting Americans came to an end when criminals knew that government would not be too harsh with the, When we fail our law enforcement, via defunding, reimagining, hate, demeaning, etc., we harm ourselves—they are the only barrier to us being just another totalitarian Ian nation. When we prayer for Detective Benedetti, we need to pray for ourselves—we are in trouble.

A bittersweet moment on Memorial Day by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 5/31/21

Most years Memorial Day is a time for celebration for our family. We pay homage to my Father-in-law Sam Patrick who joined the Marines at 17 to fight the Japanese in the Pacific. A few years later he was part of the force that landed in Inchon Korea. In 1946 he helped put down the rebellion at Alcatraz prison while finished his career as a gunnery Sergeant in Vietnam

As the Memorial Day holiday approached in 2021, this time was filled with a new sadness for those in uniform protecting our freedoms.

For us this unhappy occasion came earlier in May when it was learned two policemen were killed on duty in California. Ordinarily, such news that was buried on page 7 of the local paper and briefly mentioned on the six o’clock news would not garner much attention from us.

This time was different. Through my daughters on Facebook we learned that the wife of close friends of ours 20 years ago is the widow of Detective Luca Benedetti who was killed May 12th in San Luis Obispo serving a search warrant for thefts of stolen goods.

This senseless tragedy left his wife Grace and two small children behind. Benedetti’s widow grew up Grace Feickert in Concord. Her sisters Sophia, Rosemary, Elizabeth, and Victoria were friends with my daughters Whitney and Haley. Because of this association, my wife Mary and I became close friends of their parents Saorice and Dan.

We spent many warm summer evenings sharing barbecues and adult beverages for several years. Eventually, the kids grew older while Dan and Saorice divorced. After that we kind of lost track of them as the girls went their separate ways.

The Feickerts were a wonderful family. Their children were unique but all came out well.

We were saddened with the ordeal Grace has had to deal with. After all of the tributes and funeral services concluded, those involved in this tragedy had to move on with their lives. Luca Benedetti became a statistic joining some 264 of his colleagues who were killed on duty in the last year.

Outside of friends, family, and selected law enforcement officers, the public soon forgets about the Luca’s of the world. This is especially true today with the men and women in Blue are often ridiculed by Progressive cop hater types as being racist monsters who prey on innocent people. These once respected officers are now looked down upon while at the same time their ability to conduct their jobs is being imperiled by new governmental restrictions.

We will likely never know but the collateral damage of eliminating no knock warrants might have cost Detective Benedetti his life. With police having to now warn alleged suspects of their intentions, it gives those who are served, time to arm themselves to confront the cops when they enter the premises

No one seems to care as the mainstream presses have described police officers to be the bad guys and criminals are now victims. With individuals such as Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascon making law enforcement more difficult, it is no surprise officers are quitting in droves. At the same time those remaining are reluctant to enforce the law as they have in the past. Eliminating cash bail and seldom prosecuting even hardened criminals, has taken its toll as well.

Meanwhile the likes of Al Sharpton, Maxine Waters, along with their friends at Antifa and Black Lives Matter, have little sympathy for fallen officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the public. It is easier for them to cry racism, white privilege, and disband the police, rather than to deal with the causes of the rising crime rates throughout the United States.

It is doubtful these haters of law enforcement showed any sympathy for Mr. Benedetti, given their few Hallmark moments for those who uphold the law. This combined with the epidemic of cancel culture taught in the schools, makes it difficult for the men and women in Blue to carry out their sworn duties.

I guess one should feel grateful that instead of living in Los Angeles, Oakland, and other high crime areas in California, I reside in sleepy old Concord where law enforcement is still well respected. Of course this may change if the Defund the Police crowd get their way; but I hope such a destiny can be avoided.

This does not mean that police officers are perfect. Cops like all of us need to improve their performance. But I am not sure that the system they work under is so bad. With this in mind should we completely change how law enforcement operates to account for a few bad apples?

Maybe we can be more appreciative to people like Detective Luca Benedetti who lay down their lives to protect us from scumbags who steal and threaten us every single day. Perhaps Defund the Police Advocates might consider who they will call when assaulted on the streets other than the local chapter of Ghost Busters.

This is of little solace to the widowed Grace Benedetti and her two young daughters. They will have to go on in life without their Dad and husband while joining the rest of us paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate price on Memorial Day.