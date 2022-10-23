Eber: A tale of 2 slate cards

By

As of Sunday, October 23, the California Republican Party has sent out two slates cards, telling voters how to vote on November 8. In total, there have been six sides of pages. Five of the sides explain why to vote NO on Prop. 26 and 27. One side tells how to vote on the other ballot measures. NOT A SIGNLOE WORD OF WHO TO VOTE FOR, FOR Governor, Senator, any constitutional office or the dozens of legislative seat the Party has endorsed. If I was one of those candidates, I would feel abandoned by the Party and ask why? Based on experience, my guess is that the NO on Prop. 26 and Prop. 27 people “donated” large sums of money to the California Republican Party. I would also believe they told the Party they are not allowed to mention GOP candidates running for office—otherwise the GOP, as it has in the past, put out slate cards with both Propositions and candidates on them. Is the California Republican Party representing the gambling interests or the candidates?

A tale of 2 slate cards by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/24/22

According to a company that specializes in political advertising

A slate card — also known as (AKA) a slate mailer or voter guide — is a 6″ x 11″ card or 8 1/2″ x 11″ folded or flat mailer that lists candidates running for office in your jurisdiction. These mailed cards allow you to share your message with targeted voters. Slate cards are typically partisan No matter the theme; a slate card’s purpose is to attract the attention of like-minded voters. Once you have their attention, they can learn everything you want them to know about the candidates you support who are running for office on your party’s ticket.

During the course of a political campaign, I gratefully receive several of these slate cars, as it is difficult to become knowledgeable of every candidate and issue on the ballot.

As registered member of the Republican Party, I recently received their slate card for the election on November 8th. Missing from this mailer sent by the State of California GOP were endorsements for any candidates running for State, Congressional or local offices. In addition there was no mention of the principles guiding the Party in making their recommendations.

Quite frankly this oversight, if you can call it that, sounds like a series of typographical errors!

Doesn’t one think that the statewide organization, under the leadership of twice elected Chairwomen Jessica Patterson, at least mention Republican candidates running for Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and for Congress?

If this task proves to be too difficult, how about at least mentioning those candidates opposing Democrats in contested elections?

Instead each of the slate card’s four sides opposes Gambling Initiative 26 and 27. They propose to legalize betting on sporting events in the Golden State. One has to ask if these propositions are the most important issues voters should concern themselves with November 8th?

In 10 words or less they also recommended a no vote on 1, 29, 30, and 31; while taking no position on Prop 28. So much for educating GOP stalwarts!

More than likely the State GOP was paid by anti gambling proponents to publish the slate card while at the same time ignoring their job to promote the election of Republican candidates. In any event we will likely never know as transparency is seldom seen from this organization.

On the other side of border to California, the Republican Slate Card issued to voters in Nevada was entirely different than that of their neighbor. Prior to recommendations being given, the Nevada GOP proudly asked: WHY VOTE REPUBLICAN

Lower gas prices and grocery prices

School Choice for every child in Nevada

Safer neighborhoods, lower crime

Reduce taxes – school supply sales tax holiday Voter ID

Make Nevada Affordable Again!

Following this platform, all Republican candidates for statewide offices, the Assembly, Senate and Congressional posts were listed along with recommendations on ballot propositions. A total of 63 individuals were named on the Nevada Slate Card versus a big zero in California.

I one has an IQ over the temperature of tap water, which of these organizations would you prefer to represent you as a Republican?

The answer is simple. The California GOP Slate Card might as well be a concession speech prior to when ballots are cast. The GOP does virtually nothing to promote voter education or registration. Existing and future participants in the democratic process are given no reason to oppose the disastrous Progressive agenda of Gavin Newsom.

Taxes continue to increase along with crime statistics. Public education is pathetic under dictatorial control of the Teachers Union. The price of gas is over $2. 00 more per gallon than most of the country. Housing costs continue to increase under restrictive new laws passed by the so called Progressive legislature. The roads are a mess while mass transit services few desire are being invested in.

The list goes on but the bottom line is that political opposition is so weak in California that virtually no viable opposition exists to Gavin Newsom’s regime.

Given this sad state of affairs it should be asked why isn’t the State Republican Party taken to task for in effect being co-dependents for the Progressive administration? Were these country club wan-a-be conservatives practicing medicine or law, malpractice and loss of their licenses to practice would result.

After another predictable defeat on November 8th, what can California Republicans do to have their voices heard in a meaningful way in the future?

I would suggest State Chairwomen Jessica Patterson resign along with every County Chair. New elections should be held for all posts. Current officials would be entitled to run again; but without the benefit of proxy votes that Patterson has depended on to stay in office in the past.

The alternative is to start a new political conservative party. While this might sound good on paper, such efforts have failed in the past.

One thing is certain. My vote must be worth more than a couple of gambling propositions sponsored by East Coast corporations. Who are fronting for Native American tribes in California.