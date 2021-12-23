Eber: A Woke Christmas for all

While this is a fun piece by Richard Eber, Christmas is a serious time of year. Yes, there are parties and presents, cookies and drinks. None of this would happen were It not for the birth of Christ. We are living in dangerous times, with government the major cause of the danger, either via policy or action. Yet, it is Christmas, just as we have had for more than 2,000 years.
Let us remember the Reason for the Season—and use the time to reflect on what is important: family, health, freedom and the ability to use our religious beliefs, not government, as our guiding light.
Merry Christmas to all—be prayerful, safe and promote the future by remembering how we got here.
A Woke Christmas for all by Richard Eber
Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/24/21
I’m dreaming of a Woke Christmas
Just like the one Donald never wanted us to have
Where Joe Biden can be seen tweeting
While the fossil fuel industry is taking a beating
As Green Energy jobs are falling from the skies
I’m dreaming of a drab holiday season
Where critical race theory is constantly taught
So what if Christmas presents can’t be bought
Because Mayor Pete won’t be solving congestion at the dock
He’ll be changing diapers while merchants run out of stock
I’m dreaming of the last weekend in December
That Joe can remember minus a teleprompter
Except when Kamala last visited the border
Unfortunately Taco Bell mixed up preparing her order
While Fauci can mask everyone except his Mom
I’m dreaming of a Marxist Lite-Progressive Christmas
Just like the one Antifa and BLM celebrate each year
Where one can’t envision why history is one big revision
As Statues of Jefferson tumble while Joe doesn’t stumble
Because he knows Santa soon will be on the way.
I’m dreaming of a Politically Correct Christmas
Where all but Progressives confess to being racists.
While Rachael Maddow offers critical race theory as a basis
As only Jen Psaki can declare it to be an oasis.
While Tucker Carson is banned from Twitter for life
I’m dreaming of Covid-19 free Christmas
Just like the green one I never knew
With birds can be found to be chirping
While no carbon footprints are lurking
As Smog in Ontario is not making pathways in the sky
I’m dreaming of a Progressive Spare the Air 25tht
Just like the “Blue” one I never knew
Where Gavin Newsom is being cherished
Even if the middle class does perish
While Nancy Pelosi can blame the GOP for everything
I’m dreaming of a Red Christmas
Just like the one Mao could never have
Where Rep. Eric Swallwell is flirting
While his Chinese spy girlfriend is alerting
U.S. security info to her colleagues in Beijing
I’m dreaming of a P.C. holiday season
Just like the proper one I never knew
Where diversity is reigning, no need for explaining
Why racial quotas can be found even for a mouse
Who cares if critics believe AOC is a louse.
I’m dreaming of Soviet like Christmas
Just like the one Putin intends to have
Where Adam Schiff finds imaginary Russian collusion
Creating for the rest of us lots of unneeded confusion
Because for the Congressman life is one big delusion
I’m dreaming of a transgender Christmas
Just like the one Devine always wanted to live
Where girls, boys, and others could live in harmony
And every relationship could be called matrimony
While Restroom choice can be found across the land
I’m dreaming of a New York Christmas
Just like the one Saturday Night Live wanted us to have
Where Andrew Cuomo can corner women while flirting
As his brother Chris at CNN was sort of working,
While de Blasio can be seen smirking, as diversity reigns supreme
I’m dreaming of a Build Back Better December
That even President Biden might even remember
Where more Fed borrowing helps beat inflation
For these policies have no relation to the economies’ stagnation
While Santa, Rudolf, and Kamala are laughing all the way.
I’m dreaming of a non Spare the Air Day Christmas
Just like the one Democrats always wanted us to have
Where everyone believes the Green New Deal is fair
Even if no one is to care very many jobs are there
While gas consuming vehicles are a relic of the past
I’m dreaming of a cancel culture end of year celebration
Where our formally beloved Constitution has no relation
To the new world order of the United Nations
History can have a view that our founding fathers never knew
That patriotism is a hate crime that is a friend to a mere few
Speak Your Mind