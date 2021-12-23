Eber: A Woke Christmas for all

By

While this is a fun piece by Richard Eber, Christmas is a serious time of year. Yes, there are parties and presents, cookies and drinks. None of this would happen were It not for the birth of Christ. We are living in dangerous times, with government the major cause of the danger, either via policy or action. Yet, it is Christmas, just as we have had for more than 2,000 years. Let us remember the Reason for the Season—and use the time to reflect on what is important: family, health, freedom and the ability to use our religious beliefs, not government, as our guiding light. Merry Christmas to all—be prayerful, safe and promote the future by remembering how we got here.

A Woke Christmas for all by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/24/21

I’m dreaming of a Woke Christmas

Just like the one Donald never wanted us to have

Where Joe Biden can be seen tweeting

While the fossil fuel industry is taking a beating

As Green Energy jobs are falling from the skies

I’m dreaming of a drab holiday season

Where critical race theory is constantly taught

So what if Christmas presents can’t be bought

Because Mayor Pete won’t be solving congestion at the dock

He’ll be changing diapers while merchants run out of stock

I’m dreaming of the last weekend in December

That Joe can remember minus a teleprompter

Except when Kamala last visited the border

Unfortunately Taco Bell mixed up preparing her order

While Fauci can mask everyone except his Mom

I’m dreaming of a Marxist Lite-Progressive Christmas

Just like the one Antifa and BLM celebrate each year

Where one can’t envision why history is one big revision

As Statues of Jefferson tumble while Joe doesn’t stumble

Because he knows Santa soon will be on the way.

I’m dreaming of a Politically Correct Christmas

Where all but Progressives confess to being racists.

While Rachael Maddow offers critical race theory as a basis

As only Jen Psaki can declare it to be an oasis.

While Tucker Carson is banned from Twitter for life

I’m dreaming of Covid-19 free Christmas

Just like the green one I never knew

With birds can be found to be chirping

While no carbon footprints are lurking

As Smog in Ontario is not making pathways in the sky

I’m dreaming of a Progressive Spare the Air 25tht

Just like the “Blue” one I never knew

Where Gavin Newsom is being cherished

Even if the middle class does perish

While Nancy Pelosi can blame the GOP for everything

I’m dreaming of a Red Christmas

Just like the one Mao could never have

Where Rep. Eric Swallwell is flirting

While his Chinese spy girlfriend is alerting

U.S. security info to her colleagues in Beijing

I’m dreaming of a P.C. holiday season

Just like the proper one I never knew

Where diversity is reigning, no need for explaining

Why racial quotas can be found even for a mouse

Who cares if critics believe AOC is a louse.

I’m dreaming of Soviet like Christmas

Just like the one Putin intends to have

Where Adam Schiff finds imaginary Russian collusion

Creating for the rest of us lots of unneeded confusion

Because for the Congressman life is one big delusion

I’m dreaming of a transgender Christmas

Just like the one Devine always wanted to live

Where girls, boys, and others could live in harmony

And every relationship could be called matrimony

While Restroom choice can be found across the land

I’m dreaming of a New York Christmas

Just like the one Saturday Night Live wanted us to have

Where Andrew Cuomo can corner women while flirting

As his brother Chris at CNN was sort of working,

While de Blasio can be seen smirking, as diversity reigns supreme

I’m dreaming of a Build Back Better December

That even President Biden might even remember

Where more Fed borrowing helps beat inflation

For these policies have no relation to the economies’ stagnation

While Santa, Rudolf, and Kamala are laughing all the way.

I’m dreaming of a non Spare the Air Day Christmas

Just like the one Democrats always wanted us to have

Where everyone believes the Green New Deal is fair

Even if no one is to care very many jobs are there

While gas consuming vehicles are a relic of the past

I’m dreaming of a cancel culture end of year celebration

Where our formally beloved Constitution has no relation

To the new world order of the United Nations

History can have a view that our founding fathers never knew

That patriotism is a hate crime that is a friend to a mere few