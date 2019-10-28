Eber: All my friends

By

We are living in a crazy time. Democrats scream that President Trump is a traitor, a crook, a liar and much more—racist, Nazi, bigot. Yet when you mention that Adam Schiff lied about seeing “evidence” proving Trump was colluding with the Russians—but no one else saw it, you care called out as a smear artist. The world has gone crazy.

“Donald Trump is to be impeached on allegations of Quid Pro Quo in his brief conversation with the Ukrainian President while then Vice President Biden’s son accepting $60.000 a month sitting on the Board of a corrupt oil is considered to be kosher. Even more immoral was in China where Biden’s son flew to a meeting with his Dad and government officials; walked away with a billion dollars to invest in the USA. Where’s the outrage of this double standard Wolfy, Don, and Rachel?

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff pretends he is conducting an impartial investigation of Donald Trump’s alleged impeachable offenses while not allowing Republican members of his committee to participate in this process. With no historical comparison in democratic governments to justify his actions, Schiff blames past improper conduct by the GOP in rationalizing his conduct.

Looks like Schiff has studied and now imitating the Russian system of government—secret hearings and secret declarations of guilt. Is he colluding with the Russians to create a coup. Treason, Schiff defines it, trying to destabilize our government. But, I think he is just a scam artist wanting to be appointed when Feinstein retires from the Senate.

But Schiff has three strikes against. He has three things in his background Democrats HATE—he is male, he is white and he is Jewish.

All my friends 2By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/29/19

For me “all my friends” in politics is a short list. My set of acquaintances gets smaller each year, especially when election time rolls around. Nothing is what it seems as the adage “politics often makes strange bed fellows”, inevitably holds true. As part of this dysfunctional milieu, two wrongs often are considered to make a right.

This reminds me of my teenage daughters trying to justify their social plans using the oft used phrase “all my friends to receive permission to take part in questionable activities such as breaking curfew or attending a concert at an unsafe venue. This logic was based on validity that if other kids got the go ahead, why not them?

In the ensuing years the all my friends argument faded as my daughters made their own decisions when reason prevailed after threats of being grounded, being denied the car and having cell phones confiscated were no longer in play. It’s called growing up.

In politics the all my friends argument still continues with no cure in sight. Examples of this include the conduct of Democratic candidates along the campaign trail and in Congress with the impeachment proceedings. Unfortunately, Hunter Thompson is no longer around to point out blatant hypocrisy such as:

While I (fill in the blank) distain the activities of Political Action Committees, (PACS) I will allow them since my opponents are using these PACS to garner support in their campaigns.

Bon Appetite to Candidates who support the “Green New Deal” driving to their fund raisers in SUV’s and flying around the country in chartered jets. At the same time condemning raising beef because of their production of excessive CO2 while enjoying a steak dinner when the media is not looking.

Donald Trump is to be impeached on allegations of Quid Pro Quo in his brief conversation with the Ukrainian President while then Vice President Biden’s son accepting $60.000 a month sitting on the Board of a corrupt oil is considered to be kosher. Even more immoral was in China where Biden’s son flew to a meeting with his Dad and government officials; walked away with a billion dollars to invest in the USA. Where’s the outrage of this double standard Wolfy, Don, and Rachel?

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff pretends he is conducting an impartial investigation of Donald Trump’s alleged impeachable offenses while not allowing Republican members of his committee to participate in this process. With no historical comparison in democratic governments to justify his actions, Schiff blames past improper conduct by the GOP in rationalizing his conduct.

The list goes on with no end in sight. Democratic leaders in Congress including Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Schiff feel that they have a license to demean the President no matter what the facts, as the end justifies the means. Trump must go, the Constitution be damned

In holding these morally bankrupt views Democrats end up rationalizing their deplorable conduct by claiming Republicans are using similar tactics to smear them. One would think so called heads of their political parties would hold themselves to a higher moral standard in dealing with the impeachment enquiry? Apparently not.

Distain for the democratic process should not be exercised by those in power. It is understandable why Democrats are so gung ho with impeaching the President. Most of the time Trump acts in a foul way, demeaning his advisories, and speaking in crude language unfit for the leader of the free world.

However, he was still lawfully elected and should have voters decide his fate rather than a progressive mob. There is nothing in the Constitution that says that bad taste is an impeachable offense.

I think Nancy Pelosi is aware of the dangers of conducting an unfounded impeachment enquiry. That likely explains why she prefers not to have the full house vote on the matter, While risking a backlash if Schiff’s investigations crashes and burns like Robert Mueller’s, Pelosi is slow playing her hand hoping others will make mistakes that will allow Democrats to salvage their chances to defeat President Trump at the polls next year.

Sadly, the Democrats in Congress are so far gone in their hatred of the President that they blindly move ahead with their plans. Sadly, their justification largely comes from misinformation put forth by the likes of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and even the historically unbiased New York Times.

The current era of fake news has alarming similarities to the yellow journalism practiced by Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst at the turn of century. Historians have blamed the pair for inciting the United States into getting into the Spanish American War. Today, instead of the battle cry “Remember the Maine”, we are being treated to Adam Schiff’s obtuse observations of conspiracy, collusion, and obstruction of justice for crimes that evidence shows never happened.

We are living in an age where demagogic behavior is the norm and reason resides in the penalty box, Yikes!

I for one am not going to fall prey to rationalizing the actions of both politicians and the mainstream media by saying “all of my friends are doing it” so this hysterical behavior must be OK. This is no fun for me most of time because I prefer to analyze issues rather than calling my advisories racists, bigots, communists, fascists, progressives, socialists, or whatever name tags seem convenient.

It matters not as politicians and the news media utilize labels rather than facts to back their sketchy accusations.

Maybe I should utilize the same strategies with these nut cases I used to do to control my kids including refuting the oft used phrase “it’s not fair”. Unfortunately I lack authority to confiscate phones or car keys not to mention grounding offensive politicians. Besides even Progressives including AOC and her Moslem co-dependents in the House are shielded from my attacks by the First amendment guaranteeing free speech.

Besides, what makes me believe trying to keep these political hacks in check will work out any better than disciplining my children?

Time for me to go back to the drawing board!