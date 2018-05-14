Eber: An overdue time-out needed by American Society

By

The world has gone crazy. Bullies on campus. Hollywood protecting rapists. Presidents (Obama) apologizing to terrorists and hating our friends in Israel. Government school are used as indoctrination centers and kids are taught it is Ok to murder (the “polite” call it an abortion). “I could not stand Al Franken as a comedian or as a Senator yet cringed when a lynch mob mentality forced him to quit Congress. It was also difficult to see Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing to be Attorney General be accused by Democrats with baseless allegations that he is a racist when his career as Prosecutor and office holder has proven to be the opposite. We are currently in a culture where all that is needed to discredit someone is allegations of being sexist, racist, bigoted, or physically abusive, and a guilty verdict is given by critics who demand removal from important political and corporate executive positions.” The media is upset about the language Trump uses—but defends a rapist, Roman Polanski. Again, the world has gone crazy.

An overdue time-out needed by American Society by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 5/15/18

Rueben Foster is a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. At the present time his immediate future with the team and perhaps with the entire league is in jeopardy because of an alleged domestic violence complaint from an ex girlfriend. She went to the police showing bruises from what appeared to be the product of a physical altercation with him.

With the D.A. breathing down the football player’s neck, it would appear a “Hail Mary” in court would be needed to save Fosters career. Apparently this came when a video surfaced showing the former Alabama All American’s girlfriend fighting with another woman at the time she accused Foster of assaulting her. Because of this revelation, the door may be opened to dismissing the domestic violence charges against him.

If this is the case and Foster stays out of further trouble processing weed and unregistered fire arms etc.,, he may be able to return to the gridiron to tackling his advisories around the football field.

The question comes up who cares? I do. As a lifetime fan of the 49ers I want Foster to play. His presence on the field gives my team a better chance to win. If the truth be known I don’t especially care what he does before or after the game with opposite sex.

I suppose if Foster is in jail, this would preclude playing unless a furlough could be arranged. But the fact of the matter is that the personal lives of this fellow or any athlete playing sports that interest me are of little concern. The same holds true if a player does charity work, goes to church three times a day, and has a model family.

Just tackle the damn quarterback, hit a homerun, sink a three point shot, and make a hole in one; but just leave me alone. Keep the personal lives of jocks out of my life except for Olympic Game coverage that I don’t watch.

The same rules apply to celebrities. Please entertain me and don’t get me involved with your personal causes. This means George Clooney, Cher, Snoop Dogg, and all the Hollywood Hypocrites’, stay away. Unless you recently received a degree in Poly Sci or philosophy, keep your opinions to yourself. I also have no interest in who you are dating, whether you are gay, straight or transgender and how many times married.

Except for an extreme case like Harvey Weinstein or Kevin Spacey, leave me out it in the same way athletes are treated this side of Aaron Hernandez.

The same rules should apply to politicians especially if victimless crimes or gray incidents might have occurred. Being on left or right in political beliefs does not matter.

I could not stand Al Franken as a comedian or as a Senator yet cringed when a lynch mob mentality forced him to quit Congress. It was also difficult to see Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing to be Attorney General be accused by Democrats with baseless allegations that he is a racist when his career as Prosecutor and office holder has proven to be the opposite.

We are currently in a culture where all that is needed to discredit someone is allegations of being sexist, racist, bigoted, or physically abusive, and a guilty verdict is given by critics who demand removal from important political and corporate executive positions.

With this being the case, how in the world could we have elected Donald Trump to be President? He is obviously a flawed character whose past history of marital indiscretions, abusive behavior to subordinates and overall personal conduct has not been worthy of the office he is holding.

Yet he was placed in the White House by voters who knew exactly what they were getting. Perhaps Trump won the election partially because of a rebellion by those who are fed up with our PC Culture and being told they are out of line by the criteria of Hillary Clinton’s “Basket of Deplorable.”

Many American’s don’t want to be told what they should be thinking or be forced to abandon their religious beliefs in the name of diversity, transparency, and fairness that others want to impose on them. As it turn out Donald Trump was merely a messenger of these frustrations that opinion polls did not register prior to the election.

Americans hired Trump to fix the country, not to be their pastor. The words of late Al Davis “just win baby” were on the minds of voters who propelled him to the White House and asked him to drain the so called swamp. Such a reality has escaped Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the rest of the progressive gang.

Their surrogate Robert Mueller’s investigation has ended up been by and large dog and pony show “Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing.” As such, there is currently no inclination on the left to give up and make their case for change with the American people. In the mean time we have the media paying close attention to a stripper who is suing the President to “protect her reputation” about an alleged affair with the President over a decade ago.

To this I say “who cares” In my mind Trump was hired to rid us of unneeded regulations, create jobs, make peace with the North Koreans and hold the line against the terrorism and cheating of Iran’s government. Who gives a damn about Putin’s intentions or protecting the reputation of Stormy Davis? All of these partisan bickering needs to be put aside by both Republicans and Democrats who need to deal with real issues that impact our lives.

Unfortunately, until the midterm elections are over this November, it will be impossible to end the current Hatfield’s vs. the McCoy’s mentality waging in Washington D.C.

In today’s PC culture there is simply too much predatory “got you” exposes going around the internet and mass media outlets. Somehow there has to be some sort of statutes of limitations for athletes, celebrities, the wealthy, and politicians. How does one defend them if it is alleged that consenting adult sexual intercourse occurred up to 25 years ago or some sort of physical abuse transpired?

It has come to the point in our victim’s culture that a few accusations can be considered a conviction in the court of public opinion. There seems to be a continuous feeding frenzy that has no end.

From the Reuben Foster’s of the world to Bill Cosby, Anthony Weiner, Al Franken, and Donald Trump’s, this mess, will have to be eventually sorted out. In the meantime if offended, why not change the channel to another network even if this means replacing the NFL with Pro Bowlers Tour or live with Wheel of Fortune.

We all need a time-out.