Eber: Anarchy throughout the Land

By

This is an important article, explaining the problems of California—the lack of real leadership. Democrats believe in government, while Republicans believe in people. Democrats prefer to Resist, Republicans prefer to solve problems. I do disagree with my good friend Rich Eber—the GOP does have a chance of winning statewide races. All I will take is a united GOP, dedicated work and the activists going door to door promoting our candidates, their messages and telling the truth about Sacramento. “Hell, in the U.S. Senate race we have to choose between liberal Diane Feinstein running against radical socialist Kevin De Leon. Should this man win he might partially solve the housing crisis in California as there would be so many people fleeing the State. Gavin Newsom might soon have to consider building a wall between Arizona and Nevada to keep people from fleeing high taxes and over regulation. Other than a few rich high tech billionaires, the rest of us would have to get second and third jobs to fund Universal Health Care for themselves and the millions of immigrants who will cross our borders from the South to receive free benefits in the formally “Golden State” What was once a Golden State is now on the verge of Third World status—it will happen almost over night, as CalPERS collapses, cities go into bankruptcy and thanks to the Democrat view that they have never met a criminal they did not like, the new laws allowing foreign felons and California grown criminals to roam our streets without fear of cops or jail, chaos will reign. Sad. Anarchy throughout the Land by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 9/12/18

Gee!! I just received an email from some political action committee asking me to reach into my wallet for bail money to spring the activists who were arrested protesting Brett Cavanaugh’s confirmation hearings to become an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.

Somehow these individuals including the actress in Coyote Ugly and Covert Affairs are supposed to be worthy to receive my charity.

In this case none was forthcoming. I have no intention of giving even a red cent to individuals who want to utilize mob rule to impose their will in those participating in our democracy. Don’t these whack jobs know that we elect our representatives on all levels of government at the ballot box?

Aren’t these so called outside agitators Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders brought in the back door from radical Antifa and women’s groups to undermine our Constitution? While such actions are partially covered under the umbrella of free speech, they stink to high hell.

The answer from the left apparently is no one especially cares. It is like these millennial misfits think they are hitch hiking on Mao Zedong’s Long March across China in 1934-35. Instead of food shelter and clothing concerns, these leftist ideologues, primarily from well to do families, are talking about abortion laws, LBGT rights, and so called “me to” issues left over from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

They can’t wait like the rest of us and elect the candidates of their choice this November. These anarchists think that their issues are so correct and important, that imposing their views on the rest of society just can’t wait another minute.

Just a second guys. These folks are not the Lone Ranger. I have felt at times similar feelings of alienation experienced by the protesters last week in Washington D.C. Most of the time the candidates I want to win, don’t even come in second in California where the top two vote getters advance to the Fall run-off. Despite such a poor success rate in electing those who share my views, I have never even contemplating using civil disobedience to get my way.

Whatever happened to following the notion in politics “Wait till next year” as we do with baseball, basketball, and football teams which come up short? Conservatives have received this message; but why have progressive’s lagged so far behind?

In California there is not one registered Republican who even has a gunslingers chance to winning any elected post above the legislature in California. The closest we have is Steve Poizner, a formal GOP member who is running for Insurance Commissioner as an Independent. He knows calling himself a Republican is like jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge and expecting to survive for a prospective statewide office holder.

Hell, in the U.S. Senate race we have to choose between liberal Diane Feinstein running against radical socialist Kevin De Leon. Should this man win he might partially solve the housing crisis in California as there would be so many people fleeing the State. Gavin Newsom might soon have to consider building a wall between Arizona and Nevada to keep people from fleeing high taxes and over regulation.

Other than a few rich high tech billionaires, the rest of us would have to get second and third jobs to fund Universal Health Care for themselves and the millions of immigrants who will cross our borders from the South to receive free benefits in the formally “Golden State”

The first step is to shred capitalism to build put together a true utopia that would make Marx and Engels proud. They are currently doing a great job on this as indicated by new laws passed in the last legislative session awaiting Jerry Brown’s signature including:

SB 828 puts pressure on local communities to build additional housing regardless of what impact such dwellings might have on police, school, and infrastructure. The cities that don’t comply with these arbitrary goals will have regional agencies and the State take over the process of determining what is to be built.

SB 2923 which allows the inefficient, at times incompetent, and always experiencing cost overruns BART Transit System in the Bay area to build housing in their parking lots and within a half mile of their stations with virtually no local oversight. Again, unelected bureaucrats will be calling the shots while City Councils will be helpless. We can expect similar legislation to be passed to do the same thing in Southern California

Various Nanny Type laws including: drinks that can be offered Children in restaurants when they are with their parents; trying to regulate when classes in public schools are to begin and giving patrons of restaurants straws only upon request. Soda Taxes and additional restrictions on smoking. The list goes on with no end in sight.

Imposing so called net neutrality where the State of California will impose their own policies conflicting with the Federal Government. As this regulations are different, additional costs would be imposed on consumers and innovation discouraged. This is one of several bills including Sanctuary City Laws where the State is fighting the Trump administration

Bogus “me to” bills ranging from free tampons in schools, abortion pills dispensed in colleges, and corporations being forced to have a set number of Women on the their board of directors.

Eliminate cash bail and place restrictions on law enforcement to retain public confidence and the ability to do their jobs

The list goes on as the legislature passed over a 1000 bills which Jerry Brown has to sign or veto in the next 6 weeks. The common themes persist of reduce the power of local communities to make decisions while giving State Government more power over people’s lives in the name of social justice, climate change, diversity, and redistribution of wealth.

I can’t help but be nostalgic to the days when being middle of the road politically was not a hate crime. This was when Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan were in charge and compromise was the order of the day. The polarization that characterizes politics these past 10 years was not so prevalent then.

Even though Progressives in general distain religion, they sure are acting the part of preachers standing on their soap boxes telling their minions how and where to live. They seem to offer a tonic for all that ails us from bullying to free education in Junior Colleges. There is no concern on their part of what Barry Goldwater once said “A government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take everything you have.”

Welcome to California, the Sanctuary State where the people’s best interests are protected by Big Brother in Sacramento. Have a nice day Gavin.