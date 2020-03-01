Eber: B of A burning in Isla Vista not in Vain

By

The Friday edition of the California Political News and Views had an article about the fiftieth anniversary of the burning of the Bank of America in Isla Vista, next to the UC Santa Barbara campus. I organized the Silent Majority to save a major portion of a strip Mall from being burnt—though we did nothing to prevent the burning of the B of A—since it took sides with the rioters by placing full page ads nation wide the week before apologizing for supporting the American government—they said they should have supported campus rioters nationwide instead. The author of this article is my friend, Rich Eber. Literally, he was on the other side that day. It wasn’t till about 47 years later that we met. “I was a willing participant in what is now considered to be the radical politics in this time period. These actions were widely accepted by my contemporaries at UCSB and at the Daily Nexus newspaper where I toiled for a couple years. For me what transpired with the burning of the Bank of America and its aftermath was symbolic of a small time capsule of American history. My baby boomer colleagues were not going to stand idly by and let the so called “authorities” bulldoze us any longer. We were idealistic and determined to make our generation better than what our parents brought forth.” That was then. Now when you read his weekly articles he is as conservative as I am on most issues—a few we still disagree. But, I thought you would like to get a feel of the Campus Left thought in 1970. To understand today, you have to know yesterday.

Joni Mitchell

B of A burning in Isla Vista not in Vain by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/2/20

It’s very quiet now as it was walking along the beach on Del Playa in Isla Vista (I.V.) some fifty years ago. The seagulls congregate as they always have and those who trudge along the sands still find it necessary to have a gallon of gasoline handy to remove the tar from their feet that seeps up from the nearby petroleum reserves.

Much has happened since that fateful day on February 25, 1970 when an angry mob of students from UCSB, with some help from outside militants, burned down the Bank of America branch. They were protesting the war in Vietnam while venting their displeasure with society in general symbolized by the Presidency of Richard Nixon.

My recollections of what transpired at the riots in Isla Vista (I.V) from 1970 to 1972 are much different than other commentators whose accounts of these events are currently being heard. At the time, I was a rebellious student who was dedicated to change.

The atmosphere in I.V. leaned heavily to the far left back then. The police were considered to be “pigs” (especially Officer Joel Honey). In our minds, Governor Reagan was a tool of the establishment and the Draft was morally corrupt. Our list of grievances continued as the frustration of my generation came to a boiling point that spilled into the streets of I.V. with violent demonstrations.

I was a willing participant in what is now considered to be the radical politics in this time period. These actions were widely accepted by my contemporaries at UCSB and at the Daily Nexus newspaper where I toiled for a couple years.

For me what transpired with the burning of the Bank of America and its aftermath was symbolic of a small time capsule of American history. My baby boomer colleagues were not going to stand idly by and let the so called “authorities” bulldoze us any longer. We were idealistic and determined to make our generation better than what our parents brought forth.

Joni Mitchell summed these feelings up in The Arrangement

You could have been more

Than a name on the door *

On the thirty-third floor in the air

More than a credit card

Swimming pool in the backyard

Our first priority was to extricate the United States from an endless cycle of military conflicts in the 20th Century starting with World War I & II, Korea, and later Vietnam.

This perspective began with my valedictorian speech from high school with the simplistic notion “War, a nasty word that everyone talks about but does nothing about.” Such frustration continued as adolescent idealism ended being transferred to open rebellion against the so called establishment.

What went on in Isla Vista in the early 70’s mirrored what occurred on College campuses throughout the country including UC Berkeley, Kent State, Madison, Chicago, etc..? Even though the movement of change I was involved with was full of flaws and careless errors of youth, formal apologies for my actions will never take place.

The closest I came to remorse was discussing this era of rebellion with my late father-in-law Sam Patrick who fought as a 17 year old Marine in the Pacific in WWII, on the beaches of Inchon in Korea, and as a gunnery Sergeant in Vietnam. I am grateful that Sam showed understanding for my actions while reminding me that what he did in the military was intended to protect the freedom of speech I had exercised.

Looking back on my conversations with this old “Leather Neck”, who also took part in putting down the prison rebellion at Alcatraz in 1946, I now appreciate more than ever his deeds and the sacrifices made for our country. With that said the demonstrations in late 60’s and early 70’s played an important role in the transformation of America society to what it is has become today.

Even if the counterculture of the time was full of drugs, sex, rock & roll, it created what was termed “meaningful dialog” in helping the country emerge from its hangover from the Depression and our parent’s generation.

Much has transpired from the 50 years since the Bank of America burned down in I.V. Since then, a great deal of healing has taken place. Symbolic of this is that my editor Steve Frank of the California Political News and Views, and myself, who were on opposite ends of the I.V. conflict, are now close friends in the conservative fellowship.

Although what happened in Isla Vista during the 70’s was painful, such an ordeal is needed every once in awhile to sustain a democracy. With such a notion in mind we look forward to the present battle between free market Republicans and Socialistic minded Progressive Democrats as a healthy exercise in furthering America’s future.

Even if emotions are running high, it is my wish that the country does not have to experience the turmoil 50 years that transpired in Isla Vista

No matter if Donald Trump or a leftist such as Bernie Sanders is selected to be President this November, the important thing to know is that the decision will be made at the polls rather than in the streets.

Unlike what occurred in I.V., perhaps this time we can refrain from physically throwing bricks since Tweeting is a little less violent.