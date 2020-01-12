Eber: Back to the bargaining table says the City

By

Lennar, the loser in several lawsuits that were over $100 million dollars has now been taken on by someone BIGGER than them? Unions are now demanding that Lennar either pay union wages for every aspect of a $5 billion. The cost to the consumer? It is over $500 million. That is money that goes to “union wages” instead of to the project—in street language—it is a payoff to the unions for “labor piece”. Imagine all the other government projects and the massive union payoffs paid for by the taxpayers.

One way or the other, the taxpayers will lose a lot of money, the unions will make out greatly, and the project will stymie qualified worker—who are also taxpayers—from being able to work on this project. That is the sad part—workers are forced to pay taxes—but unions will not allow them to work unless a bribe is paid. Corruption? You bet.

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/13/20

Playing a political version of the school yard game “Kick the Can”, the Concord City Council following two evenings the contentious hearings, decided to put off a decision on siding with the developer Five Points-Lennar or The Contra Costa County Building and Construction Trades Council in their labor dispute pertaining to work done at the Concord Naval Weapons Station lands.

At the heart of the Lennar’s arguments was their contention that if there is a complete PLA, they could not make a profit. This is why they proposed using non union labor for part of the construction which they said would save 546 million dollars. With such an arrangement Lennar said they could still do agreed upon local hire, apprenticeship training, jobs for veterans, pay prevailing wages and give the city the community benefits package they desired.

The unions responded that Lennar had been negotiating in bad faith and that only a union PLA could achieve the objectives set forth in the contract Lennar had agreed to with the city in being given the exclusive right to be master developer for the first phase of the contract. It was also pointed out that an all inclusive PLA had been successfully accomplished by the same coalition of unions on the Coast Guard and BART properties adjacent to the Naval Weapons Station lands.

Following presentations from both sides with Bill Whitney head of the Unions versus Five Point President Kofi Bonner representing Lennar, a total of 82 speakers at 2 minutes per person argued their points of view before the Council until 1AM on Tuesday morning. More would have participated except the city did not move the event to a larger venue that could have accommodated the 500 plus people who could not be seated in the Council Chambers.

The City of Concord is hopeful that the dispute between the developer and the unions can be quickly settled because in the interim Kofi Bonner turned off the money spigot last October to the tune of some $ 37,000 per month that covered salaries of employees and consultants doing preliminary work on the project. Currently these costs are coming out of the general fund of the city each month.

So the drama continues on what will transpire in the Naval Weapons Station saga as important decisions are made in the coming months ahead.