Eber: Ballot Measures from the “Right Side”

By

In California the only way for voters to make policy is via the ballot measures. The Legislature and Governor are looking for ways to raise taxes, control our lives and to indoctrinate our children. Cars are to be taken away, law enforcement is in name only and workers are forced to pay bribes to unions to work. This is a Third World State—Newsom is proving he would make a better replacement for Castro than a Governor of a Free State. “Proposition 15 that eliminates Prop 13 split roll property taxes on businesses Under the guise of putting more money into public education and assisting cash strapped cities to meet their commitments, Prop 15 is yet another effort to raise taxes to pay for the State’s bloated budget and pension obligations. Increasing overhead of employers and killing jobs is of no consequence to the Democratic sponsors. Even with high paying jobs leaving the State, raising revenue is the only thing that matters to these Donkeys. If Proposition 15 goes down, expect it to be reintroduced in a slightly different form in 2022.” Vote carefully. In the coming days I will republish my recommendations, which coincide exactly with those of Congressman Tom McClintock.

Ballot Measures from the “Right Side” By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/5/20

With the 2020 Presidential election all but decided in California, concerned citizens, (and those who vote) should be spending their time on scrutinizing the State Propositions that fill their 2020 ballots.

Recent history has shown when initiatives passed by the people contradicts the Progressive Agenda in Sacramento , they are likely to be thrown out by the courts or diluted by the Legislature the following year. When this fails, a similar Initiative is put up for voters to rethink their previous decision.

Here is what lies ahead in 2020:

Proposition 15 that eliminates Prop 13 split roll property taxes on businesses

Under the guise of putting more money into public education and assisting cash strapped cities to meet their commitments, Prop 15 is yet another effort to raise taxes to pay for the State’s bloated budget and pension obligations. Increasing overhead of employers and killing jobs is of no consequence to the Democratic sponsors. Even with high paying jobs leaving the State, raising revenue is the only thing that matters to these Donkeys.

If Proposition 15 goes down, expect it to be reintroduced in a slightly different form in 2022.

Proposition 16 Ending the ban on affirmative Action

With the passage of Proposition 209 in 1996 and the Bakke Decision by the Supreme Court in 1978, discrimination to achieve racial and social equality by government policy is not permitted.Despite this, reverse discrimination is already taking place on all levels of government in California.

The effects of passing Prop 16 would make it difficult to file court cases, especially with admissions to State colleges and universities. Should the proposal go down, look for the State courts and/or new Initiatives be in store for the near future. Their brand of social justice can’t wait.

Propositions 17 & 18 allowing convicted felons serving time and high school kids the right to vote in local elections.

Just another scam to allow the uneducated and bad people to participate in choosing our government. Diluting the privilege of voting is another attempt by Democrats to increase their base. This is dumb and stupid. At least a high school education and/or staying out of serious trouble should be necessary for the right to cast a ballot,

If these measures fail, look for the Legislature to get around the will of people to allow young kids and serious criminals to vote in all but Federal elections.

Proposition 20 & 25 Roll Back some of the laws that make it difficult for District Attorney’s to prosecute law breakers and efforts to eliminate cash bail.

Between what has transpired in making it hard for law enforcement agencies to control crime along with Sanctuary City laws that protect non-documented residents who engage in criminal activities, these two propositions are an effort to protect public safety. With the platform of the Democratic Party and support for Black Lives Matter (BLM), it would appear that a yes vote on 20 and no on 25 would not be happening November 3rd,

But that’s what we thought in 2008 where African American supporters of Barack Obama tipped the scales voting the Gay Marriage Initiative down. One never knows in California politics.

Should 20 pass and 25 be rejected we can expect State Courts and the legislature to seriously dilute them. The will of the people is not an important factor in Progressives achieving their goals.

Proposition 21: Another attempt to impose rent control

When 58 out of 58 counties rejected rent control in 2018, this did not discourage its supporters from putting up a similar proposal back on the ballot this year. Rent Control is an integral part of the Legislature trying to usurp power from local government to determine housing policy in California. Politicians such as Scott Weiner, Toni Adkins, Gavin Newsom, Lorena Gonzales, and Nancy Skinner, want Big Brother in Sacramento to be in charge.

Using the “Green New Deal”, social justice, Climate Change, and whatever else they can dredge up, they want to call the shots when it comes to housing. Rent Control is merely a small segment of their iron fist approach to determining California’s future.

Regardless of what the people say about Proposition 21, we can expect the Legislature to continue their assault on the civil rights to determine where and how people are to live in the Golden State.

Proposition 22 Repeal SB-5 taking away self employment for ride share, truck owner operators, and other independent workers.

This was an unpopular law passed by the Legislature with support of organized labor to unionize Uber and Lyft drivers. It was thought giving them regular wages and medical benefits, would prove to be popular. This was not the case on any level where the livelihoods of independent business owners was threatened by the intervention of the State.

Proposition 22 should have never been on the ballot. Common sense would have dictated when the impacts of SB-5 were known, the Legislature should have repealed it. Such actions rarely occur in Sacramento, especially when labor unions are involved.

We can expect Proposition 22 will pass by close to a 2 to 1 margin. However, this will not likely discourage the Legislature from further regulating independent workers who want to be left alone.

Proposition 23 regulating Kidney Dialysis Centers

Isn’t this as Yogi Berra once said “It’s like déjà vu all over again.” A virtually identical proposal was rejected by voters in 2018 that would have had the State further regulate the activities of these medical facilities that keep at risk patients alive.

In reality Prop 23 and its predecessor are all about the dispute between the Service International Employees Union (SIEU) and the operators of the Kidney Dialysis Centers. Such conflicts should never be on the ballot. All 23 proves is that if you have enough money to gather signatures, it is possible to put just about anything before voters in California.

When this piece of garbage is rejected once again, we can look for the SEIU to ask the Legislature to assist them in their fight against the Dialysis Center operators.

Proposition 24 Consumer Privacy Protection: Creating a new State agency to regulate consumer Privacy on the Internet

This is yet another example of the State of California trying to create their own regulatory body which conflicts with what the FCC and other Federal agencies perform. Do we really want decision making on fast changing technological matters be in the hands of a bureaucratic agency that is motivated by political considerations?

To make matters worse it will cost consumers and corporations billions of dollars trying to obey the edicts of the new State agency. Proposition 24 is a horrible socialistic idea that should be soundly rejected

Like other defeated measures, we can look forward to its supporters using their lobbying powers to overturn the will of the people.