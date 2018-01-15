Eber: Break all the “chains” from the past

By

Break all the “chains” from the past By Richard Eber

According to what Webster’s tells us in the dictionary, Chain Migration is the social process by which immigrants from a particular town follow others from that town to a particular destination city or neighborhood. The destination may be in another country or in a new, usually urban, location within the same country.

This terminology seemed to be acceptable until last week when Democratic leaders Dick Durbin and Nancy Pelosi informed us “chain migration” was a racist term that offended African Americans. In their minds it referred to how slaves were sent from Africa to this country almost 300 years ago.

For these two Democratic leaders, it didn’t matter that their analysis of the slave trade was totally made up and without any credible merit. More important to these political hacks and their progressive buddies is that it is predetermined that anything President Donald Trump says is racist, so registering their distain is always in order.

In this case of chain migration involving illegal aliens (undocumented residents) Democrats want to continue the current state of lawlessness, where virtually all relatives of these immigrants are allowed to follow them to the States. Not permitting this process and regulating the border is considered to be “racist” by Left Wing types.

Shaking my head “no”, how does this make Donald Trump and the rest of conservatives in the alleged “Basket of Deplorable’s” so out of tune with society?

Actually, it is quite easy for progressives to pin such labels on their advisories. Whether it is opposition to Sanctuary Cities, violent Leftist demonstrators, or in this case “chain migration”, all that matters is their feelings and how they depict the underprivileged that this group champions.

As with other issues that have come up during the presidency of Donald Trump, there are always progressive Democrats to the left of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and even Karl Marx, who are never satisfied that enough measures are taken to create a perfect PC world.

Since “chain migration” is such an offensive term, perhaps we should go further and ban other phrases where chains are mentioned that might offend Limousine Liberals or anyone else. Among possible candidates for scrutiny are:

Key chains: It is well known that these devices which carry hardware that is used to open doors and locks are symbolic of equipment used to constrain slaves when they were originally brought over to The Colonies. Perhaps a kinder description could be used such as “door openers” or “hand held key bracelets” to quiet critics.

Chain Gangs: This terminology that was used to describe inmates who were tied together on work details while incarcerated in jails is a word that should be stricken from the English language. Even talking about this practice that gained prominence in the Post Civil War past is a candidate for extinction under cruel and unusual punishment tag.

Chain Stores: Not sure there are any known “outlets” other than S & M supply businesses that sell restraints and accessories; but there must be a better terminology to describe where those with this fetish should stock up on the equipment needed to tie-up themselves and others together without mentioning the “C” word.

Chain Link Fence: Part of the axis of evil involved with limiting freedom of Animals and Progressives is this metal fencing which is used to restrict access to private property. Such a practice is highly distained by the left as they would prefer that there not be private property in their socialistic model of society. However, even in a utopia, fences are still needed to protect animals and vulnerable humans from attack. Perhaps the phrase Chain Link Fences can be changed to “visable-invisable barriers”, “Conservative Blockades, or something less offensive.



Food Chain: That’s a tough one because not everyone agrees to what this cycle might be. Were he alive today Mufasa from the Lion King would be surprised to find out with proponents of Angus Certified, organic, glutton free, sustainable, and vegetarian with no pesticides used, what constitutes a politically correct Food Chain is up to considerable conjecture. Perhaps a special “diversity committee” needs to be appointed to formulate a new policy for all of us to follow.

Daisy chains: Even these seemingly innocent necklaces made by little girls are under fire as Daisy Chains as defined by the Urban Dictionary are terminology used to describe lewd sex acts. Rather than putting government censors in a position of making value decisions, perhaps it is best to no longer use this (to some) offensive name.

Chain letters: These silly things that threaten dire consequences unless stupid instructions are followed are actually an ideal target for the PC Police to eradicate. The only question is whether it is necessary to enact a Federal law to rid ourselves of chain letters or it is best to simply throw the damn things in the garbage can and face the consequences?

A chain of evidence: in legal matters where a set of facts are presented to reach a logical conclusion, this phrase seems to still hold merit. .However, such an expression might not be allowed in the Progressive California Utopia. In this case, liberals believe our system of laws discriminates against the poor and should be thrown out. A chain of evidence is merely a tool to accomplish the goal of repressing the poor and homeless for the benefit of the wealthy.

There must be some type of chain that is still agreeable to use. I guess bicycle chains are OK unless they break and then are simply called “Poor Chinese workmanship.”

The fact is we live in an imperfect society that even an army of Ambulance Chaser Attorney’s can’t fix. Who knows, perhaps they can think of a system that works better than the one we are trying to tear down.

In the meantime we are stuck with Donald Trump, our Constitution, and other roadblocks which limit the progressive quest for social justice and redistribution of wealth. So until that state of utopia is reached, we will have to depend on the likes Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer, and of course Hollywood celebrities, to show us the rightious path to a better world.

In this “Great Society of the 21st Century”, who needs God when you have CNN, the New Times, MSNBC, and the Washington Post to guide us. If that isn’t enough WikiLeaks will keep us honest and Rachael Maddow can provide us with moral assistance as needed.

It is indeed a Brave New World where all the chains to the past have been broken.forever.