Eber: Broken promises with SB-1

Broken promises with SB-1 by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 4/25/17



At first glance State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) would not seem to be a candidate for a yet to be written chapter for the sequel to Profiles in Courage. Prior to taking office, Glazer spent his career as a lobbyist, consultant, fixer, and campaign manager, in the sleazy world of Sacramento politics

Few people took much notice when Jerry Brown’s campaign manager in 2010 pledged when elected that he would ignore the special interests that previously employed him. After less than two years in office, Glazer has made good on this promise while confounded his critics by not following the Democratic Party line in every instance.

Last week he further committed “progressive” treason (beyond opposing public transit worker strikes) by casting a vote against the passage of SB-1 which is the 52.5 billion dollar tax increase pushed by Governor Brown to pay for California’s deteriorating transportation system. By raising the gasoline tax and increasing vehicle registration fees, Brown claims there will be enough funds allocated to get the job done.

Glazer, whose district is considered moderate by Bay Area standards, said that it was unnecessary to raise taxes rather than re-directing spending from the costly high-speed rail project and other questionable expenditures.

Glazer’s opposition to SB-1 might have worked if all Republican’s in the Senate opposed it because a two thirds vote was required to pass the measure. This did not happen as Governor Brown enticed, or should we say bribed Republican Senator Anthony Canella (R-Ceres) to support SB-1 with 450 million in perks promised for his district.

Cannella does not care about the ire of the GOP as he is termed out in 2018 for his Senate seat. No one would be surprised if Governor Brown gives him an appointment to a high paying state commission for his parting gift when leaving office. That’s how things work in Sacramento.

Steve Glazer is another matter. Within the local Democratic Party in his district, the natives are outraged and upset about his vote. In addition to having Glazer defy the party, they feel because of him, Contra Costa County is being short changed from revenues generated by SB-1. Whether this is true or not, progressive democrats promise to challenge Glazer when he comes up for re-election in 2020.

The only problem with such a threat is that it will take a minimum of 8 million dollars to oust him. This task is made more difficult should he find himself in a run-off against another Democrat. That scenario occurred in 2015 when Glazer defeated popular Assemblywomen Susan Bonilla in a special election to replace Mark DeSaulnier who had moved on to Congress.

Republicans and decline to state voters propelled him to victory then and will likely do the same in 2020.

Meanwhile California voters have to pay over 10 billion per year in new fees and sales taxes. SB-1 is essentially structured to be non-progressive as it involves consumption of petroleum that affects all levels of society. Low income folks will be hit the worst when they pay more at the pump.

In addition, when Governor Brown was elected in 2010, he vowed not to raise taxes without a vote of the people. This pledge was quietly forgotten in his lame duck term. SB-1 is a monument to Brown’s broken promises.

Even worse, when analyzing what is covered in SB-1, there is more pork included than if Farmer John wrote the measure up himself.

Instead of new projects to fix California’s neglected highways, almost half the proceeds of SB-1 will be spent on non-essential projects that don’t mitigate traffic congestion in a meaningful way

The Bullet Train, questionable regional public transit and urban planning projects in large metropolitan areas that eat of billions of dollars in existing tax dollars.

Finishing road construction, previously funded by tax payers but because of cost overruns, poor planning, and diversion of revenues, there was not money available to complete these previously funded projects.

Even of its sponsors say otherwise, SB-1 does not stop the practice of raiding road repair revenues for other purposes the State might have in the future.

In effect with the new tax measure, local governments are paying twice for road improvements that were promised with past gas budget allocations. In addition, most counties have had to impose sales tax increases to provide matching funds to get any projects completed.

There is no indication this trend of tax and spend will change. During the next 10 years the elephant in the room is the increasing pension fund obligations to public employees on all levels of government in California. This will require huge infusions of cash to have them remain solvent. With these pension deficits sitting at more than 1 trillion and counting, raiding the piggy bank with SB-1 funds to bail out CalPERS and CalSTRS can be considered a certainty

No one seems to care. All the prestigious Los Angeles Times could do is report that Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders in the state legislature made $1 billion in side deals to ensure the passage of SB-1. They went on to say “Brown and legislative dealers promised nearly $1 billion for the pet projects of lawmakers who had been sitting on the fence before they were persuaded to vote for the bill.”

Brown would later comment that the billion dollars in projects he traded for votes wasn’t bribery but rather how politics are practiced. Some of us struggle to find this distinction.

What were other newspapers and investigative television reporters doing while the SB-1 scam was coming down? In a word, nothing! They were all too engrossed in support of Sanctuary Cities and hatred of Donald Trump to consider the ramifications of such a massive tax increase. In the tradition of Nancy Pelosi, it is likely most legislators didn’t even read the wording of SB-1 before giving their approval for its passage.

This whole situation is a poster child of why having Democrats controlling over two thirds of the seats in the legislature to allow something like this to happen be such an abomination. Normal checks and balances found in a democracy are missing. Passing SB-1 is a vivid illustration of power politics that would make Boss Tweed proud.

Meanwhile, the beleaguered Republican Party in California has emerged from their slumber in disgust of how this pork infused 5 billion per year tax increase has been peddled to California voters. This week GOP Senators Mike Morrell and Jim Neilson issued scathing criticisms of the measure. There is even talk among the leaders of the State Republican Party to repeal SB-1 by the initiative process.

At the same time GOP Senator Canella, who sold conservatives down the river can only boast “I got the things I asked for, so apparently I made the most compelling case.” Back on the ranch, the other “Benedict Arnold” Steve Glazer needs only to worry about a few hostile town hall meetings the next couple years.

Such is life in the twisted web of Sacramento politics.