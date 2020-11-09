Eber: CA. GOP guilty of “political malpractice”

Congratulations to Congressman Kevin McCarthy and the National Republican Congressional Committee. They ran the campaigns of the GOP winners that flipped Democrat Districts in California. It was the Orange County GOP, along with volunteers from throughout California that made these victories possible.
“What could have been done differently by Jessica Patterson? Outside of not doing voter registration (While the Democrats program got 1.5 million Californians to register with their Party), the party’s limited resources should have been directed towards associating Republicans with their stands of ballot measures. Buying advertising space in large metropolitan newspapers, internet, radio, and TV explaining the GOP perspective on things would have been money well spent.
The goal of the Party should be to at least make Democrats and Independents be aware what voting Republican actually means. At least in the next election voters might have as the late Phyllis Schlafly remarked “a choice to an echo” in determining if casting a Republican ballot is a viable alternative to the present leadership in Sacramento.”
It is time to rebuild the County GOP organizations. Run candidates for city council, school board and special districts. We need to register voters, but showing them our value are their values. The Propositions prove this is the right direction. The failure of Prop. 15, 16 and 21 shows that, while the passage of Prop. 22 shows we stand with the workers and the Democrats stand with the special interests and unions. We can win in 2022 by education, registration and supporting all of our candidates.
CA. GOP guilty of “political malpractice” By Richard Eber
Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and News, 11/10/20
With the likes of Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Toni Adkins, Scott Weiner, Lorena Gonzales, and the rest of the Progressive politicians dominating politics in California, a good case can be made for The Golden State taking over from Claxton Georgia for being the fruit cake capital of the world.
Not so fast there. In the election on November 3rd, the majority of voters demonstrated their rejection of their leftist leader’s policies in down ballot initiatives put before them. Good examples include:
- Proposition 15 Despite the efforts of the Governor, Teachers Union, virtually all Legislators, and the Democratic Party to overturn the provisions in Prop 13 passed in 1978 for assessing commercial properties, this so called tax the rich ballot measure went down in flames.
- Even more surprising was the defeat of Proposition 16 which tried to overturn the Initiative from 1996 backed by then Republican Governor Pete Wilson that banned Affirmative Action as a means for government decision making. In 2020 despite the outcry for racial justice, voters had other ideas. especially when it came to their children being admitted to the UC system.
- Proposition 21 dealing with another effort to push rent control on a local level, was defeated once again. It probably does not matter as Progressives in the Legislature will likely ignore their constituents and try to pass new housing policies when they convene next year. There is little to stop them.
- Proposition 22 the big ticket item of the Democratic Party and Labor Unions to prevent Uber, Lyft, and truck driver owner operators from being independent contractors without interference from government over regulation passed by a margin of 2.3 million votes. This sent a less than subtle message that many Californians’ are concerned about the exodus of decent jobs leaving the State.
Throw in the results of Propositions 23 and 25 and one would think the Tea Party slate card was being utilized by voters on State propositions. Unfortunately these conservative sentiments did not resonate to selecting members of the Legislature. Democrats easily held their super majorities in both the Assembly and Senate.
As usual Republicans were left out in the cold lacking power to make a viable impact in the Sacramento political scene.
The fact of the matter is that the late Howard Jarvis and Jon Coupal, who leads the tax group he founded, are better known than most prominent Republicans in California. With the exception of House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, the State Party might as well be an exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
In passing what can be considered the conservative agenda on the down ballot propositions, the average voter who supported Joe Biden, didn’t even know they were voting like a GOP stalwart. How could they?
Most Democrats and Independents who make up almost 70% of the electorate, don’t actually understand what the Republican Party stands for. When the subject of high taxes, over regulations, Sanctuary Cities, absorbedant pension costs, and jobs leaving the state are mentioned, the GOP label is not attached to these conservative issues.
To the best of my knowledge, State Party Chairwomen Jessica Patterson has done virtually nothing since elected to educate voters what her cause stands for. Raising money from wealthy donors, while addressing supporters already in the fold at Country Club settings, hardly advances the cause of promoting conservative values. Patterson has spent more energy trying to separate the Party from Donald Trump than promoting GOP candidates.
Despite Patterson’s RINOESQUE behavior, voters showed their disdain for the Progressive agenda set forth by their elected leaders. A Democratic friend of mine Concord City Council member Edi Birsan remarked, “Maybe things would have turned out better for us on Propositions 15, 16, and 21 if voters had known how Republicans felt about these measures?”
What could have been done differently by Jessica Patterson? Outside of not doing voter registration (While the Democrats program got 1.5 million Californians to register with their Party), the party’s limited resources should have been directed towards associating Republicans with their stands of ballot measures. Buying advertising space in large metropolitan newspapers, internet, radio, and TV explaining the GOP perspective on things would have been money well spent.
The goal of the Party should be to at least make Democrats and Independents be aware what voting Republican actually means. At least in the next election voters might have as the late Phyllis Schlafly remarked “a choice to an echo” in determining if casting a Republican ballot is a viable alternative to the present leadership in Sacramento.
But clearly this is not the case. Jessica Patterson and her $ 250,000 per year salary is again in hiding, with no game plan on how the California Republican Party is to be rebranded this decade. They are suffering from a malady that can be charitably termed a chronic case of political malpractice.
What to do?
A good place to start is for Patterson to decline to run again to be the Party chair in next February’s election. Clearly experienced leadership is needed to make Republicans competitive again running for local, County, State, and Federal offices.
This job will take more than money. Getting some fat cats to empty their wallets is not the entire correct answer. A total makeover is needed.
Outside of selecting a new state wide leader, selling the benefits of conservative polices to the average voter is a critical task. This means gaining access to public schools and promoting our capitalistic way of life as the best way to obtain future prosperity.
Now that Donald Trump can no longer be used by the Left like a punching bag to promote socialistic policies, a great opportunity exists for the Republican Party to come out of its Chapter 11 state of mind in California. Their political malpractice must end. We can no longer continue to operate as a one party State.
Comments
Grassroots Californians need to continue to support each other. Engaging in the political process is a learning curve. I think lots of learning was done in this election. I hope they will stay in the game and bring others along with them.
As long as the top two is in effect in Ca the GOP does not have a chance. They need to start the process to repeal it asap
Hi Stephen,
I’m one of those that left the state a little over a year ago and now live in AZ where i’m trying to fight to keep it RED. I did continue to help with CA candidates in the central area until the primary and then returned to help in AZ. When i lived in CA for many years i mostly worked at voter registration. Within the RWF i used to be the top voter reg. with in state. I went everywhere in the state, Fairs /festivals/ churches /New Citizens day in Sacramento/gun stores/etc… i believe that its not to only register voters but to educate, educate & educate. It is so important to be out there talking to everyone. I believe in a saying “People don’t want to know what you know until they know you care”. i keep a saying from David Hadley back in 2019 “A case for the GOP”:
Section of a message taken from David Hadley – CAGOP Vice Chairman:
Amid all the bad news, there is one big reason for optimism. Our core values are the right values for California, and our policies are the right policies for most Californians. It has never been easier to make the case for the GOP:
If you believe in equal justice under the law,
If you believe in free speech,
If you believe in economic growth and opportunity,
If you believe in low taxes,
If you believe in the family as the most important institution in society,
If you believe in environmental improvement instead of environmentalism as religion,
If you believe the US is a force for good in the world, and
If you believe that citizenship has meaning,
Then welcome to the Republican Party! Because most Californians share these values and our political opponents have abandoned them. It’s as simple as that.
There are some with hidden motives and false pretenses. Their intent is for you to be ignorant of the truth, so they can grow their power and resist anyone that disagrees.
Are these people that vote for politicians that create policies they don’t like a sign of mental illness?
Oust “do nothing” Patterson!! We need someone who is truly for Republicans & who knows how to fight, not just play a game of political cat & mouse.
Great point about California not really being 100% progressive. There are conservatives out there! Maybe Patterson could be rendered irrelevant if a stronger, neighborhood level grassroots system were in place.
Rich- your political article I think left out a very important point; what does the Republican Party stand for. Is it really the party of Donald Trump ? Or is it the principled party of the old Goldwater wing, or even the Northeast Yankee group that except for Susan Collins (not sure she really fits this mold) seems to have been banished to the Democratic party? Is it the party that really wants to build a wall,or does it have a more nuanced view of immigration? By the way Mr. President, the reason Norwegians don’t come to the US is that they have a higher standard of living; free health care, free university tuition, well supported old age services and a huge budget surplus despite or maybe because of all of
its social spending.
I think once the Republicans at least in one state can figure that out, they’ll begin to see change.