Eber: California is Mentally Ill

Things I don’t understand By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 9/5/18

The late great Tom Petty said it better than anyone in his song demanding the truth from others. If only such scrutiny could apply to politics? In the news media and on the internet, so called Progressive thinking dominates the political discourse in this country.

It is a miracle Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in 2016. Even then the legitimacy of his victory has been questioned to the point of stupidity by leftist operatives and pundits. The Mueller investigation looking into the collusion in the Trump campaign is a prime example of this. After a year and a half on the job the best that they can come up with is income tax evasion from 10 years ago and the word of a porn star who likely was blackmailing the future President.

Most Democrats act as if the election were stolen from them thus they have the moral authority to still govern. They choose to ignore the impact of Hillary Clinton’s Basket of Deplorables or the fact she did not campaign much in several crucial swing States including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Unfortunately, this elitist attitude of intellectual superiority has been in evidence from Washington D.C. to the Golden State, where Progressive politicians and Hollywood celebrities think that they still hold power over the rest of us. Going along with these false dreams of grandeur has been a history of hypocritical behavior which has brought me to my Tom Petty “I need to know” moment

Where do we start?

Let’s begin with California’s Junior U.S. Senator Kamala Harris. Seconds after President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to become the next Supreme Court Justice, Harris put on a press conference, where she condemned the selection. and vowed never to vote in favor of him. A short time later, she requested to postpone the vote because not enough information was known about Kavanaugh’s decisions as a Federal Judge for the past 12 years.

Even if one is a leftist ideologue, it is obvious that Harris is lying. However, in Progressive World, such conduct is condoned because it is against a nomination put forth by Donald Trump. This duplicitous behavior must be OK because Harris is being touted by the Democratic Party to be a viable Presidential candidate in 2020.

On a local front at the place of my birth, San Francisco dispenses them with assistance of doctors thousands of syringes to I.V. drug users each day, yet makes use of plastic straws a crime because of their alleged effect on landfills. This whole notion is so ridiculous that the words “I need to know” are not necessary to say.

My only question if I get arrested for possession of one of these straws to consume a slurpy, will the judge release me on my own recognizance despite having a prior conviction for jay walking? Lucky they don’t know of my voter registration or I might be looking at a hate crime beef.

Then we have a state legislature that insist that cities elect their council members using District elections in order to promote opportunities for the less affluent and minorities to hold office. At the same time the state passes housing bills that takes away power from local jurisdictions to make their own zoning laws. These two policies seem like pretzel logic to me, but what do I know?

Not to be forgotten in today’s world of progressive politics is the use of the word “transparent” to convince the public that policies are being carried out in a fair, diverse manor. A good example of this are new local sales taxes being earmarked for voters to be for pot hole repair,, overdue maintenance, building soccer fields, and sewer improvements. Leftists conveniently omit mentioning these taxes are regressive for the poor and are really funding increased contributions to CalPERS for government employee pensions.

How transparent is this? A good corollary might be when the “T” word is used; a lie detector test should be administered.

We have to ask when it comes to conforming to the Brown Act. , adherence by city government bodies is strictly enforced. At the same time when following Sanctuary City laws and bestowing entitlements to illegal aliens, the edict is always “it’s the law.”

A State government that continually defies I.C.E., and the Trump Administration on environmental issues, does not matter. California believes following federal laws is optional. This belligerent attitude by California’s state government extends to the pillars of the constitution on which this countries democracy was built.

The bill of rights has been ambushed by the left. A good example of this is the California Democratic Party trying to organize a boycott of In “N” Out Burgers because they gave a $25,000 donation to the Republican Party? In progressive’s mind giving money to their opponents apparently is a violation of an unwritten law which merits some kind of punishment?

Going along with such a fascist like act, we have San Francisco preventing Chic-Fil-A from opening a franchise in San Francisco. This was done because their owners being Pro Choice, against gay marriage, and closing their stores for the Sabbath on Sunday’s. While many of us on the right don’t agree with all of these social positions of Chic –Fil- A, does this give us or anyone else the right to deny them a business license?

In a similar vein, these same Progressives are claiming that Republicans are violating the Voters Act Laws by preventing African Americans from exercising their right to cast their ballots in Southern states. Meanwhile, civil upheaval has gone unabated for several generations in major Northern Cities including large populations of African-Americans living in Chicago, St Louis, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

In putting on this dog and pony show, it is never said that a higher percentage of Black’s vote and hold offices in the South than the liberated North. It is also not mentioned on CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, etc.., that Donald Trump has quietly attracted nationally 30% of this voting block because of his economic policies which favor jobs over government entitlement programs.

The icing on the top of the “I want to know” cake is the socialistic policies endorsed by Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Kevin De Leon, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren’s of the world. They have been dismal failures in Russia, Eastern Europe, China, and recently in parts of Western Europe. Ultimately, it is against human nature to live under regimes where personal freedom is limited.

Why are these people discouraging private enterprise and supporting big government to make people’s lives’ better? How do these Progressives on their own without support from the news media expect everyone to believe their fairy tales against the stark reality of what history has shown? Socialism and its cousin Communism just don’t work.

Despite these “point of information” examples Leftists think rent control is a winner, the government can do a better job than the private sector building affordable, housing, and increasing entitlement spending can eradicate poverty.

In my mind, making non governmental entities the engine that runs the economy in California, to be the best choice for the state’s future prosperity. The problem is voting in a government to replace Progressive office holders who are strangling their constituents with high taxes, misspent appropriations, and regulations that are driving businesses out of the state.

If only the GOP will wake up and spread their message of economic freedom to the uniformed masses. But can they do it? “I need to know” and so do a lot of others.