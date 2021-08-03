Eber: California’s “new coke” policies

By

California’s “new coke” policies by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/4/21

History told the tale about the New Coke. The reformulating soft drink was introduced on April 23, 1985, to replace the original flagship Coca-Cola. It was hoped by revitalizing the brand; market share would be gained in the competitive beverage industry.

As we all know, this “great leap forward” was a disaster. The public did not care much for the new product. Consumers horded the old Coke, that had disappeared from the shelves. Sales plummeted for all Coca Cola brands. Eventually the old formula was restored and the heralded New Coke became a foot note in the marketing “Hall of shame.”

A similar occurrence came with the abolition of alcoholic products with the Volstead Act in 1920. Soon after prohibition was enacted, the public realized they made a big mistake. Despite the efforts of Al Capone and other bootleggers to meet demand for liquor, the 18th amendment was enacted a mere 12 years later ending the teetotaler experiment.

These two examples demonstrate Americans can make mistakes; but over time can rectify them. Unfortunately, in today’s polarized society, it is getting more difficult to admit blame and change poor decisions.

A good example is Donald Trump. During and after his presidency, nothing this man could ever do pleased his Democratic critics. This includes the great job he did getting the Coiv-19 vaccines ready during Operation Warp Speed in the last year of his Presidency.

When Joe Biden took over, he could not achknowledge his processors good work with getting quality vaccines to market. Instead Biden ripped Trump while pretended his administration was somehow was responsible for R & D accomplished by the prior Chief Executive.

It is no wonder many citizens look skeptically at the entire process of dealing with the Covid-19 epidemic. If only Democrats could have given well deserved credit for Trump’s efforts that would have made things easier to sell the vaccine program to a public that has grown weary of Henny Penney scare tactics.

Making mistakes and not admitting to them has been a plague in California as well. The “New Coke” attitude of the Governor and legislature illustrates their stubbornness in continuing programs that are marred in failure.

A good place to start is the 16 agricultural inspection sites on the California-Nevada border. What the hell are they doing other than asking if there is fruit arriving from Reno? We might as well reassign them to examine for holes in a Swiss cheese factory.

Of a more serious note we have a laundry list of stupidity enacted by government in California for the past quarter century that begs for reform.

Among the worst are:

High Speed Rail: Much like Prohibition, the Bullet Train project has been a “noble experiment” that hasn’t worked out. After billions of dollars in cost overruns, lawsuits, and problems procuring right a ways, the prospects of ever finishing this project are outright dismal. Despite such a prognoses, work continues with only construction workers and government employees benefiting. Critics have asked why not spend the money on widening I-5 and US-99 or building local transit systems people will actually utilize?

Cap and Trade: This was another great idea that was intended to reduce pollution and promote use of alternate energy sources. In reality, all it has done is increase energy prices by forcing the construction of costly wind and solar farms giving polluters major tax breaks. Cap and Trade is also a major factor in manufacturing jobs leaving California to other locales.

Ban on Nuclear energy: To justify their actionspoliticians are constantly reminding their constituents to “follow the Science” If this were to be the case, why is the production of nuclear energy on the “no fly list” despite of being a source of pollution free energy source? The answer is simple. So called environmentalists sold the farm many years ago that nuclear energy, which has been safely used in Europe for over 50 years, is not for California

The closure of the Rancho Seca power plant in Sacramento County, which provides 10% of California electrical power, is being decommissioned by a gullible public. When this occurs, it might even prove difficult for CNN and MSNBC to blame Donald Trump for rolling blackouts; especially since their hot air can’t operate air conditioners.

Meanwhile, it is quite possible that if one endorses construction of new nuclear plants, they might be arrested for committing a “hate crime”.

Sanctuary City Policies: With immigration policies in shambles at the Southern border with Mexico, why is California continuing to encourage migration to our State? Humanitarian considerations cast aside; citizens in the Golden State are springing for billions of dollars to subsidize housing, living, and medical expenses for this group.

Such responsibilities should rest, per our Constitution, with the Federal government. If we wonder why we have the highest taxes, worst education system, rampant poverty-homelessness, and roads filled with pot holes, perhaps we should avoid rounding up the usual suspects in Sacramento.

Law enforcement on the ropes: While we can all agree that it was a good idea of Jerry Brown to lower the prison population by enacting early release of non-violent drug offenders; other changes have been at best “One toke over the line” so to speak. New Coke methodology in dealing with crime has included:

Defunding the police especially in metropolitan areas including San Diego, Los Angeles, Fresno, Oakland, and San Francisco has contributed to increased rates of violent crime including murders, assaults, carjacking, etc. These figures would be higher if many other suspect (especially illegal aliens), were charged.

District attorney’s (especially in Los Angeles and San Francisco) have chosen not to prosecute dangerous criminals. While offering these folks counseling rather than incarceration looks good on paper, the results speak for themselves.

Early release of dangerous criminals from State Prison often results to repeat offenders.

Often those who have a “get out of jail free” card, find themselves without resources to help them cope in society. Many of these individuals, who are trying to avoid returning to a life of crime, find themselves homeless with little hope for tomorrow.

This partial list failing policies in California provides the core of the reasons for the dissatisfaction with the administration of Governor Gavin Newsom. If we add astronomical taxes, over regulation, horrendous public education, and government inefficiency, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why he is facing recall on September 14th.

Even if the majority of Californians don’t feel they have a way to boot Progressives out of office, it doesn’t mean they are pleased with the status quo.