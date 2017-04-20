Eber: Call up the National Guard

By

I wonder, does the University of California system teach the Constitution to its students? The answer is yes—not in the classroom but by edict, by show of force, by violence and use of Administrators that oppose the First Amendment—and most of the other amendments. As violence breaks up on the UC and State College campuses, as administrators “protect” the students” from varying views on public policy—now in the case of Berkley, it is ending free speech rights because of an American promoting the rights of free speech. It is ironic that on the same campus that founded the “Free Speech” movement in 1964, it now looks like a Soviet gulag—mention you think Trump could be a good President, and you will be bullied to tears and in some cases physically violated. The time has come to end the abuse of students. Rich Eber gives the first step—call out the National Guard—and in so doing arrest every black masked gangster burning buildings, hitting students and killing freedom on the campus. That is the easy part. The hard part is firing every Administrator, from Janet Napolitano to the professors promoting the violence to freedom on the campus. Allow them to run hot dog stand, so they harm fewer people. The Chancellor of UC Berkley and his staff needs to go—his abuse of a taxpayer funded university, abuse of students wanting to hear differing views and his open disrespect for the Constitution show he is capable of being a double talking comedian, not an educator. Get the National Guard on campus and show the snowflakes that freedom will be protected, not shamed.

Call up the National Guard By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 4/20/17

Where is the ACLU when it comes to defending the rights to free speech?

They will gladly support Communists, anarchists, terrorists, sexual deviates, and

anyone of color. Apparently, mainstream Republicans aren’t taken

into account in compiling their protected species list.

Case and point is conservative talk show host, writer, and Fox Network commentator Ann Coulter was disinvited from a speaking appearance at UC Berkeley. This was done on the grounds that the administration as they could not guarantee her safety. Apparently radical groups, who claim to be anti-fascist, provide too much of a security risk to allow Coulter to appear.

In effect UC Berkeley is admitting that mob rule is in charge of their campus. This same logic was used to cancel radical conservative Milo Yiannopoulos from appearing before the campus Republican Club last February. Given the obscene and demagogic content of his message, a case could be made in the name of public safety for denying the former Breitbart editor from speaking.

But Ann Coulter? She is pretty much of a mainstream conservative Republic who holds views much closer to Middle America than the radicals who are trying to prevent her appearance. Ironically, these chronic malcontents are using classic Nazi Brown Shirt tactics, claim to be anti-fascist. Naturally, not one reporter from the big newspapers or TV networks has ever bothered to mention this

For her part the highly regarded Coulter demanded:

1) That the University of California chancellor request that the Oakland chief of police refrain from telling his men to stand down and ignore law-breaking by rioters attempting to shut down conservative speakers, as he has done in the past; and

2) That UC-Berkeley announces in advance that any students engaging in violence, mayhem or heckling to prevent an invited speaker from speaking would be expelled.

This does not seem to be an unreasonable request to make. Were Coulter an advocate of climate change, held anti-Trump political views, supported the Iran Nuclear deal, and Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, UC President Janet Napolitano, and Jerry Brown would have proudly protected her free speech. But as recent events on the Berkeley campus and across the United States has proven, protecting the first amendment depends on the views of the speaker.

Should the beat go on? Are we to continue to accept the words of UC spokesman Dan Mugolof who commented “It has nothing to do with anyone’s political views? We believe in unqualified support to the First Amendment. But we also have an unqualified focus on safety of our students.”

Baloney! If such logic were used during the civil rights movement, Rosa Parks would still be standing in the back of the bus. Lester Maddox would still be waving ax handles to keep African Americans from eating at his lunch counter. Martin Luther King would have been forced to cancel his “I Have A Dream” oration because of security considerations

We live in a democracy where constitutionally guaranteed freedoms under our bill of rights have to be protected at all costs. In Berkeley and campuses throughout the United States conservatives are being prevented from delivering their message by liberal administrators who act like they are employees of CNN or MSNBC.

Enough is enough! Even UC Berkeley realizes this. On April 19th, they sheepishly admitted that Ann Coulter, despite being a conservative should be able to speak on campus. They saved face by delaying her appearance one week This is much better than have her wait until September.

Unfortunately, giving in to public opinion on Coulter does not change much on leftist campuses where in many cases there is free speech in name only.

What to do? With the crisis of enforcing the first amendment becoming so acute, President Trump needs to federalize the National Guard and make sure individuals such as Ann Coulter are allowed to speak their views on immigration policies or any other topics they choose. This goes for college campuses and elsewhere.

Were it the other way around and Chuck Schumer or Rachael Maddow was banned from appearing on campus, do you really think the Progressive Left would tolerate this? Or for that matter if security considerations were mentioned, do you believe Jerry Brown would be OK with the two of them being delayed six months to speak.

This analogy shows ample proof that those on the right regularly have their constitutional rights trashed with no repercussions. At a certain time we have to ask why unindicted criminals such former IRS Chief Lois Lerner is running free drawing her pension while Ann Coulter struggles to appear in Berkeley.

Ironically this progressive bastion proudly proclaims to have given birth to the Free Speech Movement a half century ago. Its leader Mario Savio is sorely missed today. He once said “Freedom of speech is something that represents the very dignity of what a human being is. If you cannot speak… I mean, that’s what marks us off. That’s what marks us off from the stones and the stars”

The current state of affairs isn’t going away soon. This is why the National Guard needs to be called in when needed and stationed in Berkeley to safeguard the First Amendment. If per chance Jerry Brown doesn’t care to co-operate with the President, there is always the option to bring military troops in to “uphold and protect the Constitution of the United States.

Republicans, especially those residing in the White House have to stop acting like wimps and protect those who elected them last November. The stakes are too high to do anything else.