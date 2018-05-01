Eber: Candidate for Senate–James Bradley–truly wants to “Drain the Swamp”

By

In November the choice for U.S. Senator from California will be Menshevik vs. Bolshevik—De Leon vs. Feinstein. Both love taxes, big government, Obamacare, support Sanders, Hillary, Brown and others that oppose your business and personal freedom. Neither one has opposed the riots and bullying on our campuses. Silence is consent, their silence shows they are either afraid of the totalitarians running our campuses, or are supporters of them. The latest poll gave 10% to an unknown Republican, with no money, no organization and no travel around the State. Last week I spoke with James Bradley, in fact, he called me. A nice enough person. But he could not get 200 delegates to the CRP to put him on the agenda for the CRP convention to be considered for endorsement. This is a great article explaining the mindset and values of a candidate that must know he can not win—but is willing to put up the good fight. “What do you (James Bradley) feel are your major qualifications to hold this important post? My biggest qualification is that I am not now nor have I ever been a member of any of the political private clubs or ideologically gated communities represented by the current crop of politicians in California. I’m the outsider’s outsider. My thoughts are my own and open to free inspection and debate. I’m beholden to no elite, to no machine, to no old boys and girls club. I’ve had a varied career working at real jobs with the people who are now suffering at the hands of misguided policies concocted by professional politicians who often read about real people but seldom meet one.”

Candidate for Senate truly wants to “Drain the Swamp” By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 5/2/18

When the subject of James Bradley, Republican candidate for US Senator in California comes up, the first question most people ask is “Who is this masked man” who recently in an opinion poll was only 1% behind progressive Democrat Kevin De Leon to vie against incumbent Democrat Diane Feinstein this November.

The simple answer is that Bradley is a former Coast Guard officer. Who has experienced his Howard Beale/Network moment, “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore!’ Things have got to change.”

Even though he has no experience in electoral politics, Bradley believes his background of 30 plus years in senior management roles for technology and service entities within health care, insurance, physician groups, and hospital groups help qualify him to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

As an MBA with several advanced degrees Bradley believes that a person such as himself who has not been corrupted in politics is needed to really “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C.

This weekend the guy who few know about with surprising strength in the polls is taking his case to the Republican Convention in San Diego. Bradley faces an uphill battle winning the party’s endorsement being a political unknown. In addition, approximately half the endorsement votes for GOP candidates have already been tendered prior to this week’s meetings.

But for the rest of us here is where James Bradley stands on his qualifications and perspective for representing the Republican Party in opposing incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein this November.

At this stage of your life what made you decide to run for the US Senate as a Republican in the State of California?

Two factors: Emotionally, I feel that I’ve reached a point in my life where I have the experience to make a positive difference. I’ve matured politically and I’ve gained perspective. I feel ready to address the big issues now.

What about your lack of experience on the big stage in Washington D.C and be able to deal with that environment?

In a more practical view, I see my country struggling with seemingly intractable problems and I see the same old crew of people who have never been anything other than career politicians offering up the same old ideas that haven’t worked for a generation or more.

What do you feel are your major qualifications to hold this important post?

My biggest qualification is that I am not now nor have I ever been a member of any of the political private clubs or ideologically gated communities represented by the current crop of politicians in California. I’m the outsider’s outsider. My thoughts are my own and open to free inspection and debate. I’m beholden to no elite, to no machine, to no old boys and girls club. I’ve had a varied career working at real jobs with the people who are now suffering at the hands of misguided policies concocted by professional politicians who often read about real people but seldom meet one.

How do you account for your strong showing in a recent public opinion poll coming in third only 1% behind Progressive favorite Kevin De Leon?



It’s always hazardous to try to second guess opinion polls. Just ask Hillary Clinton. I hope it’s because I represent a clear cut choice, not just another echo of the same old bumper stickers waved around by people who think they’re progressive.

Tell us what separates you from leading Democrats Dianne Feinstein and De Leon.

To anticipate your next question, it’s not just issues. We could run up a long list of issues and map disagreements and even points of strong agreement between me and other candidates, but that misses the point. Remember, senators are elected for six year terms. The big, life or death issues of, say, 2021 may not even be on the radar screen today. What’s more important than a point by tiny point comparison is this—I come at each question with a short list of considerations that I use to figure out my position on every political issue.

Please give us some examples of your decision making process

These are: (a) how does this matter impact all Americans (not just favored groups, not just big checkbooks but all Americans), (b) how does this matter impact the security and long term sustainability of America politically, economically and environmentally (yes, I admire President Trump and usually agree with him, but I follow my own understanding of how today’s decisions impact our children, their children and generations yet unborn), (c) is my position honest– that is, can I stand in front of any assembly of Californians and Americans and explain exactly what I think is right and why I have come to those conclusions with no mumbling or obfuscation, and (d) when I am called before God for an account of what I have done and said in this life, can I face my Creator with a clear conscience Is it just issues or methodology as well?



What about the other Republican candidates on the ballot? What makes you different from them?



I probably agree, issue by issue, with my fellow Republicans more than I disagree. The big point of difference is who I am and where I come from. I am dragging along no baggage from past political lives. I have no checkbook strings attached to me. I am utterly without cronies. Friends, yes, but no cozy political-business relationships to cloud my judgment or freedom of action. I can go where my judgment and conscience take me. I don’t have to ask permission.

Lack of money is always a problem for political newcomers unless they have considerable personal wealth. How can you gain parity with these individuals who have millions in campaign and Political Action Committee (PAC) funds at their disposal?

Can a big campaign fund buy an election? Well, let’s ask President Romney how that worked for him. The Republicans went into that election flush with funds. They came out… well, you know. Whooped. I’m hoping that my message will cause people to stop and consider me seriously. If they like what they see, I have a funding mechanism in place. I’ve always lived a frugal life—no private planes or Lexis in my career. I know how to take a $15.00 contribution and get 1500 dollars worth of benefit from it. I’m not aiming for parity. I think I can get my message out with less, but, yes, I will need more funding than I have. I’m looking to the power of small donations from the same people I’ve worked with all my life, the ordinary folks who want their country run clean and run right.

What is your message to more conservative Republicans and decline to state voters to support your campaign?

My message to all conservative Republicans, whatever their current inclinations, is the same—take a close look at what I bring to the table. I might just surprise you. All I ask is that you think about what I say. If we ultimately disagree in too many ways, I’m sorry, but at least you know that I’ve laid my ideas out in the bright sunlight for all to see and inspect. There are no hidden agendas in the Bradley campaign. Can everyone say that?

Do you believe being “pro Life” will hurt you with many voters?

Why should it? Isn’t it time to admit, especially in California which legalized abortion even before the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, that each of us has a deeply held personal opinion on this issue, but that neither side can coerce the other? Ultimately, we have to live with each other and each man and woman has to live with his or her own conscience. I will never approve of abortion personally. If asked, I will explain my opposition, an opposition informed in part by women friends who had abortions years ago and remain haunted by the experience to this day. I think this is one issue on which we have to call a truce at the political level.

The big elephant in the closet is Donald Trump. What is your personal view towards him?

I like The Donald. Yes, he’s a little rough around the edges sometimes and there have been days when I would personally walk into the Oval Office and confiscate his cell phone to get him off Twitter, but overall, he has turned the US political conversation around in many different ways and to the better. He has challenged a good many long held policies that have not been working for years. This terrifies and infuriates the left wing elites who want to keep doing the same thing year after year whether it gets results or not. He has shaken up an establishment very much in need of a good shake.

Do I think I could work with him as a newly minted Senator to advance the best interests of California and the US? Absolutely. Even for voters who thought Hillary was the better deal, what is the utility in sending a senator to DC who is determined to oppose the current administration root and branch? What does that accomplish? I much prefer the approach demonstrated recently by President Macron of France (who is also a bit height challenged). Let’s respect each other and look for points of agreement and have a civilized dialog on points of disagreement.

Please enumerate briefly your stands on important issues to voters starting with

Policy towards North Korea—let’s follow the current thread and see where it takes us. Kim may be sincere or he may be playing us. The only way we find out is to continue the process now underway but do it carefully and burn no bridges.

Tax reform in California—the new US tax laws are not kind to high tax states. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are in much the same fix. The very short answer is that tax reform has to work hand in glove with rethinking state spending. Look at the disparity between the high tax states and the low tax states. The latter are not wastelands with washed out roads and falling down schools. How do they manage to maintain the necessities while allowing their citizens to actually keep more of the money they work for? Taxation and spending have to be in the same sentence or we have just another circular firing squad.

the possible repeal of the recently enacted gas tax hike—let’s talk about railroads and subways to nowhere, not just the pennies per gallon. Most people will pay taxes with minimal grumbling if they see they are getting serious value for the dollars. Right now, Caltrans et al fail that basic test. How does the state with the most cars in the US get basic transportation policy so screwed up? Let’s start with that.

Public education—this is a huge topic. When I was a kid, California had the best schools in the nation, from kindergarten through PhD programs at UC. This is not true today. With today’s special challenges, we keep doing the same thing year after year, throwing more money at education and we keep getting ever more mediocre results. We need a clean sheet of paper rethink, top to bottom.

Sanctuary cities—so far I have been unable to find any provisions in the US Constitution that empower cities to have their own foreign policies. We have a Federal system and immigration is an area where Federal power is pre-eminent. We had a group of folks a while back who balked at being one nation under the law. They called themselves the Confederacy. That idea didn’t work out well. To me, the idea that cities can make their own laws concerning immigration is absurd.

environmental matters—each environmental issue brings with it a new universe of pros and cons, development versus conservation and preservation, the interests of critters versus the interests of people. There is no one size fits all answer. I look at each question of environmental law and regulation on its own merits and how well it balances the needs of the future against the realities of the present.

upholding the 2nd amendment—yes. We have a thicket of existing laws concerning guns at the state and Federal level, yet we have these terrible events that we can all name from memory. Why? From what I’ve seen, in the majority of cases, regulations were poorly enforced, various authorities failed to follow up on indications of potential violence, different parts of the system didn’t talk to each other. I’d start a new look at this issue with a thorough failure analysis process to determine what didn’t work and why. Passing more laws blindly seems like a poor way to craft an effective solution.

The pension funds crisis—let’s start with all parties at the table, current retirees, their children, and their grandchildren, because any solution involves all of them. We got into this mess years ago by blithely mortgaging the futures of our kids so no one of the adults at the table had to make a sacrifice. We pushed the sacrifices onto the children who had no say in how we were defunding their lives, pledging their welfare to make good on extravagant promises to their grandparents. That has to stop.

If elected what would be the first thing you would do in the Senate to help drain the swamp?

We all know that a freshman Senator walking into the Capitol for the first time does not swing a big stick. From what I’ve read and heard, I’d say that the most important thing I can do first is to find my kindred spirits among the veterans and the incoming freshmen, and look for ways to make common cause on issues important to us all. The Senate is not a place for the Lone Ranger and there are no silver bullets in American politics. The trick is to think independently but act, insofar as practically and ethically possible, in concert. That’s how important things get done. Secondly, I’m heading to the Senate Dining Room for a cup of their navy bean soup. I hear it’s outstanding.