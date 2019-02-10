Eber: Checkers died for our sins

By

True stories about childhood sometimes comes very close to the truth of today. Rich Eber, using a childhood experience brings us up to date with a bunch of double standard Democrats.

“Despite this act of ignorance as a youth (eight years old), I should have known better. My Casper the Ghost costume could have easily been construed as a similar outfit that was worn by Klu Klux Klan members while committing horrible racist acts. My desire for candy could have offended others. Even if I was unaware of these despicable people, this was no excuse for parading around like Bull Conner or Lester Maddox.

At this late date I am proclaiming my deep regret and am truly sorry for ever walking house to house covered by a sheet as a young boy. Were I an office holder today, I would immediately resign my post in shame.

Similar criteria is being used to force the Democratic Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam to quit his post. The PC Police led by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and many other prominent progressive leaders, want Northam’s scalp. What capital crime could have he committed?”

The crime committed by the Virginia Democrat is that he ran for Governor by claiming his moderate Republican opponent was a racist. In fact, the only racist, one with a history of racism, running for Governor, was Ralph Northam. Oh, and his Attorney General. His Lt. Governor has now been changed by two women with rape. Don’t you love Democrats, how do they know evil exists and racism? They practiced it. It was not too long ago when the leader of the Democrats in the United States Senator was a guy named Robert Bryd from West Virginia—himself a Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan! Racism the name is Democrat.

“Hello, it’s me,” Richard Joseph, as my parents named me. I have done a lot of rotten things in my life for which there is regret. Were it my choice to run for public office today, there would be a line-up of victims to give testimony against my misdeeds before and after attending college.

Despite this record I am not especially feeling guilty these days. My record as an adult in business, as a father, and community member while not perfect, is at least honorable mention for being a good citizen.

However, there was one horrible act committed that precludes me in today’s P.C. world from holding a government post or in some peoples view residing within 500 yards of a public school. As a child I unknowably dressed up like a KKK member for Halloween. Sure, I was only 8 years old and was not aware of this horrible deed. Were my family wealthier, they could have taken me to Woolworth’s and scored a Davey Crockett Coon Skin hat for me.

However, on that fateful autumn evening, I was faced with the prospect of putting together a costume or missing out on collecting more candy (minus razor blades) than could be legally purchased or shop lifted from the corner store near where my family lived in San Francisco.

I was told by my Mom that I could not dress up again as a hobo. Wearing a dirty shirt and pair of torn jeans was apparently too close to my normal appearance for prancing around on October 31st. While hopping on and off trains was more respectable than being homeless today, doing this act for a second year did not cut it.

In desperation I rummaged through utility bins in hoping for inspiration. At some point taking on the appearance of a Junior Fire Marshal came to mind. Those hopes were dashed as the helmet required to impersonate this character was confiscated a week before by my 3rd Grade teacher after I was caught forging my parents signatures on detention notes.

What to do? Think of something quick or risk no candy. In desperation I borrowed an old sheet from the Goodwill pile. After cutting a couple holes in order to peer thru, I placed the material that once covered a bunk bed, strategically over my body in order to trick or treat.

At the time imitating Casper the Ghost did not seem to be that big a deal. After all, he was a nice guy and good to kids. His song which we learned watching cartoons on Saturday morning proclaimed:

Casper, the friendly ghost,

The friendliest ghost you know.

Though grown-ups might

Look at him with fright,

The children all love him so.

Despite this act of ignorance as a youth, I should have known better. My Casper the Ghost costume could have easily been construed as a similar outfit that was worn by Klu Klux Klan members while committing horrible racist acts. My desire for candy could have offended others. Even if I was unaware of these despicable people, this was no excuse for parading around like Bull Conner or Lester Maddox.

At this late date I am proclaiming my deep regret and am truly sorry for ever walking house to house covered by a sheet as a young boy. Were I an office holder today, I would immediately resign my post in shame.

Similar criteria is being used to force the Democratic Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam to quit his post. The PC Police led by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and many other prominent progressive leaders, want Northam’s scalp. What capital crime could have he committed?

Apparently Northam impersonated Michael Jackson by painting on Black Face at a dance party as a teenager. In addition there were racist photos in his college year book page showing individuals with faces covered wearing KKK attire. Although Northam denied posing for these photos, they were enough for critics to call for his removal from office.

Using the same tactics as were attempted to disqualify Supreme Court Judge Brett Cavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in the US Senate, the PC Police believes unproven allegations from 30 years ago should be enough to keep him or anyone else from holding a high position in government. With this in mind, Northam is being used as a scapegoat by Liberal Democrats to justify their ridiculous so called moral code.

I am also troubled by the #MeToo movement that has succeeded in getting political office holders to resign before being able to effectively defend themselves. Former Minnesota Senator Al Frankin fits into this category. I prefer to use innocent until proven guilty rather than convicting others for unproven allegations in the court of public opinion

It does not stop there. A few days ago Steven Scharf, Mayor of Cupertino joked he wanted to build a wall around his city to protect it from being overrun by outsiders. He quipped San Jose was going to pay for this expense.

Immediately affordable housing advocates expressed their dismay with these comments and demanded an apology. Scharf declined to do this in affect saying can’t anyone take a joke! It is uncertain if the PC crowd will demand his resignation.

Scarf’s criticism for what was obviously humor, provides solid reasoning as to why any rational person might choose to become involved in politics today. Even worse, we have come to the point where no matter what someone did in their childhood or as a young adult of a questionable nature, it is being seriously scrutinized today. The expression “Get a life”, comes to mind

This alarming trend of applying today’s Progressive social views to rewrite history does not only apply to Mr. Northam. The contributions to early United States history by the likes Thomas Jefferson and George Washington are being questioned because they were owners of slaves in Virginia.

These patriots have fared better than Jefferson Davis who was the President of the Confederacy during the Civil War. Statues in the South of him have been torn down and history books rewritten to diminish his role in a difficult period of America.

Such Puritanical evaluations of people’s lives past and present by Liberal Democrats of today are troubling. While perhaps well meaning, these actions are an attack on Free Speech and Association. Burning people at the stake is not what we should be doing in this country.

When Kamala Harris can get away with attacking a couple Federal Judge Nominees for being members of the charitable Knights of Columbus organization; we have to ask “What’s wrong with this picture.”

Politics has become so polarized today that the ends justify the means approach to gaining a strategic advantage, has gone too far. With this in mind I am taking back earlier apologies for wearing a Casper the Friendly Ghost costume. In reality my only possible regret was not retrieving more candy on that fateful Halloween night.

President Nixon’s dog Checkers would not have had it any other way.