Eber: Chinatown revisited by Lennar at Newhall Ranch

Chinatown revisited by Lennar at Newhall Ranch by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 2/16/18

On May 9, 2017 what appeared to be a routine business transaction was listed in financial publications. Five Point Holdings, a subsidiary of home builder Lennar Corp, was conducting a stock offering 21 million shares that were priced at $14.00 each. The listing described those associated with this transaction as:

“Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, Zelman Partners LLC and JMP Securities are also acting as joint book-running managers”

Missing from information being disseminated about the stock offering is that the creation of Five Point Holdings was the result of the bankruptcy a decade earlier of its predecessor LandSource LLC. In the 2008 bankruptcy of that entity, approximately 2.5 billion dollars was lost by investors which included CalPERS retirement fund for 960 million and a loan syndication of 1.56 billion organized by Barclay’s Bank.

Despite the fact that the new venture was being led by long time Lennar executive Emile Haddad who headed the LandSource team, the offer was gobbled up by eager investors. Among the buyers who procured large stakes was the Third Avenue Management fu Fund. In a prospectus sent to their clients it was proudly stated:

Five Point is a well capitalized owner and developer of mixed use planned communities in coastal California.

Our real estate team suggested we review it as an investment in Third Avenues portfolio.

Given the value of the assets and strong financial position, we think it is a compelling opportunity. We were able to purchase shares at a discount to the IPO price

What Third Avenue Fund failed to mention is that their stock in Five Point was a result of their buying an interest in LandSource for pennies on the dollar from original investors after the bankruptcy in 2008. They had little choice in the matter to recoup their original investment by taking stock in the new company

The purported crown jewel in the Five Point arsenal is the Newhall Ranch development located in Valencia, California not far from Magic Mountain Theme Park. It was once part of the LandSource bankruptcy. Unlike the mortally wounded Mare Island venture in Vallejo, no harm came when the company went under because no construction had started on the Southern California property.

HOW MUCH IS IT REALLY WORTH?

Despite this, when LandSource pitched investors for what turned out to be over 2.5 billion dollars in loans, Lennar appraised Newhall to be worth over a billion dollars at that time .This helped create the collateral to convince investors at CalPERS and Barclay’s. Bank to fund the huge loans to the developer

The question of how investors were convinced to back Lennar’s appraisal of Newhall properties worth at the time of the loan? This is important because when the funds were released to LandSource on their loans, Lennar received 1.1 billion dollars in cash almost immediately.

This was done despite the fact that the real estate market was obviously beginning its downward spiral in the housing recession that began in the final years of the Bush administration. Apparently, Lennar did not think these deteriorating values applied to Newhall in saying “The appraised values of Newhall and Valencia have held up while much of the US market has experienced general softening.”

It should also to be noted that at the time of the loan obtained by LandSource, the Newhall Ranch EIR was under review and highly contested by many organizations over impacts to the Santa Clara River, its endangered species, air pollution, greenhouse gas generation and water supply.

A protracted court battle was obviously in the offing, which would delay construction for the 21,500 units plus commercial construction they one day hoped to build. How these facts contrast with the loan prospective which boasted a “proven management team and strict corporate governance”, is another matter.

Did going under less than 13 months later confirm their pledge, “LandSource will continue to operate under the conservative operating principles of Lennar, LNR, and MWHP.” Despite what had transpired then, the same snake oil formula was utilized a decade later in a new stock offering of LandSource’s kissing cousin Five Point Holdings

Much happened in the interim. During the bankruptcy proceedings, Lennar ended up buying Newhall Ranch development rights for pennies on the dollar in a friendly Delaware Court. They had come full circle from purchaser to bankruptcy, to owner once again in less than a decade.

They also used that time to ensure adequate water supplies for those who moved into the new development they hoped to build.

In December of 2012 in a lighting swift action with only 24 hours notice to the public, the Castaic Lake Water Agency (CLWA) purchased the Valencia Water Company for 73 million dollars. Valencia Water Company was a privately held water company formed in 1958 to serve Newhall Land and Farming’s projects.

This subsidiary of Newhall Land came into Lennar ownership with their purchase of that company in 2004, prior to the formation of the LandSource LLC. .In addition, a secretly negotiated purchase agreement made water service promises to the still unbuilt 21,000 Newhall Ranch project and all other Lennar Westside properties totally another 5500 units.

Even more intriguing is that in an era of draught in California, future development of Newhall Ranch was given a higher priority for scare water resources than existing customers of the Caustic Lake Water Agency as part of the 73 million dollar sale.

So Lennar got the needed water they needed for their development while cashing a much needed check to help compensate for a falling market in their other California ventures.

THE BROWN FAMILY HELPS THE PROJECT

After four years of litigation and public outcry on Valencia Water Company sale, the California Legislature came to the rescue of Lennar and the Water Agency by passing a bill to make this transaction possible. By mere coincidence worthy of Robert Town’s screenplay for movie classic Chinatown, Governor Jerry Brown’s sister Kathleen was sitting on the Board of Directors of Five Point providing more political influence for the big time developer

Ongoing efforts to get environmental approvals for Newhall Ranch have proven to be a complicated process as well.

It just so happens that the property is right in the middle of the environmentally sensitive watershed of the Santa Clara River. The majestic waterway flows 115 miles from the San Gabriel Mountains to where it merges with the Pacific Ocean in Ventura. The Santa Clara River provides a home for 38 known endangered plants and fish species. Among them are the protected unarmored three-spined stickleback , slender horned spine flower and the Arroyo Toad. Not to be forgotten is a rare endangered steelhead salmon run which graces the river.

If this were not enough the Newhall Ranch once provided the home of the Tataviam Indian Tribe who occupied the Newhall Ranch area for hundreds of years.

Because of these environmental concerns Lennar has been stifled for over a decade getting approval to building their massive project. After suffering several defeats in court, they recently changed tactics.

To the surprise of man, ,Five Points in 2017 made an agreement with The Center for Biological Diversity, California Native Plant Society, and The Ventura Coast Keeper to withdraw their opposition to the Newhall Ranch development in return for Five Point Holds promises to provide them with 16.5 million dollars to create a fund which they will control to protect the sensitive ecological environment of the Santa Clara River

Ilene Anderson, who helped negotiate the deal between Five Point and environmentalists, expressed concern for the long terms effects the construction at the Newhall Ranch will have on flora and fauna of the Santa Clara River. She stated “This was a difficult decision to make but I feel this was the best way to balance the need for development along with protecting the environment.”

One caveat was made that In exchange for the money, these groups agreed to never comment or litigate again on issues involving the Newhall Ranch project or Lennar’s 5500 other Westside units and its many sensitive and rare species that may be lost if these projects proceed.

In addition Five Points made an agreement with the nonprofit Native American Wistoyo Foundation group to protect Indian burial grounds and build a new cultural center somewhere on the river.

Despite The Lennar Way triumphing in making deals to build a new community on the Newhall Property, there are still some hurdles in getting approval to start the real building process.

THE COMING LEGAL BATTLE

Two local groups, the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE) and the Friends of the Santa Clara River continue to oppose the development of the Newhall Ranch. They are resolute against destroying the last free flowing river in California.

The two organizations recently joined forces to challenge Los Angeles County’s most recent re-approval of the first two Newhall Ranch tracts and are continuing to challenge the court’s decisions.

According to spokesperson Lynne Plambeck “At a time when drought has caused our water table to drop as much as 80 feet in some areas of the Santa Clarita Valley and massive wildfires burn through suburban communities in neighborhoods just like the future Newhall Ranch, it is time to stop this type of environmentally destructive urban sprawl.

So the battle continues with Lennar Way doing their best to prevail in a competition between developers versus those protecting the environment.