Eber: Collateral damage threatens urban planning

A good example is the recent announcement by The Federal Housing Finance agencies Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae eliminating appraisals on many transactions. They intend to replace educated, trained, and licensed professionals with algorithms driven by data provided currently by real estate appraisers. Not only are these Automated Valuation Models (ATM) eliminating the human factor, they are removing the only objective professional in a real estate transaction who does not have a stake in the outcome. The stated benefit of eliminating human appraisals would be saving the $500.00 in fees to be paid in closing process. Also, some transactions would close sooner because appraisals would no longer be required.

Collateral damage threatens urban planning By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 8/9/17

Between taxes, complying with environmental regulations, inflated utility hook-ups, and cost of land, constructing affordable housing is a pipedream before the first shovel reaches the ground. To counter this trend, governmental organizations on every level are trying to fix the problems that in most cases they created. Unfortunately, the collateral damage that results can create draconian consequences that hurts consumers.

A good example is the recent announcement by The Federal Housing Finance agencies Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae eliminating appraisals on many transactions. They intend to replace educated, trained, and licensed professionals with algorithms driven by data provided currently by real estate appraisers.

Not only are these Automated Valuation Models (ATM) eliminating the human factor, they are removing the only objective professional in a real estate transaction who does not have a stake in the outcome.

The stated benefit of eliminating human appraisals would be saving the $500.00 in fees to be paid in closing process. Also, some transactions would close sooner because appraisals would no longer be required.

As a negative factor eliminating appraisers does not give home owners or banks a neutral opinion on a transaction that protects buyers. Can we depend on mortgage brokers who make approximately $ 3,000 for every $ 100,000 loaned or real estate agents who profit 5 or 6 percent on a given transaction to be honest advisors? Heck no!

Outside of computer generated data not doing on site inspections of a home, (drones don’t count) is the saving worth the potential down side when new home owners end up paying more? Even though Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae get the thought that counts award, it seems totally illogical to ponder eliminating appraisers for a few bucks on the front end.

Most folks, for which buying and selling a home is the most important financial transaction to be made in their lives, need an independent appraiser to create an even playing field for them to operate.

Another concern in constructing all kinds of housing (especially of the affordable variety in urban settings) is how to do this job quickly The failure to accomplish such a goal is one reason why Governor Brown desires to take away local control and autonomy to speed the process up.

Unfortunately, many of the areas where the State wants residential construction to take place are already congested. Local residents are concerned that building what are known as Project Development Areas (PDA’s) will create additional traffic, higher crime, stress on schools and recreational facilities. Those already residing in these communities fear State will dilute the quality of life they enjoy in the name of urban engineering.

Along with where to build have been statewide regulations and environmental controls that have impeded the construction of badly needed new residences. Is it wise to continue this system that has resulting in fewer units being built to meet demand of an increasing population?

If the State imposes their will on local communities and approves projects wherever they feel is needed, additional housing units would enter the market. In addition by side stepping much of the present approval process, opportunity costs would be lowered thus the new housing inventory theoretically would be made less expensive by developers.

Critics counter that the collateral damage would lower the quality of the end product. They feel this would occur when those closest to where new construction takes place are left out of the planning process. How can entrench bureaucrats in Sacramento determine what is best for local communities?

Going along with the State taking over responsibilities of local Planning Commissions and city Council’s, how would this influence the present system of developers having to pay for water, electricity, schools, sewer, recreational facilities, public transportation, road maintenance, and other services?

In all probability the State could come in and unilaterally lower many of these fees by offering tax benefits. This would decrease construction expenses and help to subsidize affordable housing units. On the other hand would this be fair to other residents who have been paying their fair share in the past?

In addition, revenue received for hook-ups has contributed to maintenance costs, expansion of facilities, and of course subsidizing pension deficits to government workers involved with infrastructure entities. As often is the case when incentives are provided for new developments, existing residents would eventually have to make up the difference with higher rates. Is this fair?

A major elephant in the room are the present day strict adherence to urban limit laws where developments are allowed in strictly designated areas. Might these borders be eased a bit to allow needed affordable housing to be created?

Environmentalists fought long and hard to create boundaries surroundings cities where constructing new residential developments cannot take place. If this issue can be revisited and allow for some new housing to be built which is currently on the “no fly list”, this would naturally tend to lower development costs and help ease the housing crunch.

Environmental groups have been dedicated to enforcing urban boundaries and attached open spaces in recent years… If these zones are adjusted and expanded, this would reduce open space, increase green house gasses, and create more urban sprawl. Is it worth the cause and effect that adjusting urban limits might cause versus benefits received? A good question.

Are there other things that can be done to lower development expenses rather than following the zoning laws of Houston? (There aren’t any) The legislature could limit the power of those who opposed development projects to use the courts to block projects. This costly tactic has been successfully used in the past. Litigation is very expensive as local government and developers have had to ante up in the millions over the years. Should the present system be changed, it must be asked if the good would outweigh the bad.

Another avenue for creating new home construction is to bring back the redevelopment process that Jerry Brown did away with when he began his second stint of becoming governor in 2013. While the critics of redevelopment complained that the system had proved to be wasteful, it did achieve success creating new housing in larger cities. These projects were completed with local approval thus were not subject to the current complaints of the State Government to have more influence in future development.

None of these questions are easy to answer especially as State Government has expanded creating a regulating force that offers remedies to problems they created in the first place.

This brings us back to the issue of collateral damage by too little or too much government involvement with all aspects of our lives. Do local communities need regional housing and transportation boards to administer funding for the tax dollars they give to the State?

What are the benefits of having multiple layers of bureaucracy in our lives? Who and where these decisions should be made? Is it best for elected officials to be calling the shots or entrenched bureaucrats holding this responsibility?

In the case of urban development, it appears that the good old days when market forces determined what and where new construction would take place, are over. As a result, the swamps in Sacramento and Washington D.C. can’t be drained fast enough. Whether it is saving the appraisal process from becoming extinct or keeping “Big Brother” from forcing their monolithic visions on local communities, a different path needs to be followed.

If only common sense could prevail.