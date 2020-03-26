Eber: Concord Sends Lennar Five Point Packing

By

Rich Eber, the writer of this article has been working on this story for five years—not a typo. I first met him at a bloggers conference in Denver and he was talking about Lennar, the lawsuits against Lennar and the corruption of the process by the company. Now, the city council of Concord decided to pull the plug on Lennar running a $5 billion development project.

“It is believed that Lennar does not have nor is willing to commit the resources to perform the needed infrastructure work for Naval Weapons Station. This was indicated last October when they stopped reimbursing the city for their initial design work which came to some $ 37,000 per month. The project was being managed by Lennar subsidiary Five Point Holdings whose current price in the $ 4.00 range is not enough to buy a Big Mac and a coke at Mc Donald’s.

Lennar’s recent history of dealing with Hazmat contamination, broken promises to cities, along with law suits at their developments at Hunter’s Point, Treasure Island, Mare Island, and elsewhere did not bring goose bumps of confidence in Concord.

Even though local affordable housing advocates supported the Miami Corporation developing the Naval Base property, they have built less than 10% of promised low income apartments around the state during the past decade.

When all of these points were taken into account, the inability to negotiate a PLA is not the only issue involved with the Concord City Council sending Lennar packing. Although it was never mentioned by those voting, there was a growing consensus that Lennar could not be trusted to be a so called partner on this 5 billion plus project.

This is one of the few times the people were heard by a government agency. This is one of the few times that a company with a spotty record of lost lawsuits, people involved with the company having severe legal problems, creating environmental problems in other areas—and now the people of Concord took them down. One person was at the hearings, talked to officials—over a five year period, Rich Eber. Congratulations on doing the job journalists are supposed to do—find the truth.

Concord sends Lennar Five Point packing By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/27/20



This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper

T.S. Elliot

With little fanfare without the benefit of advocates from both sides the City Council of Concord terminated their relationship with the countries largest builder Urban Lennar to be Master Developer for the former Naval Weapons property.

By a 3-2 vote with no one in attendance at a teleconference witnessed on the seldom viewed public access channel, the city fathers decided that they no longer required of services of Lennar or their subsidiary Five Point Holdings.

It is estimated that the 5000 acre property will someday be the home for 50,000 new residents, In addition a Cal State campus, commercial, parks, open space and other community benefits are planned on this surplus Naval property.

Why did Concord give the heave ho to Lennar Five Point?

The principal issue at the meeting was Lennar’s inability to negotiate a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with Contra Costa Building Trades Council (CCBCTC) representing the unions in the region. The City wanted the PLA to make sure there was local hire and training while Lennar countered that this pact would not allow them to make a profit.

The apprehension about Lennar started almost five years, when writing for another publication, I revealed that then Concord Mayor Tim Grayson received campaign donations for his Assembly race of $ 16,000 from Lennar related entities. He later returned these funds but continued to push for them to win the Master Developer contract.

During this time by mere coincidence Grayson received free political advice on two occasions from Willie Brown that was arranged by his campaign manager Mary Jo Rossi. She had previously interned under the then Speaker of the California Assembly. Naturally, during these tutoring sessions, all parties denied any mention was ever made of the Naval Weapons Station contract

One of those who gave money to Grayson was Willie Brown’s business partner Steve Kay in Golden Gate Global. They sold EB-5 Green cards to Chinese business people for which loans were given to finance Lennar developments. This was arranged by Kofi Bonner, then VP of Lennar who was later made CEO of Five Point. Last month when Five Point crashed, Bonner quit and started a political consultant firm Shipyard Advisors with his buddies Brown and Kay.

In the fall of 2015 under intense pressure from Rossi and Grayson’s attorney Jim Sutton to push for a vote on who was to be named Master Developer, Concord City Attorney Mark Koon tragically committed suicide. In the fallout from this event, the city appointed public interest attorney David Jenkins to look into what had transpired.

After his investigations Jenkins reported that Lennar did not act in good faith but did not recommend how the City Council should deal with them. Lacking the co-operation from Brown, Kay, Bonner, and Rossi, he could not proceed further in his investigations.

Ironically, the day following his report, Jenkins gave a seminar to the Concord City Council on obeying the Brown Act after it was revealed City Manager Valerie Barone had broken it by trying to cover up a staff report recommending Lennar’s competition Catellus be given the master developer contract.

Soon after Catellus CEO Ted Antenucci had seen enough and withdrew his company from being part of the Naval Weapons Station developer competition. The corruption was too much in Concord for his firm that had a policy against donating funds to political campaigns of any sort.

Despite what occurred, the city council allowed Lennar to stay involved with competing to become Master Developer. With no competition they were given the exclusive negotiating rights although Lennar was required to meet the terms of the Catellus proposal.

With little progress made in the ensuing three and a half years, Lennar cut off their funding of the project in October of 2019. They were impatient wanting to be formally named master developer for at least the first phase. This would have enabled them to receive bank loans and eventually sell land as well

It is has been speculated Five Point Co-CEO Kofi Bonner was trying to strong arm the City government to speed things along.

After a meeting where public testimony was heard in January, Lennar was given an extension until March 31st to get a PLA agreement done with the CCBTC. In the interim Kofi Bonner quit his position in Five Point being replaced by Lennar President Jon Jaffe

When this deadline approached Lennar tried to meet their obligations by negotiating with a couple of unions rather than the entire group.

At the March 25th meeting, apparently the Concord City Council had seen enough overruling the staff recommendation to give them an extension to finish negotiating with the unions. By a 3-2 vote, they determined that Concord had to find another partner to develop the Naval Weapons property with.

Now the divided City Council of Concord must decide likely after the Corona Virus Pandemic is over, how they want to proceed. Hopefully with more thoughtful public input, they can learn valuable lessons from the previous debacle.

As for Lennar and Five Point, their ability to conduct business in other municipalities around the State for large mega projects may well be influenced by what occurred in their Concord gambit. Only time will tell.