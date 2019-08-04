Eber: DCCC firings threaten us all

By

DCCC firings threaten us all By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/5/19

More than a couple folks are upset with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) conducting a staff shake-up to create additional diversity. Apparently, there were not enough people of color to meet the requirements of progressives for this organization.

This was not a case of women not having enough jobs in management positions. The firings were based solely on skin pigmentation. Performance and experience went out the window with their replacement of Caucasians with those who have darker complexions. The DCCC deliberately committed an act of reverse discrimination to meet their utopian goal or creating a more diverse environment.

DCC can’t such an act a total violation of the US Constitution which guarantees in several places the equality of all citizens no matter what religion, color, nationality, or sex they might be? Of course this is the case, but the DCCC doesn’t think the Bakke case from 1978 applies to them.

At that time the U.S Supreme Court declared affirmative action constitutional but invalidated the use of racial quotas. The medical school at UC Davis, as part of the university’s affirmative action program, had reserved 16 percent of its admission places for minority applicants. Allan Bakke, a white California man who had twice unsuccessfully applied for admission to the medical school, filed suit against the university. He cited violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the 14th Amendment in his arguments.

Bakke was victorious with his case but affirmative action has continued unabated utilizing slightly different packaging methods until now. The DDDC, who suffers from virulent case of Political Correctness, does not think the Supreme Court decision in 1978 applies any longer. They believe those having a pale complexion should not be eligible to hold significant leadership positions in public entities other than in the halls of Congress.

To this I say B.S. Has our country reached a point where bigotry still openly takes place? Is it possible equal opportunity has been replaced by a perverse type political diversity? Is PC culture being used as a crutch by the left to throw out the Constitution and the Bill of Rights into the recycle bin?

If this notion is correct we are not speaking of Leftist policies. In reality discriminating against a group of individuals and making them intelligible to hold positions of leadership in their ranks sounds a lot more like fascism. The same people who equate the work of ICE to concentration camps in Hitler’s Germany are in effect using the same tactics to exclude people from their ranks.

What upsets me most by all of this is that those of us, who oppose the policies of most Democratic Presidential candidates of open borders, free medical care for all, Sanctuary Cities and, the Green New Deal, etc.., are now being called racists. Just making such a charge is considered to be a guilty verdict in the Court of Public Opinion. Just ask CNN

Doubling down on this, being a conservative, Republican, or heaven forbid a supporter of Donald Trump’s is considered on many levels by the PC crowd to be guilty of some version of a hate crime.

After viewing the first couple of Democratic Debates, I am wondering should one of their more leftist candidates win the nomination and become President, what will become to the rest of us who have opposed them over the years?

In such a society is it possible the courts could possibly back a scheme such as Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature passed a law that makes tendering five years of tax returns as a requirement to become eligible to have ones name on the ballot in a Presidential election. Is this legislation intended to take away the rights of voters to choose Donald Trump even slightly constitutional?

Gavin Newsom counters “The United States Constitution grants states the authority to determine how their electors are chosen, and California is well within its constitutional right to include this requirement,” The Governor thinks California has the right to unilaterally determine Federal elections policy?

Why not? His thinking goes along with the notion that California in defiance to the Trump Administration can create Sanctuary Cities and give complete civil rights to undocumented residents while ignoring Federal law enforcement agencies.

What is especially troublesome is that the Governor’s logic comes from an individual who likely will be a viable candidate for President in 2024 or 2028. Is this thinking a product of a dedicated progressive or more like actions taken by Vladimir Putin and Hugo Chavez who suppressed opponents by arresting them and making such individuals ineligible to be candidates for public office?

The fact of the matter is that “diversity” which is a point of pride in American culture, has been hijacked by the left to cripple their advisories labeling such people as racists. What can be done to counteract this blitz by the Democratic Party as it attempts to sell socialistic policies to voters in the 2020 Presidential Elections?

What first might be considered is to educate the American people about the dangers of such acts as the DCCC firing qualified employees because of being labeled as Caucasians? Like most people I am uncomfortable talking about such sensitive issues.

No one wants to be accused of being a “White Supremists” for standing up for a group of individuals in an organization such as the DCCC. However, we have come to a point where such behavior has to be called out by conservatives. At the same time it is not enough to laugh off Kamala Harris’s proposals for reparations to the descendents of slaves or creating a new costly Federal bureaucracy to monitor gender pay levels in corporations.

The next step for leftists is legislating acceptable quotas of skin color, religion, and ethnic origins in job allocations in business. Is it not enough that government employment is already largely determined by such criteria? Serious Democratic candidates Harris and Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders will not rest until they can impose their authoritarian ideologies to change American culture.

No one seems to care about the successful lawsuit of Mr. Bakke 41 years ago to gain admission to medical school. Progressives believe diversity is good no matter what flavor it might be. In their minds putting catsup on a banana split is considered to be progress.