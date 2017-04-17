Eber: Declines to State Party

By

In California the Decline to State registration is only 265,000 behind that of the Republicans. We are a State where at Fresno State a professor announced on Twitter that a Republican should be killed for every illegal alien deported. While the Republican Party in California declares itself the low tax Party, it took a GOP State Senator Anthony Cannella to give the Democrats a $52 billion slush fund of higher gas taxes and auto registration fees. This is only the latest is a long list of the GOP giving the needed votes to pass bad legislation. We are the Party of the Constitution—but GOP Assemblywoman Catherine Baker is sponsoring a bill, AB 1525, to make it more difficult and expensive to protect yourself. “So how would one describe a DTS member? A Bill Clinton Democrat who wants to take care of the needy but still desires to protect the bottom line. More liberal than a conservative Republican type but not off the deep end like the current Progressives who currently dominate in the Golden State.

Disenfranchised Republicans who feel the party has lost the way and are dissatisfied that the GOP lacks the influence and power to contend with the Democratic juggernaut.

(An all of the above grouping from each of these segments)” I would add one more, a real Republican that feels their Party sells them out too quickly or stands for election, never for principle.

Welcome to the first meeting of the “Declines to State” (DTS) Political Party. Even though almost 25% of the voters in California including myself choose not to be officially designated to be Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, American Independent, Socialist, or Green, we should still have a voice in government beyond selecting from between the two most liberal candidates in a general election.

Given the fact that DTS sector is expected to be the second largest registered constituency by 2018 in California, there seems to be a need for this group to emerge from being kind of a silent majority. With the motto in place “When the Republicans are in power they steal most of the money, when the Democrats are in charge they steal it all” Declines to State voters are prepared to take charge

Until a representative DTS group gets together and chooses officers, I will be forced to be the Chairman of the organization. There will be no appointments made (except for lunch reservations) in the DTS Party. We believe that democracy should prevail on all levels. At this juncture were there to be a convention, it would takes place exclusively in my mind and have the agenda of a “Ménage de One”.

A new voice other than the traditional GOP approach needs to be heard in California

It is apparent that the Republican hierarchy, if such an entity actually exists, lacks the energy and will needed to provide the leadership to combat the progressive wave that currently dominates elective offices in California. DTS representation is needed to break the two thirds stranglehold Democrats have in the legislature. It would go a long way in providing the balance needed to provide effective government which is currently lacking.

With such a diverse group of individuals trying to come up with a particular set of issues that bind them is virtually impossible to do. But this is no concern of mine as worrying what others might think is not a priority in organizing the DTS Third Party movement.

Now that the paperwork has been completed , we can turn to what the new entity stands for. The guiding principles, at least in my case, would be

Abolish all new public employee pension funds. This task would be taken care of by individual IRA accounts or by programs designated by beneficiaries. Contributions made by taxpayers would be reflected in each pay check employees receive. No making up shortages later at taxpayer expense Cap and trade would be ended at once. This is a job killer and not accomplishing very much except raising the price of energy. Replace this system with tax incentives for utilizing renewable energy sources to spur conservation. The state of California would be banned from trying to carry out their own foreign policy. Instead they would be directed to liaison with elected officials in Washington D.C. for the sole purpose of receiving a fair share of federal matching funds CALTRANS would have 75% of their staff be laid off. This wasteful agency needs a complete overhaul. This agency has more “gold bricks” than Fort Knox The State would be restricted from administering school districts except for distributing Federal funds to local school boards. They would only intercede if local schools are underperforming. A new State agency called the Department of Water would be started with the express goal of providing additional water storage facilitates in California during dry years. Except for damming free flowing rivers, they would be granted exemptions from unnecessary environmental red tape. Streamline local, county, and statewide environmental regulations to avoid duplicate permits for similar services in the construction process. Prohibit vehicle and gasoline taxes from being spent in the general fund or for mass transportation. These other services would be paid for by income and general sales taxes, and bonds passed by voters. Modify some of the urban limits to encourage construction of affordable and middle income housing. Since this program was created, land used for construction has quadrupled in cost. At the same time EIR process needs to be streamlined to encourage new housing starts. Government subsidies should not be counted on to create needed housing inventory. Let the private sector work their magic as was done in California before the era of big government began. Restrict government subsidies for social services for no longer than 90 days for undocumented residents. Reduce welfare fraud which is estimated to be in the billions in California. Encourage work for welfare programs. Entitlement programs need to be reigned in as they are spiraling out of control and taking funding away from other needed programs. Admission guaranteed for children of residents (who qualify as US citizens) to State run colleges before out of state applicants can be considered. Stop the construction of the bullet train if possible. Should construction actually take place, lower costs in the model for building such systems as is done in Japan and China? Turn this project over to private enterprise if anyone would take it. A firing freezes for state workers except for law enforcement personal. Reduce overtime abuse on all levels of government employees. Ban all public employee strikes. Reform workers comp to reduce cost for employers and make state more competitive in attracting businesses to California. Emphasis on above minimum wage employment opportunities. Try to keep employer costs down to avoid higher paying jobs from fleeing to other states. Businesses requiring permits ranging from health to environmental would be fast tracked to spur them to stay and expand in California. The manufacturing sector which features better paying jobs would be encouraged to grow. Stop thinking that high tech is the answer to employment growth in the future as this sector will never produce enough jobs for the masses that are needed to employ more than a small sector of Stop making the police the bad guys and give them needed support to do their jobs. Trying to provide law enforcement too much oversight is arguably worse than ignoring them Make dealing with the Homeless a higher priority than it currently is. Provide not only housing but counseling services as well to deal with mental issues and substance abuse of drugs and/or alcohol. Doing this will take pressure off law enforcement who routinely deal with these people in local communities at considerable expense. Reduce the amount of tasks of State Government and by doing so return sales and property tax revenues to the counties and local communities where the money could be more efficiently spent End the one party system in California which is destroying our State. As part of this promise The DTS Party pledges never to guarantee being transparent because this means in political double speak that lying and deception is being planned.