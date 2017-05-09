Eber: Diversity World

By

I have always believed that satire to closer to reality than reality as reported in the media. Satire is the ability to discuss policy or current events is a humorous way. But, Rich Eber, by using satire, shows me the racism and bigotry that the Progressive movement exhibits on a daily basis. Diversity is used as an acceptable process to hire based on race—something the KKK loves. When you hear Jerry Brown or Kamela Harris promote "diversity" laugh, then ask why they are bigots? For, that is exactly what they are.

Diversity World by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 5/9/17

Welcome to the Diversity World Shopping Outlet Stores in San Francisco where reality exceeds utopian expectations. This is a progressive business model where a socially responsible computer program tracks all services to make sure racial, ethnic, religious, gender, income level, age, intelligence, and disabilities are scrutinized to make sure social justice is served in the work place.

This project was commissioned by the California legislature to serve a model for private enterprise to facilitate a more just society. Even though the Trump Administration has terminated their part of the funding, this shortfall has been gladly picked up by George Soros and Tom Steyer.

Carlo Marks, best known for his administrative expertise in rolling out the web site for the Affordable Care Act, is the Managing Director for Diversity World. He defended the criticism for his work on Obama Care in saying “You try to find a handicapped transgender, single parent, mixed blood, dwarf computer programmer that shows up for work every day and can keep a project on track. Diversity takes time!”

To make sure this enterprise is not separate but equal; all employees of Diversity World are required to wear masks or berkas to staff meetings to guarantee there is neither racial profiling nor preference given to blonds. Intelligence does not factor in because all decisions are made in a collective rotating basis.

A Dress for Success environment Marks said would not be tolerated which is why he directed everyone to wear the same uniform to work each day. Self expression will be allowed on selected resort casual Friday’s provided that tasteful attire is purchased at Cross Dress for Less “It is hoped everyone will look, talk, and think the same way to create a positive environment where teamwork will reign supreme.” he concluded.

Due to the new definition of a nuclear family which ranges large household to hermits, a great deal of latitude is given in determining family leave eligibility policy at Diversity World. Bereavement can vary from the death of a spouse to the untimely passing of a pet gold fish.

Disciplining or dismissing employees in the Mall of the Future is covered in the employee handbook. Using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Lois Lerner model, it is virtually impossible to be fired with just cause except if one is found to be a conservative or have voted for Donald Trump. Marks did not think this would be a problem in San Francisco where GOP members have been listed on the Endangered Species List.

Even petafiles and ax murders who are employed by Diversity World are given paid administrative leave until their cases are heard for termination. Those serving sentences of less than 18 months can telecommute to work provided they have a note from their warden.

As part of the employee benefits package, Marks said several trained counselors and shrinks will be available 24/7 when workers are in need of their services. They take care of problems ranging from gender modification t, grief counseling after Hilary Clinton’s tragic defeat, PMS prevention and political correctness interventions. We want our people to properly interact with clients without offending their sensitivities in any way” he emphasized.

Naturally, Marks said “Everyone who is employed by Diversity World will be paid the same living wage to make sure they can support their families.” He called for minimal administration with business decisions to be made by committee. In this way Marks reasoned “By taking a collective approach, it is certain we decide what is best for all concerned.”

If problems crop up, Marks said Diversity World has retained the same consultants who worked with the failed solar company Solyndra, on accounting, business plans, sales and marketing issues. “Their work in promoting diversity in the work place is the path we should all try to emulate.”

Apparently, the Diversity World Collective as it is known, does not concern itself with drowning in red ink. Marks says “Any losses we incur are a drop in the bucket compared with the National Debt and the1.4 trillion in pension benefits owed to public employees in California. We can’t legally print money like they do in Washington D.C but we might be able to petition to issue government subsidized discount coupons to spur sales at the outlet mall.

In Marks mind monetary questions are less important to the success of this venture than diversity and political correctness being followed. As an example at the Mall’s Cap and Trade Café pricing is determined by vitamin content and amount of sustainable energy needed to cook the foods. Organic meals are sold at a discount. Patrons receive a shopping credit for 10% off any item if they order plain brown rice with a soy bean chaser.

In contrast to sensible eating selections a Bill Clinton Cheeseburger Special with fries runs $50.00. All meats are Halle certified. Vegetarian entrees cannot exceed .99 in cost to encourage proper dietary habits. Sugary drinks are strictly prohibited and even bringing them on the property can be considered a hate crime subject to firing and/or expulsion from the premises.

At the Mall of the Future sales of goods will be determined if they are sustainable. Anything sold without use of Union made labels are to be prohibited without a waiver from their Workers Advisory Council. The venture is also considered to be an example of environmental stewardship. Lights in the complex are to be dimmed during daylight peak use energy periods to conserve energy even if shoppers are bumping into to one another.

The mall will be closed on all Spare the Air days to discourage consumers from leaving their residences. Of course employees will be given full pay and benefits during this period. Their lack of productivity will be made up by a special 20% surcharge on the bills of wealthy clients as a surcharge on their credit cards.

“Eliminating carbon foot prints are just as important as sales”, Marks interjected. “Everything from used chewing gum to spent condoms will be recycled. Nothing will be wasted”, he added.

A special Green Team contingent from the local police department has been given the daunting task to monitor waste paper baskets and employee lockers for contraband. They are especially concerned about finding plastic bags, fast food wrappers, and any other items determined to be non sustainable.

Visitors to Diversity World are routinely strip searched by moon lighting technicians on loan from the TSA to make sure they comply with the 13,341 page condensed version of government regulations based on Operating Malls for Dummies 4th edition.

Director Carlo Marks is excited about the opportunities available in Mall of the future pilot project to build a politically correct and sustainable America. He is hopeful in expanding this model to other states with the possible exception of Texas. Marks concluded in the spirit of the Affordable Care Act, “If you like your Diversity World you can keep your Diversity World.”