This is the time of year for resolutions and predictions. Last year the predictions of Richard Eber were so accurate, he agreed to do them again. I have but one prediction for 2023. We will have less water, less energy, five million illegal aliens, higher taxes, higher unemployment and government schools will start disallowing parents on campus or answering their questions. Guess, 2023 will be a repeat of 2022. Add your predictions in the comment section. Let us see if you are better at this than Mr. Eber. Edgar Cayce II? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/28/22

In January of 2022 I wrote in the California Political News and Views predictions for the coming 12 months for well known politicians.

Most of what I figured might happen, regrettably took place. Such clairvoyance either made me the next Edgar Cayce, or a dumb ass who watched too many cable news broadcasts.

A year later we find out about these predictions:

Gavin Newsom: Not sure if there is anything new to handle as you have screwed up just about everything during the first 3 years of being Governor. Despite this there are plenty of things you can undo including, deficits in CalPERS, continuing the Bullet Train, opposing Charter Schools, and spending the budget surplus on unsustainable social programs. Verdict no change except Gavin is even more incapable.

Nancy Pelosi: Even if conservatives dislike most of things you have done as Speaker, we have a grudging admiration for your political skills for which no one back home can match. Enjoy your retirement in the mansion just purchased in Florida. Verdict wish partially fulfilled. Nancy is only halfway out the door.

Kamala Harris: If Joe Biden offers you the next vacancy on the Supreme Court, take it. Deep down you know of being unqualified to be VP and becoming President. It is best you get out while you are ahead and don’t embarrass yourself any further. Verdict no change

Scott Weiner: It is my fondest hope that you win Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional seat which she retires after Republicans take control of the House of Representatives next November. There is no doubt in my mind you would do less harm in Washington D.C. than pushing forward Progressive housing bills that are destroying family life in California. Verdict no change. We will see if he goes after Nancy’s seat next year?

Dianne Feinstein: As a political warrior who has spent over half a century in California politics, you should consider retiring from the Senate and enjoy your remaining years. No change except you are growing more senile. Time to challenge Joe Biden to a bingo game at the old people’s home.

Eric Garcetti: want-a-be Ambassador to India is lucky to depart the political scene in Los Angeles. Even if scoring an In-N-Out burger in New Delphi might prove to be impossible, leaving behind the Homeless, a struggling school system, and high crime rates, will not be difficult. Verdict No change- Still waiting for a call from Washington D.C. to see if he is appointed to anything.

London Breed: It’s good you “woke” up recently and decided to clean-up crime in the Tenderloin and start prosecuting felons, but much work needs to be done. The most important thing you can do is help bring tourists and convention goers back to the City by the Bay. This means getting the homeless off the streets while making those who venture to San Francisco feel safe. Verdict no change. Breed has not “Woken up” To confront the swift decline of the City by the Bay.

Governor of Florida Ron De Santos: Can he be bribed to change his residence to California and run on the GOP ticket to oppose Gavin Newsom? Such a notion is less than a long shot; but the good news is voters might take a look at him to be on the top end of the Republican ticket in 2024. Verdict some change. De Santos is well on his way to becoming GOP Standard bearer in 2024. As for him moving to California, we can only hope!

Joe Manchin: There are no suggestions from me as your record speaks for itself. Having the courage to “Just say No” to Leftist ideologues who believe they own your vote is enough for me. My New Year’s resolution to those who occupy Congressional seats is to emulate your conduct and vote with their conscience rather than be Party hacks. Unfortunately little change has occurred as few legislators have the courage to defy their political bosses and stand up for themselves

Ron Klain: Will the real President please stand up? It is obvious to most of us that you are running the show for a President who does not have the ability to carry out the duties of his office. While White House Chief of Staff is an appointed position, we hope your New Year’s resolution is standing up to Bernie, The Squad, and VP Harris, to run the country more to the center in 2021. Verdict no change anticipated with Klain and Jill Biden calling the shots.

President Joe and Jill Biden: We mention both of you in the same breath because the two of you are joined politically at hip so to speak. For 2021 there are only two things we ask of you. Try to stop pleasing radical Democrats and stay alive to save the Country from having Kamala Harris becoming President. Verdict no Change anticipated for 2023.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Consider running for Governor again. While in office you were far from perfect; but did a better job than those who followed you. Verdict no change. Arnold has shown no desire to once again reside in Sacramento.

California Republican Party: Register GOP voters for a change. Verdict no change as CAGOP head Jessica Patterson and her RINO colleagues have done virtually “zero” to win the 2022 election and beyond.

The Homeless in California: We would really like most of you who have immigrated to the Golden State from other States to return to where you come from. For those remaining the government needs to get you mental health counseling, a place to live, a job, and a purpose in life. Verdict no change except homeless problems are getting worse.

D.A. ‘s Chesa Boudin & George Gascon: Find another job after the two of you are recalled from office. At the same time we hope George Soros will refrain from assisting to elect knaves like you to prominent positions in government. Verdict some major change. Boudin booted out of office. Gascon soon to follow.

AOC and Associates: Please run Alexandria against Chuck Schumer in the NY Demo Senate primary this spring. At least we can get rid of one of you from holding public office. And for the rest of the Squad, we hope your constituents will boot you back to Beirut in 2022. Verdict no real change. AOC and Schumer are still in place

MSNBC & CNN: Find other things to report other than impeaching Donald Trump again or trying to relive what transpired in the capital January 6th. Looking at your pitiful ratings, it would appear the American people are more concerned about inflation, Covid-19, and keeping illegal aliens from crossing over from Mexico than the topics your networks are covering. Verdict no change. These fake journalists are still obsessed with Trump and January 6th Hearings. Please bring them new producers in 2023

Too bad Edgar Cayce is no longer available to give them guidance