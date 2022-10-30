Eber: Election Day Nears

By

As November 8th fast approaches, this election seems to have been going on for at least a year. If it makes those who chronicle this event a little crazy, such behavior is understandable. As for Donald J. Trump Park actually existing, we can confirm this is not another delusionary thought coming from Rich Eber's arguably twisted mind. We can also report the efforts of the Democratic Political Action Committee (PAC) Ameripac to rename the park after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is also true.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Last week I received an urgent request asking me sign a petition to rename New York’s Donald J. Trump State Park to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At first this controversy surprised me. I didn’t know they had State Parks on Gotham. If such places exist, would it be safe to venture there with traveling by subways being so dangerous?

There were a few problems with me getting involved with a name changing process given Trump donated the 436 acre track in 2006 after his plans for building a golf course fell though. As might be expected, “The Donald” named his philanthropic act of charity after himself.

The renovation of the Trump State Park was halted in 2010 because of lack of funds. It presently sits unoccupied while giving the Trump Corp a hefty tax deduction.

Given the current condition of the property, why would anyone care who it is named after? After receiving an email imploring me to sign this request for a name change, it must be asked how such a move could affect my life or anyone else’s.

Of more importance, if I joined 10,000 others in signing this goof ball petition, would it obligate me to send in money to some faceless Democratic Political Action Committee (PAC) who allegedly is in charge of collecting signatures? Even if this renaming the park scam was on the level, who would we send our signed petitions to in order to receive “immediate political action”?

As it turned out Ameripac later admitted their call to action pertaining to the park was intended to raise money for electing candidates who promoted their pro choice agenda. Renaming the park was apparently a “blue” after thought.

Coming to my senses, it occurred to me this political campaign season is making me crazy. Only a couple more weeks needs to be endured and it will be all over.

At this juncture my options to remedy what has been diagnosed as a bad case of Potomac Fever wana be syndrome, required immediate attention. Since Rodney Dangerfield’s physician Dr. Vinnie Boombatz is retired; I had to seek advice from my regular doctor who offered me several options including:

Disconnecting all cable news channels while ignoring the 200 urgent email messages received from both Republicans and Democrats each day imploring support for their frivolous endeavors.

Increase dosages of weed, wine and tranquilizers to induce a mild state of euphoria that will hopefully last until November 9 th

Invest in a shrink to review my fragile childhood to figure out what went wrong that makes me so crazy when Election Day is near.

Me promising to be a team player not knowing this means having to work with others.

Given these Hopson’s Choices, I decided to self medicate and block all cable channels named Fox, CNN, and MSNBC. No more Tucker, Morning Joe or Don Lemon for me. In addition, I placed all internet fund raising pleas in the junk pile compartment of my computer.

Unfortunately, after three days, this self proclaimed news junkie’s remission came to an end. Following a dream (or nightmare) which found me spending quality time with Rachel Maddow, my relapse of avoiding political matters was over.

The cable and internet were reconnected. I was back at Square One.

Apparently, not much was missed as Adam Schiff’s latest Russian conspiracy theory sounded a lot like his previous weeks revelations. CNN commentators were still complaining the January 6th Hearings were not long enough. On Fox, I still patiently listened for punch lines coming from most of Greg Gutfield’s jokes.

Not giving up my quest for curing Potomac Fever, I had my doctor refer me to a psychiatrist who specialized in mass media disorders. Dr. Know soon used hypnosis to untwist my troubled mind. He surmised as a child, I had an overdose of Walter Cronkite, Peter Jennings, and Huntley- Brinkley.

As it turned out my case was not all that terminal. Dr. Know said I didn’t have to take sides with political conflicts. It is OK if I believe in the Pa. Senate race; John Fetterman and Dr. Oz are a couple of scumbags. He also said my conscience could be free of guilt from Stacey Abrams charges of racist voter suppression in Georgia. The shrink also cautioned against depression should J.D. Vance fall short in Ohio or Beto O’Rourke somehow be elected Governor of Texas.

While still under hypnosis, Dr. Know explained life would go on even if Donald J, Trump Park is renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg; or remains as it is today. He recommended against “slashing ones wrists if Republican’s don’t ever win a single statewide California office during our lifetimes.”

The Doc gave me a script of valium to tide me over until November 8th. He further suggested I give up my vices while taking up yoga, becoming a born again vegetarian and re-registering to become a Progressive Democrat. “As for your dream pertaining to Rachel Maddow, I normally don’t prescribe soap on a rope therapy, but it might be best to wait until after the election is over to plan your next course of action.”

Dr. Know had no recommendations for the malady of being a non team player. He declined to give Dr. Vinnie Boombatz’s advice, “If swallowing a bottle of sleeping pills does not work, pour yourself a couple drinks and relax.”