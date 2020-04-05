Eber: First amendment clashes with PC values

By

Free speech is endangered-by the Left. Rachel (the crier) Maddow told her audience she had proof Trump colluded with the Russians—she lied, but no one stopped her from telling more lies. She then told the whopper about the Ukraine—she was in cahoots with Adam (the liar) Schiff who had his staff help draft the whistleblowers “compliant”, then swear he knew nothing about it. Trump announced that in two weeks Navy medical ships would be in service in Los Angeles and New York—Maddow said they would not be ready for weeks or months. Again, she lied. Yet, though her “news”: show is fiction, like the “news” during Saturday Night Live, she is still on the air. Yet, The Left hates Fox News and wants them to be stopped, as if government in the U.S. was like the Soviet Union. Hypocrisy at its worst.

First amendment clashes with PC values By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/6/20

As a matter of course, I often participate in a Saturday morning political discussion group that has been nick named the The Curmudgeons Coffee Club. With the exception of me, most of those who attend these meetings are Progressive Democrats.

It has been next to impossible trying to reason with these people. Arguing that the world is flat or denying gravity is easier. Lucky for me arguing about politics in our democracy is a sacred right protecting by the 1st Amendment. It needs to be treasured no matter how distasteful others beliefs might be.

The Curmudgeons along with the progressive political office holders they support and the #Me too crowd, seem to have a problem tolerating conservatives. They want dialog to be conducted by the terms of the politically correct (PC) play book concocted by the Left. Having a perceived monopoly on facts vs. the uninformed opinions of others, does not make their playing field very even.

Despite this disadvantage, I continue to battle each week, although such a task appears to be futile most of the time. A good example was my response to an email tree which criticized the President for saying negative things about Joe Biden during the Corona Virus.

Richard– You are naïve to think that there is something remarkable that Donald Trump

is critical of the Joe Biden or any other Democrat running against him? At the same time you don’t question Chuck or Nancy ripping the President at every opportunity

This exchange was answered by one of the curmudgeons telling me, “Would those be rose colored glasses? Or glasses that sit uneven on the nose? Or maybe just blindness.

It got worse. A recent article was received from them to back up left wing beliefs penned by Lee Moran of the Huffington Post. It read in part:

Dozens of professors and teachers of journalism and communications have signed a scathing open letter calling out Fox News’ coverage of the corona virus crisis, describing it as “a danger to public health. Some 77 academics and journalists had signed the letter as of Thursday morning, accusing the widely watched conservative network of contributing “to the spread of a grave pandemic.”

To these “medical experts” I replied:

This so called news story sounds like the argument we heard in the 1950’s that 3 out of 4 doctors recommend the ingredients of Anacin.” (So it must be good) Using such an argument, how can Moran’s data be even remotely considered a valid sample to base an opinion to be published?

It is inferred that if a bunch of leftist journalists at Columbia, believe that their opinions are factual, this must be the truth. On that note the Huffington News, given their past reporting, isn’t exactly a bastion of Journalism School ethics either.

After reading Moran’s story it is no wonder I currently prefer to stay out of partisan discussions. My present model follows what went on during WWII when Republicans and Democrats set aside their differences for the good of the Country.

However, it is impossible to avoid ideological fruit cakes engaging in divisive efforts to push political agenda’s regardless of the consequences. On that note I recently received this email from a Democratic PAC which read:

Richard, Trump’s approval ratings are the highest they’ve ever been. We can’t believe this is accurate, so we’re re-polling top Democrats nationwide.

But you haven’t responded. Please answer immediately →

It’s like these people are more concerned with the President failing than with uniting to fight the Pandemic. This disturbs me. Apparently, in their minds, the welfare of the American people is secondary to the concept Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis championed;”Just win baby”.

I believe the continuous Trump bashing ends up being a modified form of treason. However Freedom of Speech protects even those who harbor such dark views that place ideology and political expediency over the health of our nation. One would think those who treasure John Kennedy’s book Profiles in Courage, cringe at the partisanship being practiced today.

Among Democrats outside of Washington, we can look to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom in California for strong leadership during these difficult times. They have dealt with Covid-19 of late in an even handed way without blaming the Federal Government for the pandemic.

Instead of trashing the President at every opportunity, they have been concentrating on assisting their constituents .

At least for the most part Joe Biden has the sense to stay home fumbling with his teleprompter and not rattling cages with blatant partisan comments like his allies Nancy and Chuck.

There will be plenty of time to address the American people prior to November3rd.

As the late Kenny Rodgers sang,”

You got to know when to hold ’em

Know when to fold ’em

Know when to walk away

And know when to run

You never count your money

When you’re sittin’ at the table

There’ll be time enough for countin’

When the dealing’s done

One might think about following Rodger’s advice in dealing with the Corona Virus.

It should also be noted that the majority of Americans approve of the way the President is dealing with the crisis. They believe the pandemic needs to be dealt with in the present rather than through the perspective of the rear view mirror.

In reality CSNBC commentator Rachael Maddow is an outlier advising other networks not to air the daily press conferences of Donald Trump. It is her perception the President is always lying and dispensing disinformation to the people. Instead she infers that the public are ignoran; thus should depend solely on far left news sources to filter information about the Pandemic.

Such thinking is complete B.S. Even though it is easy to distain most of the opinions expressed on MSNBC and CNN, I watch them daily in order to receive a balanced briefing on what is transpiring on the Corona Virus front. While it is perceived by the left I share the same bedroom with Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Judge Jeanine, this isn’t exactly the case

The liberal press might well heed my more enlightened approach and take on a temporary political makeover from letting their hatred of conservatives interfere with having a logical thought process.

That indeed would be a “progressive” move in the right direction.