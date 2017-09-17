Eber: First Amendment threatened by PC Culture

By

We are in a New American Civil War. We are told we must get rid of statues celebrating Confederate Generals, but support—with money an organization based on the teachings of Margaret Sanger, who used eugenics as the reason to kill all blacks or send them back to Africa. Since Obama is a Planned Parenthood supporter, does this make him a White Supremist? If Ben Carson working for Pres. Trump makes him a white supremist, then SUPPORTING with money a killer of blacks—over three million black babies have been killed by Planned Parenthood—then I believe Obama is a white supremist. “This of course has changed. Columbus has been discredited for his treatment of what are now called Native American’s in the New World. Even Father Junipero Serra who founded the Missions in California has been placed on the “no fly list” because of his alleged heavy handed methods of converting the Indians to Christianity. No one appears to be safe these days from the historic PC Police.” Since Columbus was FINANCED by Spain and Serra was Spanish, should we not oppose anything from Spain? If so, we must immediately outlaw all use of the Spanish language—obviously the native tongue of bad people. Why not?

First Amendment threatened by PC Culture by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 9/18/17

In the politically correct world among Progressives, “if one person is offended, we all are.” With this so called enlightened Three Musketeers vision of society, the group is intent on tearing down statues, edit the English language to remove offensive words, and of course rewrite American history to conform with today’s high moral standards.

This has been going on for some time going back to Christopher Columbus who is credited with discovered America. When I was a kid Columbus Day was celebrated by parades and civic events. They had cup cake sales at Thomas Jefferson Grammar School. We dressed up like Indians and partied like it was 1492.

This of course has changed. Columbus has been discredited for his treatment of what are now called Native American’s in the New World. Even Father Junipero Serra who founded the Missions in California has been placed on the “no fly list” because of his alleged heavy handed methods of converting the Indians to Christianity. No one appears to be safe these days from the historic PC Police

At the same time even my beloved Jefferson Grammar School in San Francisco has hit hard times with progressive critics. Having slaves in Colonial Virginia has apparently caused considerable anguish in the 21st Century. While Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and served 8 years as President, he is still a target for those who desire to change history.

In addition Jefferson as President arranged for the Louisiana Purchase which extended the young countries boundaries. This led not only to expanding the country but also exploiting the Indians , killing most of the Buffalo, and creating what was later termed to be “manifest destiny.” On top of that Jefferson, like most of his contemporaries, was a conservative who opposed big government.

Were he living today, this founding father might be accused of a hate crime because he didn’t think government was the answer to everyone’s problems. Ditto for George Washington who bravely helped win the War for Independence and serve as the first President of the new Country. Even though George “could never tell a lie” (at least cutting down the cherry tree) he also was a large slave owner and lived an opulent life style.

Washington and Jefferson, who previously enjoyed unending adulation, have seen their standing in society be reduced of late. Whether their likenesses are to be removed from Mount Rushmore, remains to be seen.

Fortunately, these heroes of the American Revolution are currently on safer ground than anyone connected on the Southern side of the Civil War. Especially vulnerable is the Confederate Flag, Generals Robert E. Lee, and Stonewell Jackson whose bravery has been honored by statues and for having cities and counties named after them.

Recently, memorials to these men have been torn down under the guise of hurting the feelings of some African American’s and Progressive Democrats who find any reference to slavery to be offensive.

While I can’t argue with their perceptions, it disturbs me to see this important period of American history swept under the rug in a wave of political correctness. How are we to ever to learn about the mistakes of the past if future generations are denied the opportunity to study what previously transpired? It should be also mentioned many historians in analyzing the Civil War, have determined it was caused as much by economics as slavery.

What gives me added concern is the attack on the First Amendment guaranteeing free speech which has come with the denouncement of Columbus, Jefferson, and the Southern perspective of the Civil War The way things are going anyone disagrees with the new politically correct version of history, will be labeled a racist or fascist.

Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” and identity politics are extending beyond the rhetoric of a political campaign. No symbol connected with the past that is considered to be conservative is safe anymore.

Last week ESPN announcer Jamele Hill in a tweet denounced President Donald Trump as a White Supremacist. Does she even know what this means? Is it possible Ms. Hill thinks that the President wants to round up blacks, Jews, and other minorities for the purpose of deporting or even exterminating them? Has Jamele Hill, who makes liberal use of a teleprompter, developed new information we should be concerned about or did she simply have a bad hair day watching Rachael Maddow?

The bottom line is that things have gotten out of hand of late with all the name calling of those who hold conservative views; it is surprising that are allowed to reside within 300 yards of a public school. The hysteria from the left in many ways more resembles the book burning in Nazis Germany in the 1930’s than protecting the sensitivities of those who have been wronged by society.

Where is it all going to end? Andrew Jackson is now headed to the scrap heap after being removed from the 20 dollar bill. Owning a slave and having a controversial personal life, has not helped with the current crop of historians. Revisionist history has even started to catch up with Teddy Roosevelt.

And now we have the names of sports teams which have been under fire and changed in some cases. To date The Washington Redskins mascot has survived but barely. The Stanford Indians logo ended over20 years ago as did the Baltimore Bullets and the Houston Colt 45’s. But new names are sure to come under fire in the coming years. Among the targets:

University of Mississippi “Rebels”. Need we say more?

Need we say more? Cleveland “Indians” baseball squad along with a host of other teams named after Native Americans are insensitive. Not sure if the Atlanta Braves , with that annoying Tomahawk Chop, bothers enough people to be terminated?

baseball squad along with a host of other teams named after Native Americans are insensitive. Not sure if the , with that annoying Tomahawk Chop, bothers enough people to be terminated? The New York “Yankees” name needs to be changed pronto. The word “Yankee” reeks of White Supremacy and privilege and brings despair for those of color and Met fans.

name needs to be changed pronto. The word “Yankee” reeks of White Supremacy and privilege and brings despair for those of color and Met fans. University of Southern California Trojan’s mascot Traveler the Horse being criticized for having the same name as Robert E. Lee’s faithful companion depicted in many of his torn down statues. Even though it was never determined if Lee’s horse was racist, or preferred gluten free organic oats, Traveler is no longer a welcome topic of conversation in PC America

The list goes on along with a sense of history which is lost while Politically Correct conduct is further defined so no one is offended. Just remember my San Francisco 49ers which were once a proud group when Joe Montana and Steve Young were the quarterbacks. At that time the little miner depicted on their logo was a symbol of power and strength.

In 2017 this same little leprechaunish guy looks like a wimp because the team is so weak and pitiful to watch. History seems to have a way of repeating itself both in a negative and positive way depending on who is calling the shots.