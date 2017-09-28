Eber: Free Speech Dying at UC Berkley

By

Free Speech Dying at UC Berkley by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 9/29/17

As recent events have shown, there is apparently a price set for the value of “Free Speech” on the campus of The University of California at Berkeley. The place which gave us Mario Savio and the Free Speech Movement over 50 years ago has changed their perspective on standing up for the First Amendment of the Constitution.

After issuing a press release where they said $ 800,000 was spent providing police protection for conservative outcast Milo Yiannopoulos, the chancellor basically said UC had done their part. Free Speech Week at the school was canceled for 2017. UC changed the ground rules for the Bill of Rights from principle to an economic equation.

Outside of the students who were denied the opportunity to listen to anyone who might be a diehard progressive, the school unwittingly became a co-dependent for AntiFa, Critical Resistance, Arab Resources and Organizing Committee, (AROC) The National Lawyers Guild, Black Lives Matter, The Occupy Movement,, and other left wing groups supporting radical social change in American society

While these dissident groups have every right to have their views be heard, is it fair that even mainstream conservatives are silenced on UC because of the appearance of Milo, who arguably is the conservative version of Anthony Weiner. If this is an example of free speech, buy me a plane ticket to Moscow!

Even more troubling than adherence to the 1st Amendment at UC or any college campus in California, is the concern that these institutions of higher learning do not employ professors who are not progressive ideologues. Liberal Arts are overrun by these people. The time might come when being a strict constructionist or a Republican might be construed to being a hate crime on campus.

The controversy of free speech at UC and throughout the rest of the Country has erupted into Middle America with the controversy of professional athletes allegedly disrespecting the flag in the name of protecting victims of social injustice. Started with his refusal kneel last year when the National Anthem was played, Colin Kaepernick started a social movement which has taken the country by storm.

In doing a match-up of the former 49er and Breitbart editor, it is difficult not to detest both of them. Colin in my mind is a dumb jock who is over his pay grade making social commentary. Putting the words “Cops are pigs” on his shoes reaches the bottom of the barrel with me. Calling this statement a leap of faith, even with a first amendment advocate such as myself, is a stretch.

Milo is another case. He has a much better grasp of the English language that the ex 49er quarterback who was virtually illiterate when it came to reading opposing defenses. Judging from Milo’s stick that mixes homosexual activities with young boys with conservative political commentary, such a formula is adherent in every way. He is high on my list of “deplorable” I wish he would disappear; but this is not my call.

Police protection for this demagogue is marginal regardless of his past connection with Breitbart. Next time that Milo puts on his act in front of a hostile audience, I wouldn’t be sad were there to be an outbreak of “Blue Flu” that day.

White Supremists vs. AntiFa: This is a tough one. Normally, at least in Cowboys and Indians lore, those wearing white are the good guys while those attired in black are stereotyped to be derelicts and criminals. Making this distinction is an impossible task when the KKK and AntiFa are involved.

When those dressed in white beds sheets while being accompanied by burning crosses march, they spread a message of racism, hatred, and cowardice, without revealing their true identities. AntiFa, minus burning crosses also shops at the “Bigots Outlet Store” dressed in their black face hugging masks to shield themselves from law enforcement when looting businesses, throwing rocks at police, or beating up other demonstrators,

Trying to determine which of these two groups is worse than the other is a daunting task. If ever there was a case of Cheech and Chong’s door #3, this would be it except “take the reds” is not a viable answer. A better choice would be to select Longshoreman philosopher Eric Hoffer’s theory that when comparing the extreme left and right, there is little difference between the two.

Donald Trump vs. NFL Owners This is a tough match-up because most of the time these guys including NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell and Donald Trump are on the same team. They all specialize in extracting tax benefits and infrastructure improvements from local governments when building stadiums and commercial developments. They are for the most part the same person except in this case when their business interests differ.

Uncharacteristically, those who own football teams are now on the side of players who decide to, kneel, join hands or denigrate the American Flag prior to football games. Curiously enough, these same players are fined if they wear their socks too high, celebrate too much after scoring a touchdown or refuse to answer a reporter’s questions following a game. Go figure?

At the same time Donald Trump, in his current status as President of the United States, steadfastly defends the red, white, and blue; at least till his term in office is concluded.

How can this be? As always “it’s the money stupid.” Owners can’t afford a player’s strike or further acts of civil disobedience as it would threaten their brand name. By not disciplining Colin Kaepernick’s failure to respect the flag last year, the mistake opened Pandora’s Box, this season. So for now, NFL Owners have to pretend they are protecting the oppressed and needy from their thrones at the County Club.

As the battle continues to see how the first amendment is to be treated by future generations, this is a war in its infancy. At the end of the day it really doesn’t matter whether a creepy character such as Milo is heard from or whether professional athletes will want to be social commentators prior to the start of games.

What is more important is that identity politics on both the left and right not give the opportunity for those who dissent the opportunity to be heard without law enforcement needed to act as referees.

As old fashioned as it might seem, it is not be a bad idea to revisit the days of the Free Speech Movement days when idealistic young people occupied Sproul Hall in Berkeley to have their voices heard in a world where many people believed that “Nixon’s the One”

Those involved over 50 years ago were not trying to drown out their opponents like so called Anti-Fascists are attempting to do today. They just wanted to be heard without being shouted down as advisories. This contrasts with the new generation of left wing radicals who now refer to those who disagree with them as being disciples of Adolf Hitler.

How sad with all of this transpiring prior to kick-off.