Eber: Fund raising fraud continues

There is a political fund raising gimmick that needs to be exposed. I bet you received an email from a candidate or political Party that told you a donation would be matched 2, 4 or even ten times! This excites you. But, but you ever checked to see if this was true? Based on my knowledge almost none are true, just an effort to separate you from your money. Then you have the request for donations, as late as yesterday morning. Seriously, by the time that money was in the campaign account, the election will be over. Then you have the California Republican Party raising money for “headquarters” and field staff—but did you check to see how the money was actually spent? Or the begging for dollars for school board candidates, yet as best as can be told not a dime was given to any school board candidate by the CRP. My suggestion: Give your donations directly to the candidate of your choice. Saves on overhead, you know where the money is going and you are donating for an election you can see.

Fund raising fraud continues by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/7/22

It was on the morning of November 6th. In less than 44 hours, voters would begin casting their ballots in person for the off year elections. With the exception of impassioned pleas from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, both Republicans and Democrats had put their cards on the table awaiting the outcome of the people’s verdict.

I know as the saying goes “there is always room for Jello” but John Fetterman? This hack, who arguably is to the left of AOC and Bernie Sanders, continues to ask me for campaign donations each day. His latest pronouncement reads:

“Screw it! my team might not approve, but I’ll just say it: I’m getting a liiiiittle tired of asking for donations all the time but; We can’t let Dr. Oz win. Not when Senate Republicans are trying to pass a national abortion ban.”

In another part of the galaxy a message warns:

A brand new poll in Ohio shows Tim Ryan LOSING with just 2 days until Election Day. So we’re 25O%-MATCHING the first [100] donations to save Tim Ryan. But right now no one is donating, it’s sad. Does no one really care about Ohio and Tim Ryan??

If this wasn’t enough, serial liar and Russian hoax creator Adam Schiff argued:

There are two kinds of Republicans allowed in today’s GOP:

The ones who deny elections, incite political violence, and vilify their opponents.

And the ones who stand by and watch it happen — as democracy teeters on the edge.

PLEASE contribute any amount to our campaign in these final days of the midterm election to help defend our House and Senate majorities and show the GOP that if they continue to incite political violence, we WILL hold them accountable at the ballot box.

Even if those who received these emails sent funds with their credit cards to aid the Democratic cause, it would take several days to reach the bank accounts of those who claimed they could change the outcome of the election in favor of Joe Biden’s allies

Tim Ryan and Adam Schiff are not alone in sending out desperation last minute fund raising pleas. Mandola Barnes, Stacy Abrams, and several other progressives have made similar requests. Even my Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), who is running virtually unopposed, asked for donations less than a week prior to the election.

It is interesting to note almost all the last minute appeals for cash were devoid of issues. Instead, dire predictions were made pertaining to Republicans winning office. Even worse it was asserted democracy as we know it will be imperiled by a GOP victory.

Yikes! If this was actually the case, it could be argued that in order to protect the republic, candidates for public office should be screened or even eliminated to make sure the a proper outcome is achieved. Apparently the censorship that has been displayed in social media in favor of Democrats has not been enough.

Typical of such pretzel logic is a message dispatched yesterday from National Democratic Training Committee

NATE SILVER’S LATEST PREDICTION JUST CRUSHED OUR SOULS

Attention, we only have. TWO. MORE. DAYS. UNTIL THE ELECTION. If we lose our Senate majority, Biden’s presidency and the future of our democracy will CRUMBLE. Donate now to save our Senate.

Personally, I find this internet groveling to be offensive. How pretentious to believe if your side doesn’t win a given election, Heny Penney’s dire prediction that the sky is falling would come to fruition.

In my case as a conservative Republican in California, I am used to lose almost every election. Candidates whom I support in the Bay Area are virtually doomed to defeat. Despite such a dismal record of failure, it has never been my desire to change our system of government or making Progressives holding public office illegal.

At the end of the day I have always adapted the “wait until next year” philosophy to politics and my favorite sports teams.

Apparently Democrats across the United States and California have declined to take this approach. While denouncing former President Donald Trump at every opportunity, they are crying foul for the outcome on November 8th even before the first vote is counted.

It can only be surmised that Joe Biden and his allies know they have been dealt a losing hand when it comes to issues such as protecting the border, inflation, defunding the police, etc… All they can do is complain about their opponent’s racism. white supremacy, hatred for minorities, and desire to destroy democracy.

No examples are given. I guess if one chips in 5 bucks, a suitable explanation will eventually be given.

This can’t help but remind me of the campaign slogan for Barry Goldwater in 1964. “In your heart you know he’s right.” Casting aside the merits for this statement, such words are those of a loser who has already conceded defeat.

In such a context, we can only hope Democrats will come out of their funk after getting trounced on November 8th. They should remember four short years following Goldwater’s defeat; Republicans captured the White House once again.

Even better it might be a good idea for liberal Democrats to discard their leftist game plan and move closer to the center. It is in this hallowed middle ground the majority of Americans wish to be governed.